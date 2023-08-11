While all eyes might’ve been on Jordan Love — and rightfully so — for his first preseason game as the Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback, there was plenty else going on during the 36-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

While Love looked good completing 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 112.9, he exited after two series and 12 official snaps.

Here are three unrelated-to-Love takeaways from the preseason-opening win.

Young skill-position players off to solid start

Time and time again, whenever he’s been asked about how much he wants Love to play in the preseason, or how important the joint practices with the Bengals (one on Wednesday) or New England Patriots (two next week) are, LaFleur has responded by emphasizing he’s more interested in how Love and his very young supporting cast work together.

“Like I’ve said many times, it’s not just about Jordan,” LaFleur said before the game. “You look at our receiving corps, there’s not a receiver over a second-year player. You look at the tight ends, I mean, we’ve got two rookies out there. It’s the collective, the whole offense where there is a little bit more inexperience, a little bit more youth, (so you want) to see kind of where you are at the moment.”

In their limited snaps with Love, the Packers’ two most veteran wide receivers — 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs — picked up where they left off from their solid rookie seasons. Watson caught two passes for 6 yards and got behind his man on a deep ball that was broken up.

Doubs had a pair of catches for 21 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass from Love for the game’s first points. Doubs fought off his defender to make the contested catch on the touchdown.

The third of the Packers’ three second-year wideouts, Samori Touré, played with the second-team offense and quarterback Sean Clifford and had three catches for 56 yards.

Of the rookie draft picks, second-round tight end Luke Musgrave had one catch for 8 yards on three targets, including Love’s most off-target throw of the night; fifth-round wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks had the offense’s biggest play of the night with a 47 yard catch-and-run from Clifford; second-round wide receiver Jayden Reed had a 5-yard gain on a jet sweep, caught a 15-yard pass and also looked comfortable on punt returns; and third-round tight end Tucker Kraft had one 4-yard catch on three targets.

Speaking of rookie draft picks, kicker Anders Carlson saw a strong night turn sour. After booting three 33-yard extra points and crushing a 45-yard field goal, he missed back-to-back extra points in the second half. He pushed both extra points wide right.

Clifford had ups and downs

Clifford, who grew up in Cincinnati and is actually older than Love by three months after playing six seasons at Penn State, experienced the good, the bad and the ugly in his NFL preseason debut.

Before giving way to third-stringer Alex McGough midway through the fourth quarter, Clifford completed 20 of 26 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions (80.3 rating) while directing three touchdown drives.

The good? His laser throw to Wicks hit the receiver in stride through a very small window, leading to the 47-yard gain. He also had a nifty 13-yard scramble to keep a 2-minute drive alive late in the first half; threw a 6-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Davis just before halftime; and had another 13-yard run to set up running back Emanuel Wilson’s 11-yard TD run late in the third quarter.

The bad? He threw a pair of interceptions to Cincinnati’s Tycen Anderson in the first half, the second of which came late in the second quarter when Anderson wrested the ball away from Kraft on a pass across the middle.

The ugly? Clifford’s first INT to Anderson came when he stared down Wicks, Anderson jumped the route and returned the pick 43 yards for a touchdown.

But Clifford impressed LaFleur in his response as he directed the scoring drive that ended with the throw to Davis — set up by the big play to Wicks and Clifford’s scramble.

“I tell you what, that’s impressive. Not many people can recover from that, (when) you throw back-to-back picks,” LaFleur said at halftime of the TV Network telecast. “Obviously the pick-6 really hurt us, but I love seeing guys bounce back from tough situations and he responded well.”

Rookie cornerback looks like the real deal

Seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine from Kentucky, another Cincinnati native, came into the game as one of the pleasant surprises of training camp. He had a pick-6 of his own earlier in camp, began seeing more and more time with the No. 1 defense as camp wore on and more than held his own against the Bengals receivers during the joint practice on Wednesday.

On Friday night, he started with the No. 1 defense with two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander getting the night off, and he delivered.

Valentine broke up a pair of first-half passes, made two solid tackles and then intercepted a pass by Bengals quarterback Jake Browning late in the first half to set up the Clifford-to-Davis touchdown just before halftime.

“He’s a talented young player,” LaFleur said at the half. “But he’s got to keep going. It’s one half of football, but (we’re) really impressed with what we saw early on.”