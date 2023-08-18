GREEN BAY — Although the New York Jets need help on their offensive line, they will have to consider alternatives to acquiring their starting quarterback’s BFF.

The Green Bay Packers aren’t trading five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Packers Camp Football Packers' David Bakhtiari is not expected to play Saturday against the Patriots at Lambeau Field.

To the Jets for a reunion with Aaron Rodgers or to anyone else.

Now, during training camp or at the trade deadline in late October.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said so Friday, in no uncertain terms.

“We’re not going to trade David, so let’s just get that out of the way. Because I know there’s been a little bit of chatter about that,” Gutekunst said during his weekly preseason Q&A session with reporters. “It’s not going to happen.”

With the Jets struggling with inept offensive line play — highlighted in part by their weekly appearances on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and the trade-for-Bakhtiari drum being pounded by ESPN host/Jets superfan Mike Greenberg in recent days — acquiring Bakhtiari sounded like an avenue the Jets could pursue.

Contributing to that idea? Rodgers taking a $35 million pay cut to help the Jets acquire more talent for what they believe is a Super Bowl-caliber roster, and the fact Gutekunst and Jets GM Joe Douglas having already collaborated on the April trade that sent Rodgers to New York.

But Gutekunst, who rarely speaks in absolutes, put to rest the idea on Friday, emphasizing how valuable Bakhtiari is despite his balky left knee, which requires him, the coaches and the team’s medical staff to be cautious with Bakhtiari’s workload management.

“What he went through was tough. It was tough on our football team, it was tough on him,” Gutekunst said of Bakhtiari tearing the ACL in his left knee on Dec. 31, 2020, and suffering several setbacks in his comeback over the next two years. “I think he’s really in a good place right now.

“As we get into the season, I think there’s a lot of trust with him of what he needs to do to get ready to play.”

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, the team’s former offensive line coach, said he believes Bakhtiari can regain his All-Pro form this season if the coaches continue to effectively manage how much he does during the week leading into games.

Bakhtiari took part in one of the team’s two joint practices with the New England Patriots this week but isn’t expected to play in Saturday night’s preseason game between the teams.

“It’s just us managing the knee and all that stuff and making sure that he can get out there on Sundays,” Stenavich said. “He’s been such a good pro with keeping his body ready, keeping his mind ready.”

The man upstairs?

This marks Joe Barry’s seventh season as an NFL defensive coordinator and 29th as a coach at the NFL or college level. He’d never worked a single game from the coaches’ box — until last week’s preseason opener at Cincinnati.

Now, Barry intends to do it again against the Patriots and is leaning toward spending the entire season up there after working from the sideline for his first two seasons as the Packers defensive coordinator.

Barry said he tried it at coach Matt LaFleur’s urging and found he liked it.

“Matt and I were having a conversation one day and he was talking about it. He's like, ‘For me, as a play-caller, I'd love to be in the press box.’ So, I was thinking about it and I talked to some of my buddies around the league that do it and they were like, 'Oh yeah, if I had the choice, I'd love to be able to do that.’

“So I went back to Matt and we talked about it and I said, 'You know what? In the preseason, I think I'm going to just try it.’ And it was. It was great.”

Extra points

Gutekunst said that while starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s ankle injury will keep him out for a bit, the injury is “not a long-term thing” and he should be ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago. … Gutekunst also said he doesn’t plan to sign a veteran tight end after Tyler Davis’ season-ending knee injury nor a veteran kicker to compete with rookie Anders Carlson. … Gutekunst said he’d watched the full film of both joint practices and that while he wished there weren’t as many fights as there were Thursday, he thought it was “great work. There’s good, there’s bad, there’s a lot of learning stuff.”