GREEN BAY — Christian Watson tried his best to contribute Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers second-year wide receiver, sidelined by a hamstring injury, served as a part-time hype man getting his fellow wideouts ready for action, and a part-time coach sharing tidbits of advice with the rookies (Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks) charged with filling his cleats.

“I think I did my 1/53rd yesterday,” he said with a laugh Monday afternoon.

But what Watson really wanted to do during Sunday’s 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field was to get in on the offensive action.

“I was dying to steal somebody’s pads, steal somebody’s helmet and get out there,” Watson confessed Monday, after watching the game film with his teammates and coaches. “I’m excited to get out there and to be a part of it, regardless of what exactly my role is coming back right away. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m hoping that it’s a big part of this thing.”

Watson confirmed what many had suspected about the injury — that it happened during the team’s final pre-Labor Day weekend practice on Aug. 31, when he caught a pass and went to turn and run after the catch.

Watson also said that the injury is to his right hamstring — the same one that cost him three games as a rookie last season, although Watson said that this injury isn’t the same as that one.

“My hamstring (issues) haven’t been the same thing every time. It’s not like I’m dealing with the same thing over and over again,” Watson said. “But I have a good gauge of where I’m at. I’m just going to keep on taking it day by day and just get better every day and hopefully get out there as soon as I can.”

Whether that means being ready for next Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is unclear. If he can return to the lineup, perhaps on a limited snap count like Romeo Doubs had against the Bears while recovering from his own hamstring injury, Watson would add another weapon to what was, at least on Sunday, an explosive offense.

“It’s only one week,” head coach Matt LaFleur said when asked what Watson would do for the offense. “What’s important is that we continue to learn, we continue to grow, and we get better each and every week. Every week’s going to have a little bit different of a challenge.”

Health watch

While Watson works his way back, the Packers seem cautiously optimistic that running back Aaron Jones avoided a significant hamstring injury of his own. Jones described his injury, which forced him to the sideline during the third quarter, a “bite,” rather than a “pull,” and downplayed its severity to reporters after the game.

“We’re still kind of going through that right now,” LaFleur said of diagnosing Jones’ injury. “I can tell you the encouraging thing was that he was able to jog off the field and we were in a situation where we didn’t need to put him back in the game.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur confirmed that inside linebacker Quay Walker sustained a concussion on his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win and is in the concussion protocol.

Ready for some football?

LaFleur said he and his coaches normally have “Monday Night Football” on their TVs during their game-planning meetings on Monday nights, but he at least claimed they wouldn’t be paying any additional attention to the New York Jets — led by ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — and Buffalo Bills.

“I’m sure it’ll be on,” LaFleur said. “Usually, the Monday night game is on in the background, but I’m not usually playing a ton of attention to it. Certainly, the focus is on the Atlanta Falcons.”

