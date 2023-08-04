GREEN BAY — On May 6, Matt LaFleur made his feelings about Marcedes Lewis crystal clear.

The Green Bay Packers had just wrapped up their post-draft rookie minicamp — practices that included rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, whom general manager Brian Gutekunst had selected in the second and third rounds, respectively — and the coach had been asked if his new newbies at tight end would benefit from having the unsigned free agent Lewis on the roster.

“You guys know how I feel about Marcedes,” LaFleur said that day. “I think they would definitely learn (from him). A lot of times, these guys learn more from some of the players than they do from us as coaches because they can give 'em little nuggets (of wisdom).

“I think a player-led team is more powerful than a coach-led team. We’ve got a lot of young guys, which is really exciting, too. But I think anytime you got a veteran guy like that that's played for as long as he's played at such a high level, I think it would be beneficial for everybody.”

The Chicago Bears will be the ones benefiting from Lewis’ veteran wisdom as Lewis agreed to a one-year deal with the Packers’ NFC North rivals on Friday — a deal for what will be Lewis’ 18th NFL season, which would set the NFL record for tight end longevity.

And a few hours after the news broke of Lewis’ new deal, Gutekunst shared his thought process and why bringing Lewis back to Green Bay didn’t make sense to him.

It was in stark contrast to LaFleur’s words three months earlier.

“After the draft, when we drafted the two young tight ends, (it was about) really wanting to give those guys the best opportunity to move forward. I think that’s where our mindset is right now,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve never closed the door on guys that have performed for us because you never know what’s going to happen with injuries and things down the way. But we’re really happy with those two young guys, how they’re progressing along with the guys that have been here in the past.”

When the Packers didn’t bring Lewis back earlier in the offseason, some assumed he’d end up with the New York Jets and his close friend Aaron Rodgers, like so many other ex-Packers have.

Instead, after five seasons in Green Bay, Lewis will have a chance to face the Packers in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Soldier Field.

Asked why he it wouldn’t be valuable to have the 39-year-old Lewis on the roster to mentor Musgrave and Kraft — not to mention for his still-effective run blocking, given the Packers’ offensive plans to run the ball more in support of first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love — Gutekunst said bringing Lewis back would have taken valuable snaps away from the two youngsters.

“(Lewis) is a really good player, so having good players it’s always good to have those guys. But at the same time, when guys need to play and need the snaps … if (that veteran player is) out there, those other guys aren’t,” Gutekunst said.

“With all players that leave here, especially the guys who have done things in the league and are veteran players, they’re more experienced and they’re going to be better players than some of the young guys. But at the same time, you can’t get those young guys to that speed unless they get to play.”

Backup plan

Gutekunst called the three-way battle among Sean Clifford, Danny Etling and Alex McGough for the backup quarterback job behind a “good competition” and said each has “had their moments.”

“The preseason games, they’re going to get a lot of work,” Gutekunst said. “That should probably separate some things.”

Gutekunst also said that he remains disinclined to pursue a veteran backup option, even though none of the three has thrown a single NFL regular-season pass.

“They all have a little bit of a different skill set, but they all have athleticism and the ability to make plays with their feet, which is important,” Gutekunst said. “As of right now, that’s kind of my mindset, let’s see who comes out of that group.”

No panic with Carlson

Despite watching rookie kicker Anders Carlson make just 16 of his 27 field-goal attempts so far in camp, Gutekunst said he isn’t concerned about the sixth-round pick.

Yet.

“No concerns right now,” said Gutekunst, who did say earlier in the offseason that the team hadn’t closed the door on franchise all-time leading scorer Mason Crosby, who remains unsigned. “I do think it’s one of those things that, this is the National Football League. You’ve got to perform at every position.

“At the same time, we went into this knowing that rookie kickers will have some struggles, with the thought process there will be some patience there.”