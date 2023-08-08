GREEN BAY — As Bill Belichick once famously said, the Green Bay Packers were on to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The team traveled to the Queen City for their Wednesday joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals — and the two teams’ subsequent preseason game at Paycor Stadium on Friday — with head coach Matt LaFleur believing that the NFL’s recent training camp trend toward such practices will benefit his young team immensely.

Even five-time All-Pro left tackle/resident get-off-my-lawn grumpy old man David Bakhtiari had to admit as much — despite of his distaste for the concept in general.

“I could give a s—. Really. I would prefer to stay here the entire time. I don’t really care for joint practices, but I also was privileged enough to not do them for a long time,” Bakhtiari said before the team departed. “(But) especially with a young team, I like getting our young guys playing against other players and getting used to that, especially with the lack of preseason games. So, I think that’s a huge a takeaway.”

Bakhtiari said he wasn’t sure if he’d take part in the joint practice — he said he would like to do so, but only if the team decides that’s “the smartest” thing — or if he’ll play in Friday’s game.

But his opinion that the off-the-field opportunity to improve the team’s connectivity and the on-the-field challenge of facing one of the AFC’s best teams was a common theme leading into the trip.

“It just gives us an opportunity to bond. I think that camaraderie is an important part of this process, just that team chemistry, the makeup,” said LaFleur, whose team has less bonding opportunities than past years as players no longer all bunk in at the St. Norbert College dormitories as they’d done for decades. “The more these guys hang out together, the more they get to know each other, I think the more they’ll fight for one another.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity, going against one the premier teams in the National Football League. ... It’s going to be a great test for our football team.”

The Packers had the Houston Texans in for joint practices in Green Bay in 2019, LaFleur’s first year as the team’s head coach. That marked the first time since 2005 — when Mike Sherman’s outfit played host to the Buffalo Bills for joint practices and the Family Night Scrimmage — that the Packers practiced against another team.

The Packers were intending to have the Cleveland Browns in during the 2020 training camp but those plans were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York Jets came to Green Bay in 2021, and the New Orleans Saints visited Titletown last summer.

Next week, Belichick and the Patriots will be on to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before the two teams play their game on Saturday.

But this trip to Cincinnati marks the Packers’ first foray away from Green Bay for practices since the team held training camp from 1951 through 1953 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, at the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station (now known as Itasca Community College). Linebacker Deral Teteak called the town 80 miles north of Duluth “the end of the world.”

Ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously bemoaned the 2019 practices with the Texans, replying to a question about what he’d thought about the workouts by saying, “I’m glad it’s over.”

Rodgers’ chief complaint, aside from the potential for cheap shots and fights, was that neither team showed the other much — kind of like a preseason game — and that limited the productivity of the workouts.

LaFleur did acknowledge at the time that he held back some of the offensive playbook because John Pagano, the brother of Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, is on the Texans’ staff, and the Packers were opening the 2019 regular season against the Bears.

In the years that followed, LaFleur was able to book practices with teams that weren’t on the regular-season schedule or had connections to future opponents. The practices with the Jets were especially productive because LaFleur and Jets head coach Robert Saleh are best friends.

LaFleur and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who coincidentally is Sherman’s son-in-law, worked together with the Los Angeles Rams and are friends, too. Of course, Taylor is also close with Rams head coach Sean McVay, and that didn’t prevent a melee during last summer’s Rams-Bengals practices that included star defensive tackle Aaron Donald using a Bengals player’s helmet as a weapon.

“It’s just a lot of good collaboration,” LaFleur said of how he and Taylor have set up the practice. “There’s definitely a mutual respect there, and we’ve worked together, so it was pretty easy to come to a conclusion.

“If there was something he didn't like, he’d explain why. And if there was something I didn't like, I’d explain why. But it was pretty easy. He’s a great guy, a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, and certainly it’s going to be a great experience for both teams.”

Although LaFleur admitted that he wished Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t sidelined for the practice because of a calf injury sustained earlier in camp, defensive tackle Kenny Clark said the defense will still benefit from the matchup.

“It would be nice (if Burrow was practicing), but they’re still a really good team,” Clark said. “They've got a good offensive line, really good running backs, great skill position guys on the outside. So we’ll definitely get a lot of great work.

“I like it. It teaches you a lot about yourself and where you’re at in camp. A lot of times you see the same look from the offense and you know what to expect. So, this is going to be good for us.”

The practice and game are a homecoming for several Packers players, including center Josh Myers, who was born in nearby Dayton and grew up in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg, and rookie quarterback Sean Clifford, who grew up in Cincinnati and led St. Xavier High School football team to the Division I state title as a senior in 2016.

“It’s super cool to be able to see my family and so many people that I love from back home that are going to come out,” Myers said. “I’m extremely excited.

“It’s great. It’s always great to hit someone other than your own team at this point in camp, a look at a different defense. It’s refreshing. It can get old day after day, the same guys all the time. So, really exciting.”

