This is what growing pains look like.

This is what we tried to warn you about, the perils that come with a first-year starting quarterback and a youthful offensive skill position group and a defense that still hasn’t proven it can win the day for that green-and-growing offensive crew.

Learning to win in the NFL is a process. It comes with disappointment, and frustration, and missed opportunity, and losing games you should’ve won.

And that’s what happened to the Green Bay Packers in their 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite missing four of their best offensive players — three of them (left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receiver Christian Watson, running back Aaron Jones) didn’t suit up, and a fourth (left guard Elgton Jenkins) left with a knee injury — they started the fourth quarter with a 24-12 lead.

They ended it with a failed last-minute attempt at a comeback, with a defense that didn’t measure up twice on crucial plays with the game in the balance, and with a teachable moment for starting quarterback Jordan Love on the challenges and pressures of late-in-the-game situations.

Not that Love was OK with the tradeoff of learning a valuable lesson at the expense of winning the game and improving to 2-0.

“It’s definitely something we expect to get right. We had a chance to win that game,” Love said of the Packers’ final possession, which he began with 57 seconds and no timeouts and ended without gaining a single yard on four consecutive incomplete passes.

“I think we hurt ourselves more than anything, so we lost it for ourselves. Definitely, we expect to execute in those situations. Up 12 points, we expect to come away with a win. We’ve just got to find a way to get that win.”

After a tour de force performance in last week’s opener in Chicago, the Packers (1-1) appeared to be parlaying that into another respect-gaining road win.

Through three quarters, Love had completed 14 of 19 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He’d scrambled for a 24-yard gain to set up the first of those TD passes. He’d looked calm, cool and collected, which is fast becoming his signature style.

And, unlike his counterpart, Falcons quarterback Demond Ridder, Love hadn’t put the ball in peril at all. Ridder, who hadn’t thrown an interception in his first five NFL starts, threw one pick (to Rasul Douglas) and threw two other balls that should’ve been intercepted but were dropped by Jaire Alexander and Quay Walker.

“I thought he was playing really well and I thought he did a lot of great things,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought he showed great poise, made some off-schedule plays, made the throws when they needed to be made, made great decisions, did a good job taking care of the football. There were a lot of positives from that.”

And then the fourth quarter started.

After the Falcons pulled within 24-19 on Ridder’s fourth-and-4, 6-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes, 48 seconds to go, Love & Co. went three-and-out and punted on their first possession of the final period, with Love throwing a third-down pass intended for Malik Heath right to Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who dropped what would have been Love’s first interception of the year.

When the Falcons inched closer on a Younghoe Koo 39-yard field goal to make it 24-22 with 8:10 to go, LaFleur gave the ball to running back AJ Dillon, who had a 5-yard gain on first down and a 4-yard gain on second down, setting up third-and-1 from the Green Bay 34.

Dillon got the ball again, tripped and fell for no gain. Love then lined up for the fourth-and-1 play and — in his words — “messed up the operation” when he was supposed to say a key word to make center Josh Myers snap him the ball for a quarterback sneak. The resulting 5-yard false start penalty led to another three-and-out punt with 6:07 to go.

By the time Love got the ball back, the Falcons had taken a 1-point lead on Koo’s 25-yard field goal, a kick made possible by running back Bijan Robinson’s 7-yard gain on fourth-and-inches from the Packers’ 23-yard line at the 2-minute warning.

Stopping Robinson, who ran for 124 of the Falcons’ 211 rushing yards on the day, would have given Love and the offense the chance to run out the clock en route to victory.

“Nothing went right,” Douglas said of the fourth quarter. Asked if that was a function of being the NFL’s youngest team, Douglas shook his head.

“Nah. Hell nah. I don’t care if you’re 18. This is the standard. You’ve got to play by it. (You’ve) got to find a way to win games like that,” Douglas said. “Those games right there show who you are.

“As a defense, we expect it to be on us, (and) we’ve got to find a way to get off the grass. They made a few fourth down conversions and one of them was for a touchdown. Those just can’t happen. We’ve got to find a way to get off the field.”

Said LaFleur: “When you have a 12-point lead in the second half and you don’t make the plays and don’t play complementary football, and then you have mistakes, all those get magnified.”

Even so, Love got the ball back at the Packers’ 25-yard line with 57 seconds left, no timeouts and needing roughly 40 yards to get into rookie kicker Anders Carlson’s range for a potential game-winning field goal.

Instead, Love threw incomplete for Jayden Reed on first down, then was hit as he threw on second down by edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, resulting in another incompletion.

On third down, Love had Romeo Doubs open down the left sideline but admitted he “missed” the throw and overthrew him.

Then, on fourth down, Love threw across the middle to Samori Touré, who appeared to make a fingertip catch to keep the drive alive with 34 seconds left. But a replay-booth review overturned the completion when the video showed the ball hitting the turf, and the Falcons took possession and ran out the final seconds.

As a result, for as awesome as he’d been through the first three quarters, Love having finished the fourth quarter 0-for-6 for 0 yards, and the Packers having mustered only 11 net yards and zero first downs while going 0-for-3 on third downs during the quarter.

“It just comes down to execution and being better in the fourth quarter and being able to play a full game,” Love said. ‘I think we didn’t execute well enough in the fourth quarter, weren’t able to move the ball on third down. That’s really what hurt us.

“We’ve got to do a better job getting the (last) drive started. It’s something that we practice all the time, so it’s something we’ve just got to do better at.

“I’ve got to do better at just getting that drive started, getting some completions and just moving that ball. But we didn’t do enough, missed some targets right there and just wasn’t good enough.”

