GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur both know what they’ve gotten themselves into with the remarkable youth movement afoot on the Green Bay Packers’ roster.

But both the general manager and the coach also were united Wednesday in their plans for how to approach the 2023 season: Brace themselves for the unavoidable growing pains and rookie mistakes, but also avoid putting limitations on their inexperienced group — one that could be far better four months from now than it is now.

“Certainly, there’s an experience factor these guys are going to go through,” Gutekunst acknowledged one day after establishing the team’s initial 53-man roster — one that underwent several changes before practice on Wednesday began. “For me, the expectation is to go out and try to win every game that we play. You’re not going to win them all. In my lifetime, nobody has.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about the youth and all that, but it’s no excuse. These guys were brought in for us to be better — better than we were last year. They were all brought here for a reason. They’ve got to come together as a team. That takes a lot of time and effort, and certainly guys that have more experience are more used to that. But the expectations don’t change.”

The Packers made two roster moves on Wednesday, claiming ex-Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Sims and ex-Buffalo Bills safety Zayne Anderson on waivers and releasing inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford to make room for them.

Adding the 23-year-old Sims and the 26-year-old Anderson while releasing Carpenter and Ford, both of whom are 24, left the Packers with an average age of exactly 25 years old for the 53 players on the roster.

The other anticipated roster move, shifting injured backup offensive tackle Luke Tenuta to injured reserve and re-signing 28-year-old long-snapper Matt Orzech, had not become official as of close of business Wednesday.

“I don’t know if it was intentional to be young,” Gutekunst said. “I think our intention was to be athletic, fast and have a really competitive camp so that the best guys rose to the top. And I think that’s what we accomplished. But it wasn’t just to be young.

“At the end of the day, that’s kind of how it shook out.”

All told, the Packers’ 53-man roster includes 16 rookies and 11 second-year players, meaning more than half the roster has one year of NFL experience or less.

The group includes three undrafted free agent rookies (wide receiver Malik Heath, outside linebacker Brenton Cox and running back Emanuel Wilson), a rookie kicker (Anders Carlson) and rookie punter (Daniel Whelan), and 11 of the 13 players Gutekunst selected in April in the 2023 NFL Draft. A 12th draft pick, wide receiver Grant DuBose, was brought back as a member of the 16-man practice squad.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of learning along the way, but we feel really good just about the overall speed, athleticism and (that we have) guys that love football and love to compete,” LaFleur said.

Asked if he thought the rookie class had a chance to be one of the best in the league, LaFleur replied: “Yeah, potentially. But they have to go out and earn it, and you do that by putting the work in on a daily basis. ... They also understand that they’re going to be counted on for us this year.”

Late in camp, Gutekunst had acknowledged the obvious: That while he wanted his team to win as many games as possible this year, having such a young roster would mean measuring success differently than on the Super Bowl-caliber teams he’d built previously around future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Wednesday, Gutekunst expressed hope that by season’s end, his young team will have matured and put itself in position to perhaps surprise the skeptics.

“You’ve got to learn and grow from every situation, whether we win or lose. The ups and downs, you have to learn and grow from that and continue to get better,” Gutekunst said. “The teams that have a chance to win a championship are the teams that are getting better each week and, toward the end of the season, are when they’re at their best. That’s what I expect, that’s my expectations.”

Added LaFleur: “You can’t get totally focused on the outcome. I’m a process-driven guy anyways, and I think our coaches and players are as well. And so, you just take everything in stride.

“I never want to put a label on this group or box us in a corner and say what we can and cannot do. We’re going to keep pushing them and push them as far as they can go.”

Photos: Packers close preseason on a high note with win over Seahawks