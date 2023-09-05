The Green Bay Packers are set to be slight underdogs when they kick off the Jordan Love era on Sunday with the 2020 first-round pick taking over as starting quarterback in the season opener against the rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
As of Tuesday afternoon, most Vegas-based sportsbooks had Chicago favored to win by 1 point. FanDuel set a slightly wider spread that favored the Bears by 1½ points.
The over-under for total points in the game, which will air 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox, ranged between 43 and 43.5, with FanDuel and PointsBet predicting the slightly higher total score.
The moneyline is a pick 'em at PointsBet at -110 odds but it varies from +100 to -108 elsewhere for the Packers to win outright. That means a $10 bet for the Packers to win nets a $20 payout at +100 odds. The Bears range from -110 to -120.
Lines opened at Bears -2.5 with an over/under of 44.5 points,
according to the Action Network.
Sportsbooks at the six tribal casinos in Wisconsin that offer legal sports betting were right in line with Vegas. Potawatomi and Oneida had the spread at 1 point on Tuesday, with Potawatomi setting the over/under at 43 at Oneida going with 43.5.
After trading four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets over the offseason, the
Packers are turning to the 24-year-old Love to lead the offense after spending three seasons as Rodgers' understudy. Green Bay, which missed the playoffs last season after finishing 8-9, went 2-1 during the preseason with wins over Cincinnati and Seattle and a loss to New England.
Third-year quarterback Justin Fields will be under center for the Bears as they look to snap a two-year playoff drought this season after finishing 3-14 last season behind Fields. Green Bay holds the lead in the all-time series, entering Sunday's matchup with a 105-95-6 record against Chicago.
Photos: Jordan Love with the Packers
Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love, left, and Aaron Rodgers during 2021 training camp in Green Bay. (Matt Ludtke, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before a 2021 preseason game against the Houston Texans in Green Bay. (Mike Roemer, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy hugs quarterback Jordan Love before the team's 2021 preseason game against the Houston Texans in Green Bay. (Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love makes a pre-snap read during the first half of a 2021 preseason game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Joshua Bessex, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up on the field before a 2021 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (Zach Bolinger, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love tries to get away from Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton during the first half of their 2021 game in Kansas City, Mo. (Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love hands the ball to running back Aaron Jones during a 2021 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. (Peter Aiken, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love runs for a first down during the second half of a 2022 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Green Bay. (Matt Ludtke, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions during a 2022 game in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love rides a bike to the practice field during 2022 training camp in Green Bay. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love walks to the team's practice field during 2022 training camp in Green Bay. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love scrambles from 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis during a 2022 preseason game in Santa Clara, Calif. (Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of a 2022 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints in Green Bay. (Mike Roemer, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love runs during the first half of a 2022 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints in Green Bay. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass during a 2022 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. (Peter Aiken, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love avoids a sack by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna during a 2022 preseason game in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love makes a pre-snap read during a 2022 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga, Associated Press)
Chiefs defensive end Azur Kamara purses Packers quarterback Jordan Love during a 2022 preseason game in Kansas City, Mo. (Peter Aiken, Associated Press)
Packers coach Matt LaFleur, left, stands on the field alongside quarterback Jordan Love during the first half of a 2022 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love drops back to throw a pass during the second half of a 2022 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before a 2022 game against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay. (Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before a 2022 game in Green Bay.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Packers quarterback Jordan Love prepares to throw against the New York Jets during a 2022 game in Green Bay. (Mike Roemer, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks on during a 2022 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks for an open receiver during a 2022 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the bench as Jordan Love looks over the tablet during a 2022 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola, Associated Press)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love share a moment after their 2022 game in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love acknowledges fans after a 2022 game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay. (Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love is introduced before a 2022 game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay. (Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets set to hand off against the Vikings during their 2023 game in Green Bay. (Mike Roemer, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love sets to throw against the Vikings during their 2023 game in Green Bay. (Mike Roemer, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love greets fans before a 2023 game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay. (Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during their 2023 game in Green Bay. (Morry Gash, Associated Press)
Packers quarterback Jordan Love runs onto the field before a 2022 game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Doug Murray, Associated Press)
