GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari is ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

But if anyone’s expecting the five-time All-Pro left tackle to do a ton of practicing between now and then, well, they’re probably going to be disappointed.

And, to be honest, not even head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting that — or believes Bakhtiari needs that.

“It’s going to be fluid,” LaFleur said Thursday of Bakhtiari’s practice schedule. “I think we’ve learned that by now.”

Indeed, they have. But given everything Bakhtiari has endured since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice — and all that the team has had to scramble to overcome when he’s been unavailable — no one in the organization appears concerned about Bakhtiari’s limited practice time making him less effective.

“I think we’ve talked about practice long enough,” Bakhtiari said with an eye roll and a smile after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday in advance of the players’ Labor Day weekend time off. “The most important thing is, let’s just get me at my best for when it matters the most. Anything else is a bonus.”

Bakhtiari and the medical, athletic training and coaching staffs picked their spots with Bakhtiari’s practice schedule in training camp, having him take part in the joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals and the second of two joint practices with the New England Patriots.

But Bakhtiari didn’t play in any of the team’s three preseason games, and his workload will be managed in the week leading up to the opener, too.

In fact, Bakhtiari said the approach truly is fluid — he, LaFleur and the medical and training staffs often decide the day of practice whether he’ll go or not.

On Thursday, Bakhtiari ran through two conversational scenarios that have occurred and surely will throughout the season.

In one, Bakhtiari said, LaFleur will ask, “Hey, are we going?” And Bakhtiari answers, “Yeah, I’m in.”

In another, according to Bakhtiari, LaFleur might ask, “Hey, are we going today?” And Bakhtiari replies, “It’s probably not smart.” To which LaFleur says, “OK, cool.”

“That is how simple but how complicated it can be,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari is hardly the first player to be on such an altered practice schedule. Another of the team’s all-time great left tackles, Packers Hall of Famer Chad Clifton, worked on a similar schedule late in his injury-pocked career, to the point that linemate Mark Tauscher nicknamed him “The Big Lamborghini” for how much time he spent in the garage during the week before going for a Sunday drive.

And, in fairness to Bakhtiari, he finished last season playing well — when he actually could play. Sidelined by complications with his knee for some games and by an emergency appendectomy for three others, Bakhtiari wound up playing only 597 of the Packers’ 1,094 snaps on the season (54.6%).

But when he played, he was the same ol’ Bakhtiari. He didn’t allow a single sack according to Pro Football Focus, and he tied for first in the NFL in pass-block win rate (95%) according to ESPN analytics.

“Is it really that big of a deal?” Bakhtiari said of his practice schedule. “I’ve played for this is my 11th season. You guys have been around here long enough that you’ve seen plenty of guys not practice, either. Is it that important? No.”

Welcome to Titletown

Ben Sims and Zayne Anderson’s whirlwind two days finally landed them on the Ray Nitschke Field grass and in meetings with their new team.

The Packers claimed Sims, an undrafted rookie tight end from Baylor who was waived by the Minnesota Vikings, and Anderson, a first-year player who saw action in seven games with the Kansas City Chiefs who was cut by the Buffalo Bills.

Sims thought he was re-signing with the Vikings’ practice squad. In fact, he was in a meeting at Vikings’ headquarters when he was pulled out into the hall and told the Packers had claimed him.

“So, I grabbed my truck, packed my bags and drove here,” said Sims, who visited the Packers before the draft in April. “They said, ‘When can you get here?’ I mapped it on my phone and I said, ‘I can be there in four hours.’ Coach LaFleur goes, ‘Great. See you then.’”

Anderson was in a hotel in Buffalo going through various practice-squad opportunities when his agent told him the Packers had claimed him. His flight arrived late Wednesday night and he headed over to Lambeau Field before dawn Thursday morning.

“It’s kind of going to a new school, (being) the new guy on the block,” Anderson said. “Sometimes you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, but I was able to see it and here we are, man. I’m ready to work.”

Anderson and Sims will have to do most of that work on their own. The three days off are mandated by the NFL Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement with the league, so by rule they’ll have to study the playbook from their hotel rooms near Lambeau Field.

“They got the playbook, they got videos. They’re going to have to work their tail off over the next couple of days and play catch up,” LaFleur said. “Because it could be a situation where they could both be up (on the game-day roster for the opener). You never know. It’s really on them. We’re going to obviously help and guide them along the way, but it’s on them to try to learn this stuff as quickly as possible in order to go in there and contribute.”

Extra points

As expected, the Packers re-signed long-snapper Matt Orzech to the 53-man roster and placed injured offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) on injured reserve. … Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) practiced for the first time in two weeks, a good sign for his availability for the opener. … Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) and … Punter Daniel Whelan switched numbers from No. 41 to No. 19. … The team added linebacker Kristian Welch, a veteran special teams player who played in 43 games for Baltimore Ravens over the past three seasons, to the practice squad.

Photos: Packers host Patriots in exhibition battle at Lambeau Field