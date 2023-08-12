GREEN BAY — In the immediate aftermath of the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions last January, as his teammates showered and dressed and readied themselves for an offseason of change, Tyler Davis was frozen in disbelief.

The Green Bay Packers tight end stood at the edge of the signature “G” logo on the locker room floor, in full uniform and pads, hands grasping the collar of his jersey, lost in thought. It was a jarring image that encapsulated the finality of the loss.

“The culmination of the work that I know I’ve put in and then falling short of the end goal, that’s what always crushes me,” Davis explained last week, amid a strong and productive start to training camp. “My favorite part about this whole thing is the guys. I love the team. That’s my favorite part of football, being able to share a locker room with all these guys.

“It was hard after how abruptly it ended last year, because I don’t think any of us expected it to end that way. Just knowing I wasn’t going to be able to be with those guys and the work I put in.”

Davis’ words felt downright gut-wrenching on Saturday, as tests confirmed what head coach Matt LaFleur and the team’s medical staff feared during Friday night’s 36-19 preseason-opening win at Cincinnati: That Davis had torn the ACL in his right knee, and his 2023 season is over.

LaFleur called the injury, which happened when Davis was hit low by Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey after catching a pass from backup quarterback Sean Clifford, “pretty significant” during his postgame press briefing. And given how reluctant the coach usually is about sharing such information, it spoke to his disappointment for Davis, a cornerstone special-teams player whose tight end role had expanded this summer.

“TD, my heart hurts for him,” LaFleur said after watching Davis catch a 5-yard touchdown pass from Clifford earlier in the game. “He's been a key contributor to our success over the last couple years, whether it's on (special) teams or carving out a role in our offense. He's the consummate professional. He's a great teammate, just a great human. And we're going to miss him.”

Davis had a difficult preseason a year ago. Seeing extensive action with starter Robert Tonyan coming off an ACL tear of his own and with LaFleur limited aging veteran Marcedes Lewis’ training camp snaps, Davis carried a heavy workload. And struggled.

He was involved in a pair of turnover plays in the first two preseason games — an interception that ricocheted off his hands at San Francisco and a fumble (which perhaps should have been ruled incomplete) against New Orleans — and also committed some pre-snap penalties in practice while having some blocking issues in games, too.

But because special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia loved him and his play style, Davis made the roster and wound up playing 174 offensive snaps (15.9%) and 346 snaps on special teams (80.8%).

With Tonyan and Lewis now with the Chicago Bears and Josiah Deguara transitioning from tight end to almost full-time fullback, Davis’ offensive role was expanding, and he was also mentoring rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.

Now, his season is over before it actually began.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go through the bad to get to the good,” Davis had said last week. “I was getting my butt kicked a lot, but I was learning. So it was good to be able to get out there and have those experiences and learn from those things.

“I look back on that now and am thankful those things happened to me and to be able to build off those bad experiences and put myself in a better position this year."

Extra points

The Packers return to practice on Sunday with a session that is closed to fans but open to reporters. … Other players who suffered injuries on Friday night included running back Tyler Goodson (shoulder) and offensive tackles Caleb Jones (ankle) and Luke Tenuta (ankle). … Against the Bengals, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan and Zach Tom all saw time at center early in the game. “You’ve got to have guys ready to go in case something bad happens,” LaFleur said. Myers and Tom had been competing at the position but Runyan, the starter at right guard, had only seen spot duty there. … Defensive coordinator Joe Barry called the game from upstairs in the coaches booth after being on the sideline his first two years. “I just know from my own experience of being up there and being a play caller, I think it's much less emotional environment up there and you can see everything at much better vantage point,” LaFleur said. “I just wanted him to experience that and try it out and then we'll kind of re-convene and talk about it.” … LaFleur downplayed concerns about rookie kicker Anders Carlson, who made his first four kicks (three 33-yard extra points, one 45-yard field goal) before pushing his last two extra points wide right. “It's one game,” LaFleur said. “As long as you learn from it and get better and make the necessary adjustments, then a lot of times you come back stronger from it.”