The Green Bay Packers are set to be slight underdogs when they kick off the Jordan Love era on Sunday with the 2020 first-round pick taking over as starting quarterback in the season opener against the rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

As of Tuesday afternoon, most Vegas-based sportsbooks had Chicago favored to win by 1 point. FanDuel set a slightly wider spread that favored the Bears by 1½ points.

The over-under for total points in the game, which will air 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox, ranged between 43 and 43.5, with FanDuel and PointsBet predicting the slightly higher total score.

The moneyline is a pick 'em at PointsBet at -110 odds but it varies from +100 to -108 elsewhere for the Packers to win outright. That means a $10 bet for the Packers to win nets a $20 payout at +100 odds. The Bears range from -110 to -120.

Lines opened at Bears -2.5 with an over/under of 44.5 points, according to the Action Network.

Sportsbooks at the six tribal casinos in Wisconsin that offer legal sports betting were right in line with Vegas. Potawatomi and Oneida had the spread at 1 point on Tuesday, with Potawatomi setting the over/under at 43 at Oneida going with 43.5.

After trading four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets over the offseason, the Packers are turning to the 24-year-old Love to lead the offense after spending three seasons as Rodgers' understudy. Green Bay, which missed the playoffs last season after finishing 8-9, went 2-1 during the preseason with wins over Cincinnati and Seattle and a loss to New England.

Third-year quarterback Justin Fields will be under center for the Bears as they look to snap a two-year playoff drought this season after finishing 3-14 last season behind Fields. Green Bay holds the lead in the all-time series, entering Sunday's matchup with a 105-95-6 record against Chicago.

