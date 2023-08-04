GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst’s reply came quickly, accompanied by a chuckle.

How much of an idea, the Green Bay Packers general manager had been asked, does he have of what kind of quarterback Jordan Love is now and will become based on the first seven practices of Love’s first training camp as the starter?

“Not much,” Gutekunst replied Friday afternoon during his first Q&A session with reporters since practices began — and on the eve of the team’s annual Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field.

“He’s done a really nice job. Just like last year, I think the defense kind of had the offense early. That’s usually a little bit of the case. It certainly was last year, and it has been this year.

“They’ve made some strides (on offense) over the past few days here, I think. With the opportunities that this football team is going to have, with the joint practices, Family Night and the preseason games, that will be very big for us.”

Assessing Love’s camp so far has proven tricky. There have been several “wow” throws, and there have been times when the offense has moved the chains efficiently. His best practice of camp was last Saturday, when he was 16 of 22 during 11-on-11 periods and hit Samori Touré for a 33-yard gain on third down to keep a 2-minute drive alive.

But his completion percentage across all full-speed 11-on-11 periods in camp is only slightly above 50%, and the No. 1 defense has gotten the better of the No. 1 offense far more often than not.

“It's more than just Jordan Love. It’s the receivers, it’s the tight ends, it’s how do we block for him, it’s how effectively are we running the football … and how quickly can we get these other guys to come along,” coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week. “I think we can see the talent. It’s, how do we harness the talent?”

Gutekunst acknowledged Friday the sheer youth surrounding Love at wide receiver and tight end — Gutekunst has spent six draft picks the past two years on receivers and two more on rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, and the team has resisted signing veterans at each position — has had an impact on Love’s performance thus far.

“I think as we go into this, the important thing for us as a group is to not put any ceilings on anything and go out and let these guys play and let them learn and grow,” Gutekunst said. “Whether it’s a practice, a joint practice, Family Night, preseason games, early-season regular-season games, the learning and growing part has to be on the forefront.”

But everyone involved understands that the focus has been and will continue to be on Love, including for the annual part-pep rally, part-practice known as Family Night, which used to include full-contact periods until offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a torn ACL in his knee during a live goal-line period during the 2013 scrimmage.

Ever since, the event has been a regular practice, just with a full Lambeau Field looking on. Love has taken part in two of them as Aaron Rodgers’ backup, in 2021 and last year. (The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“I’m not looking at it as any different (than the previous two),” Love said. “Really, Family Night for us is a practice in the stadium with a bunch of fans. If anything, it’s a chance to get our mental (approach) right for what it’s like being in a stadium with fans. It’s different from being out there on the practice field.”

The Packers announced Friday evening all 73,000 tickets for the event had been “distributed,” though for years the event had sold out shortly after tickets went on sale. Last year’s practice drew an announced crowd of 50,112.

LaFleur said there will be “a few little wrinkles” to this year’s practice, and given the coaches had a tackle-to-the-ground period for the younger players at the end of Thursday’s practice, it could mark the return to full contact for at least a small portion of the event.

“It’s almost like a game experience. You’re going against each other, but it’s always good to see the fans at Lambeau,” offensive tackle Yosh Nijman said. “The energy is always really good.”

The defense has been providing most of the energy in camp, getting the better of the offense in most 11-on-11 periods. If Love and the offense can find success inside Lambeau Field in this practice, it could be the spark that unit needs.

“I think we’ll have a better indication the longer we go throughout camp. I think there’s been some good moments,” LaFleur said of the offense’s ups and downs so far. “There’s been some tough situations.

“What I’d like to see is the ability to execute when plays are there.”