GREEN BAY — Training camp was only a few days old, and Pat O’Donnell was minding his own business at his stall inside the Green Bay Packers locker room. Then, a longtime observer of the team approached him.

After an exchange of pleasantries, the observer told O’Donnell how nice it was to see him still on the roster, given general manager Brian Gutekunst’s obvious roster youth movement — one that had left only four players over the age of 30 on the team: O’Donnell, the 32-year-old veteran punter and the oldest of the bunch; David Bakhtiari, the 31-year-old five-time All-Pro left tackle; Preston Smith, the veteran outside linebacker who’ll turn 31 in November; and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who’d just celebrated his 30th birthday on July 1.

“Wait,” O’Donnell said playfully, “are you trying to get rid of me?”

On Monday morning, that’s exactly what the Packers did, releasing O’Donnell more than 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s NFL-mandated roster cutdown to 53 players.

The move means Daniel Whelan, the 24-year-old big-legged, Irish-born rookie who played for the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in the spring, will be the punter when the Packers open the 2023 season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 10.

Coupled with the team’s decision not to re-sign franchise all-time leading scorer Mason Crosby and hand the place-kicking job over to rookie sixth-round draft pick Anders Carlson, the Packers will go from having one of the oldest kicker-punter-holder tandems in the league in 2022 to one of the youngest this season.

Special-teams coordinator/assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia called it “a really good competition” between O'Donnell and Whelan earlier this month, saying that they “both have their strengths” while acknowledging that “it’s new” to Whelan because of his inexperience.

“Obviously, his football awareness is increasing all the time, but he’s had some good days and he’s had some days where he didn’t get the hang that he quite expects,” Bisaccia said. “It’s been a good competition, I think. He’s learning a lot from being around Pat and I think his holding has gotten better as well by getting the repetitions that he’s getting in practice.”

Whelan entered the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent from California-Davis in May 2022 but was released by the Saints at the start of training camp last summer. He was out of football until catching on with the Defenders in the spring, when he earned All-XFL honors after ranking No. 3 in the league in both punting average (45.6 yards per punt) and punts inside the 20-yard line (11). The Packers signed him in mid-May.

His leg strength was on display throughout training camp, and in the preseason finale against Seattle on Saturday, Whelan boomed punts of 67 and 58 yards. O’Donnell also punted twice with kicks of 51 and 48 yards, including an Aussie-style punt that was downed inside the 20-yard line.

“He’s done a heck of a job since we’ve gotten him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Whelan midway through camp. “He definitely has a big-time leg. And it’s great. You want competition at every position, because it’s going to push us to be better.”

In three preseason games, Whelan averaged 45.7 gross yards and 37.7 net yards on six punts, with one touchback and three kicks inside the 20. O’Donnell averaged 50.5 gross and 47.0 net yards on four punts with no touchbacks and two punts inside the 20.

Of course, Whelan punted in ideal weather against the Seahawks (cloudy, with a kickoff temperature of 65 degrees) and the conditions won’t be quite so easily managed in December and January at Lambeau Field.

In his first season in Green Bay after eight years with the Bears, O’Donnell ranked 29th in the NFL in gross punting average (44.5 yards per punt) and 30th in net average (40.4) last season. But with 24 punts inside the 20-yard line against only one touchback last season, O’Donnell was among the NFL’s best directional punters, with only Las Vegas’ AJ Cole (26-to-1) and Minnesota’s Ryan Wright (32-to-1) having better ratios.

O’Donnell was also known as a top-level holder, and he righted the holding ship for Crosby after a disastrous 2021 season in which there were extensive issues with the snap-hold-kick operation. Crosby went from making 25 of 34 field-goal attempts in 2021 to making 25 of 29 attempts last season.

“I take a lot of pride in holding, just like I do punting. That’s half of it for me,” O’Donnell said last year. “It kind of goes unnoticed, but I think it’s really important to have that chemistry with your holder and with the kicker.”

LaFleur had said on Sunday that he didn’t anticipate any cuts before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline, which means Gutekunst likely decided to move on from O’Donnell a day early to give him a chance to find another team before the rest of the league cuts specialists.

It also signals what Gutekunst has indicated throughout camp: That the team’s brain trust is prepared to live through growing pains at a number of positions this season.

“Obviously we want to win every game and we don't ever want to sacrifice that. But the goal here is to win a championship, right?” Gutekunst said. “We’re not here to just win some games. We’re here to win a championship — and sometimes you have to create room to get better, right? And you can’t get better without playing.

“It’s not easy. Growing pains are never easy. But if we’re going to win a championship, we have to get better. We weren’t good enough last year. We have to get better. And sometimes you have to create opportunities for that to happen.”

