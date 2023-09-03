GREEN BAY — If you want to book a stay this week at the Montage Luxury Spa Resort in Laguna Beach, California, you can get a room with a king bed and an ocean surf view for $2,060.

That’s for one night, by the way. Oh, and for an extra $70, they’ll throw in breakfast and complimentary overnight valet parking.

Six months ago, Daniel Whelan was there. Perhaps you saw him on your last visit. He was the 6-foot-5 dude behind the desk at the spa.

“I folded towels for about eight hours a day,” Whelan said.

And while the Montage is a 5-star hotel that sits majestically on the shoreline of the Pacific Ocean, Whelan didn’t rate his stint on staff quite as highly as the folks on Yelp and TripAdvisor who reviewed its swanky accommodations.

“I’d give it about a four,” Whelan said of his towel-folding experience. “Four out of 10.”

The good news? Whelan much prefers his new gig: Punter for the Green Bay Packers.

And while his time at the Montage was brief — he worked there for just two months before joining the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in May — he’s aiming for much greater longevity in his new position, which the undrafted rookie free agent earned by beating out 10th-year punter and incumbent Pat O’Donnell for the job.

“Daniel, he came in and earned it,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who is overseeing the team’s roster youth movement. “I think both him and Pat had great, great camps. Pat’s a true pro and has a lot of experience and obviously handled things the right way, and I think Daniel learned a lot from him in his time here.

“Obviously, when you bring in a guy like Daniel who hasn’t had a lot of experience, you don’t know what you’re getting. (But) every step along the way, he earned the job.”

Added coach Matt LaFleur: “He learned and grew. He’s still learning and he’s still growing, but everything we asked him to do, he did a really nice job with. We’ve got so much respect for Pat and what he was able to bring to us not only as a player but as a guy in the locker room, but I just thought Daniel did a great job. He’s shown he’s got a huge leg. Young player, but there’s a lot of upside there.”

Whelan’s journey to Green Bay began in Ireland, where he grew up in Enniskerry, about 15 miles from Dublin. He was born there in 1999 and lived in Ireland until he was 13, when he and his mother moved to California.

When Whelan was a 17-year-old junior, the football coach at Rancho Mirage High School, LD Matthews, approached him and asked him to consider being the team’s kicker and punter. Having played soccer and rugby, Whelan eventually took him up on the offer, though he was reluctant at first.

“He hit a soccer ball from midfield that went in the net, it was remarkable,” Matthews told The Irish Times. “After the game, I approached him and I said ‘Dude, you need to be kicking a football. You have the levers, everything.’ He shrugged me off, wanted nothing to do with it.

“He came out for spring football. Our field is 65 yards long and in our first session he kicked a ball over the field onto the hillside. Our other kicker quit the next week. … He was definitely a reserved guy but he started to relax when his first booming kick went out of the end zone and the crowd started chanting his name.”

His two years kicking and punting for the Rattlers led to a scholarship at California-Davis, which in turn led to Whelan’s initial NFL opportunity with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. But he was released by the Saints at the start of training camp and was out of football — and yes, folding towels — until he caught on with the Defenders in the spring. After earning All-XFL honors after ranking No. 3 in the league in both punting average (45.6 yards per punt) and punts inside the 20-yard line (11), he signed with the Packers in mid-May.

His leg strength was impossible to miss throughout training camp. In the preseason finale against Seattle on Aug. 26, he boomed punts of 67 and 58 yards. O’Donnell also punted twice with kicks of 51 and 48 yards, including an Aussie-style punt that was downed inside the 20-yard line.

In three preseason games, Whelan averaged 45.7 gross yards and 37.7 net yards on six punts, with one touchback and three kicks inside the 20. O’Donnell averaged 50.5 gross and 47.0 net yards on four punts with no touchbacks and two punts inside the 20.

Last Monday, the Packers informed O’Donnell they were going with Whelan, who learned he’d won the job via a text message from assistant special teams coach Bryon Storer. He didn’t believe it at first.

“I was like, ‘What? For real?’” Whelan said, adding he found a congratulatory note from O’Donnell in his locker when he came to Lambeau Field later in the day. “Then a couple hours later, people were saying congratulations and things like that, so I was like, ‘OK. Wow.’

“It’s crazy.”

While Whelan won the job with his punting, he likely wouldn’t have gotten the gig if he hadn’t proven to LaFleur and special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia he could handle holding on field goals and extra points. With a rookie kicker in Anders Carlson, the coaches wanted to make sure Whelan was up to that task, and having done it in college and the XFL he showed he could do it.

“He did a really nice job with that,” LaFleur said.

Whelan got an assist with his holding from his mom, who between the end of the offseason program in mid-June and the start of training camp in late-July would throw her son balls so he could practice his placements.

“They're not good, but it helps you work on bad-ball drills,” a smiling Whelan said of his mom’s snapping skills. “(I’m) just on my knee in the kitchen, and she's throwing whatever she can. 'Hey mom, can you throw me some snaps? I need to get some holds in.' And she'd do it.”

Now, when Whelan punts in the Packers’ season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, he will become the first Irish-born player to play in the NFL since kicker Neil O'Donoghue with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985, the last of his nine NFL seasons.

And while Whelan no longer speaks with an Irish accent — “I think it just slowly just went away on me, sadly,” he said, “(and) I wish I had it now” — and hasn’t been back to his home country in several years, he understands what it means to be in this position.

But he also knows this is just the beginning.

“It’s a pretty cool thing, to be honest. I’ve just got to be myself and play to my ability,” Whelan said. “Obviously, I’m very happy to be here. (But) you can always do more, right? I’m just going to continue to grow.”