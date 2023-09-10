CHICAGO — Shortly before Sunday’s game kicked off, the Soldier Field video board aired a retrospective of the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry, narrated by former Bears All-Pro cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman and featuring clips of the greats of yesteryear — from Walter Payton and Bart Starr to Brian Urlacher and Aaron Rodgers.

Perhaps, a decade from now, they’ll being updating it with clips of Jordan Love. Lord knows he provided plenty of highlights in his first start in the rivalry in the Packers’ 38-20 victory over the Bears to kick off the 2023 season.

Love certainly hasn’t earned the right to shout, “I own you!” I still own you!” the way his predecessor, Rodgers, did at Bears fans a couple years ago. Rodgers’ teams were 25-5 all-time against the Bears, and Love is only 1-0.

At the moment, he’s subletting.

That said, there’s no denying Love was fantastic. He finished the night having completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 123.2. He was undeniably the star of the game.

But there was more to the Packers’ tour de force performance — not including a sneaking suspicion that the Bears, after going 3-14 a year ago and trading away the No. 1 overall pick to stick with Justin Fields as their quarterback, just aren’t very good — worth examining.

Here’s a look at 5 other things we learned from the Packers’ victory.

1. Veteran running back Aaron Jones is still a field-tilter

Up 10-6 at the half, Packers head coach/offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur clearly wanted to re-establish the run to start the third quarter. The Packers’ first four plays out of the break were runs.

Those runs set up the game’s momentum-shifting moment, when Love faked a handoff to Jones, carried the play-action fake through a naked rollout to the left, then threw back across the field to Jones, who had a convoy in front of him on a screen pass that would become a 51-yard gain. Three plays later, Jones scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-6.

Jones then broke the game open when, on fourth-and-3 from Chicago’s 35-yard line, he snuck out of the backfield, ran a short in-breaking choice route and turned Love’s quick on-target pass into a 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run, sprinting untouched to the end zone.

“He’s a guy that tilts the field in your favor. He’s so dynamic, so explosive,” LaFleur said afterward. “And take his ability as a football player out of it, he means so much to that locker room by his actions, by what he says and by what he does on a daily basis. He’s a real leader in that locker room, he’s a real leader for our football team.

“You cannot have enough Aaron Joneses on your football team.”

The only downside? Jones suffered a hamstring injury during that 35-yard touchdown sprint and did not return to the game thereafter. Although Jones downplayed it afterward and claimed he could have gone back in had LaFleur not waved him off, the injury bears watching.

“Just a little bite. Not a pull,” Jones said. “I’ve pulled my hamstring before, so I didn’t really feel a pull. Just a little bite. Thankful for LaFleur for always looking out for me and my best interest.”

2. Jaire Alexander was right about needing to match up with No. 1 wideouts

In last year’s opener, defensive coordinator Joe Barry refused to match his top cornerback with Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, and the results were disastrous for the Packers defense.

On Sunday, the Bears were awfully excited about what new top receiver D.J. Moore, acquired as part of the trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers this spring, could do for their offense.

Then along came Alexander, who trailed Moore throughout the game. Moore finished with two catches for 25 yards.

“Yeah, it was real quiet for him,” said Alexander, who had tipped reporters during camp that he’d be traveling with top receivers this year. “I don’t know if anybody thought anything else was going to happen.”

3. LaFleur and his offensive coaches deserve an atta boy

Whenever things go poorly, LaFleur is the first one pointing at himself instead of his players. “It starts with me, I didn’t do a good enough job,” is his go-to phrase.

Of course, when the offense hums like it did Sunday, to the tune of 329 yards, 9-for-16 third-down efficiency and 31 points (the other seven game on Quay Walker’s interception return for a touchdown), LaFleur never puffs out his chest about his game plan.

He should have after this one. His schemes created all kinds of wide-open throws for Love, including one to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave that Love missed, and a pair to Jayden Reed that Love hit.

For all the talk about how the Packers would be running a purer form of LaFleur’s offense with Love in charge instead of Rodgers, and for as much as LaFleur downplayed that narrative, it was evident Sunday that he was on top of his game.

“You’re trying to attack coverage and attack whatever looks you think may be presented to you,” explained LaFleur, who had to cobble together a game plan without the team’s top downfield threat, Christian Watson, who was out with a hamstring injury. “But also, we knew that the idea at least going in was to try to lean on the run a little bit and try to get some big explosive plays in the pass game off the run actions.”

Whatever. It worked.

4. Love needs to understand his importance — and slide

If there was a downside to Love’s performance, it was the risky business he conducted at the end of a few of his runs, opting to absorb hard hits from defenders rather than giving himself up by sliding.

Love had three runs for 12 yards, with two of them ending in hard hits. And while his 9-yard scramble on third-and-12 was what put the Packers in position to go for it on fourth-and-3 — resulting in the Love-to-Jones 35-yard touchdown — he paid a hefty price and his coach was none too pleased with his risk-taking.

For his part, Love admitted he maybe took too many chances. But he wasn’t apologizing.

“I’m a competitor. I told my agent before the game that I was going to try to run somebody over. He told me not to do that; he told me to slide,” Love said with a laugh. “A couple of those runs were third-down runs and you’re just trying to get that first down. Trying to find a way. Sliding is always an option. But when it’s close like that … "

5. Youth was not wasted on the young

The Packers only started three rookies (Musgrave and wide receivers Malik Heath and Reed) but 10 more played at least one snap: Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, kicker Anders Carlson, punter Daniel Whelan, cornerback Carrington Valentine, tight end Tucker Kraft, tight end Ben Sims, outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness, defensive lineman Karl Brooks, defensive lineman Colby Wooden, and backup quarterback Sean Clifford.

Reed had two catches for 48 yards, plus a 35-yard punt return; Musgrave caught three passes for 50 yards; Wicks and Heath didn’t register a catch but logged important snaps to let Doubs rest his hamstring; and Van Ness had a huge takedown of Fields for a 7-yard sack, forcing a field goal.

“I was really proud of our young guys,” LaFleur said. “I’m not quite sure how many rookies we had out there today, but there were a lot of them. I thought for the most part, it was pretty clean. Again, a lot of things to clean up.

“But every time they go out there, it’s a great learning experience for them. And the expectation is that they’re going to learn from it, both good and bad, and continue to get better and better and better and grow along the way.”

Photos: Packers kick off regular season against Bears in Chicago