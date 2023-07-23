GREEN BAY — As much as the Green Bay Packers coaches, players and personnel staffers are eager to see what first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love does this season, he’s not the only player on the roster generating excitement inside 1265 Lombardi Avenue as training camp approaches.

“I think we’re all excited to see what Quay can do,” general manager Brian Gutekunst confessed.

Just as importantly, the Packers are excited what the tandem of Walker and veteran De’Vondre Campbell can do this season if Campbell regains his 2021 form and Walker can more effectively keep his emotions in check after getting ejected from not one but two games last season.

The whole idea behind Gutekunst signing Campbell to a five-year, $50 million deal (after watching him earn first-team All-Pro honors on a bargain-basement one-year deal in 2020) and then drafting Walker at No. 22 overall (the first of the team’s two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade) during the 2022 offseason was to put together an inside linebacker dynamic duo — like some of the defenses that got the better of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in recent years.

Campbell’s signing and Walker’s selection marked a stark departure from the team’s previous approach at inside linebacker, where the organization had taken a cheapskate approach both with draft capital and contractual spending in past years.

But for the defense to thrive, both players will have to be better than they were last year. Campbell went from being the first Packers inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Ray Nitschke in 1966 (145 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2021) to missing four games with a knee injury and being far less of a field-tilter (96 tackles, two interceptions, one QB hit, no sacks, six tackles for a loss and three passes defensed in 2022).

“He had a career year two years ago. That was a big thing,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “Then we had the injury in the middle of the season. When he came back, I think you saw a difference.”

Walker, meanwhile, saw his ejections from losses to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions overshadow his progress as a rookie, but the coaches clearly believe he can be a versatile piece on defense with his athleticism, which allows him to not only be a physical tackler but also an effective edge rusher. He finished the year with 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups.

That said, his progress came in fits and starts, which Olivadotti admitted. The hope is there’ll be fewer growing pains this year.

“Up and down. I think he would agree with that,” Olivadotti said in assessing Walker’s season. “(But) there was a consistent growth throughout. It wasn’t like he would learn something and then unlearn it. That’s very encouraging.”

Here’s a closer look at the inside linebackers as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday:

Depth chart

No. Name Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College 59 De'Vondre Campbell 6-3 232 30 8 Minnesota 7 Quay Walker 6-4 241 23 2 Georgia 58 Isaiah McDuffie 6-1 227 24 3 Boston College 45 Eric Wilson 6-1 230 28 7 Cincinnati 24 Tariq Carpenter 6-3 230 24 2 Georgia Tech 46 Jimmy Phillips Jr. 6-1 232 23 R SMU

Burning question

Can Campbell regain his 2021 form?

Just how much Campbell’s knee injury was to blame for his downturn last season is hard to say, but he did have a crucial pass break-up late in the team’s Week 3 win at Tampa Bay and a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown against Washington before suffering the knee injury at Buffalo a week later. Campbell believes the injury derailed his season, and perhaps it is that simple. He’ll have every chance to prove he’s right this season.

“I do think that moving forward he’s in a pretty good spot right now, which is encouraging,” Olivadotti said. “We’re looking at some stuff preparation-wise that we can do differently. We’re really on a trajectory moving ahead rather than looking (back).”

On the rise

Walker

Coaches were mum during the offseason on how they might utilize Walker, a dead giveaway that they have a plan to play him all over the field this season. Following outside linebacker Rashan Gary’s season-ending knee injury in early November, Walker began seeing time as an edge rusher, and the staff liked what it saw. That said, he still has to get control of his emotions, as the ejections against the Bills and Lions were addressed and will continue to be.

If he succeeds, the Packers believe he can be a game-changer in his second season.

“He did a lot of different things for us last year. The biggest thing is how all his skills are going to fit into this defense,” Olivadotti said. “It's a new team picture every year. How it’s going to fit into this defense, it does give you a versatile tool to play with, and he’s a very willing.”

Player to watch

Carpenter

The Packers saw Tariq Carpenter as a potential inside linebacker — despite the four years he’d been a starting safety at Georgia Tech — when they drafted him in the seventh round in 2022, but it wasn’t until this offseason that they officially moved him to the position. Carpenter dropped weight once he entered the league when the Packers told him they wanted to keep him at safety last year, and now he’s put some of it back on to bulk up to play inside linebacker.

Carpenter is already a core special teams player, but he’d love to have a role on defense and he’s not sure how the move to linebacker affects that.

“It’s definitely new,” Carpenter said during the offseason. “I never played linebacker in my life. It’s like I’m learning Portuguese. It’s a whole new language. ... When I’m in the middle of the field, I get kind of confused. It’s going to come with time.”

Key competition

Who can help most on special teams?

Carpenter is a perfect example of the importance inside linebackers have on special teams, and the Packers moved on from one of those players (Krys Barnes, who left as a free agent for Arizona) during the offseason. McDuffie is another key cog in the special-teams machine, and Wilson, who joined the team in early October, tied for the team lead with 13 special-teams tackles despite only playing in 13 of the Packers’ 17 games.

“There’s a bunch of guys now that have started to ascend, started to play better,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “We move a lot of them around and we put ‘em in different positions for different reasons.”

Numbers game

846

That’s how many of the Packers’ 1,033 defensive snaps Walker played last season, despite being a rookie and in spite of the two ejections. Given the coaches’ belief in his athleticism and versatility, he could wind up playing an even higher percentage than the 81.9% he played last year.