GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur plans on doing some investigative work with the Green Bay Packers’ medical and athletic training staffs next offseason.

After having three of his wide receivers — Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and rookie Dontayvion Wicks — sustain training-camp hamstring injuries this summer, the Packers' coach wants to see if there’s a common thread that connects them.

“Anytime you have injuries, specifically soft-tissue (injuries), that’s something that always sparks a conversation and you have to do a little digging on,” LaFleur said Friday afternoon. “That’s something we’ll look at.”

The detective work will have to wait, however. Right now, LaFleur needs to figure out how to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field without Watson, possibly without Doubs and with Wicks having scarcely practiced in recent weeks.

The Packers ruled Watson out for the game, even as the genesis of his injury has not been discussed publicly. Watson played in the preseason finale against Seattle on Aug. 26 and practiced Aug. 30-31 before players had three days off for the Labor Day weekend.

Watson was with his teammates at the start of Friday’s practice during opening stretch, but he did not practice — marking the third straight day he’s been unable to go.

“Hopefully (it’s) just a week-to-week (thing),” LaFleur said.

Doubs, who sustained his hamstring injury in practice leading into the Seattle preseason game, practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day and was listed as questionable for the game — even though LaFleur said Doubs looked “really good” on Friday.

“It was another good day. (The game is) 48 hours away. Just got to keep building up and see where we’re at,” Doubs said after practice. “So far, so good.”

Asked how much his role changes with Watson out, Doubs replied, “It’s a bummer, but I think we’ve got a pretty solid (receiving) corps. I prepare the same way every day, and I just try to make sure that I keep building off of that.

“I wish I had him out there. I know some things may change, some things may not change on Sunday. I feel like we’ve got a really good corps and I believe in our system.”

Without Watson, the Packers’ top wide receiving options behind Doubs are rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, second-year receiver Samori Toure, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and Wicks, a rookie fifth-round pick who missed most of camp with a concussion and his own hamstring injury. Wicks practiced in full both Thursday and Friday and was removed from the injury report entirely.

Watson missed the Packers’ Week 3 game at Tampa Bay last season, when he was set to play in front of his family and friends the same stadium where he once played a pee-wee football game as a 7-year-old growing up in the Tampa Bay area.

Watson returned the following week, then missed two more games with another hamstring injury in mid-October. He also missed much of training camp a year ago following arthroscopic knee surgery.

LaFleur said the coaches felt early on that Watson wasn’t going to play, so the adjustments will be minimal.

“We still had a whole week to kind of prepare for this. So I wouldn't say that would alter the plan too drastically,” LaFleur said. “I think any time you’re missing one of your better players, certainly throws a little curveball to it. But I mean, that happens all the time.”

