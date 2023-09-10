CHICAGO — Although all eyes will be on the Green Bay Packers’ new starting quarterback — and rightfully so — as the Jordan Love era begins at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, Matt LaFleur’s repeated words throughout training camp should echo through the visitors’ locker room.

“It’s never just one guy,” the Packers head coach has said over and over again this summer to all kinds of Love-related questions.

That line may have been repetitive, but it’s also undeniably true. Love doesn’t have to win Sunday’s season opener all by himself. He doesn’t have to be Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers reincarnate. He does have to do his part.

“My main thing is just focusing day-by-day, just taking one day at a time. Don’t look too far ahead; don’t be looking in the past,” Love said. “Just take it day-by-day and keep growing.”

Here’s a look at three aspects of Sunday’s opener — but only one that’s Love-related.

1. Adapt or die All camp long, Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas were dropping breadcrumbs about how the Packers defensive backfield will look different this season — with Alexander saying he expects to travel opposing No. 1 wideouts (starting, theoretically, with Bears’ new top receiver DJ Moore) and Douglas suggesting that the cornerbacks will be more aggressive in their coverage, playing more bump-and-run, press-man instead of the zone coverages of the past two years.

Then came Kenny Clark, who started the week by talking about how he and the rest of the defensive linemen have been green-lit to be more aggressive in getting upfield, with the hope that such an adjustment will improve one of the NFL’s least-effective run defenses.

Realizing he might’ve said too much, Clark smiled, knowing he’d been busted.

“We’re going to play some good football, man,” Clark said. “That’s really it.”

Actually, it’s not. While defensive coordinator Joe Barry wasn’t about to get into specifics — “Do you want me to give you the whole game plan right now?” he said during a Q&A session at midweek — he didn’t deny that his defense will look different this season.

The time for the unveiling of those changes has come.

“I’m not going to give you any game plan secrets here, but I will answer it in this way: Football is always evolving,” Barry said. “I don’t know if you go as extreme as saying that you change your philosophy, right? I think most people have a philosophy and they’re pretty strict to that, But I will say you definitely have to evolve.

“My philosophy is what it is, but I definitely think there’s going to be tweaks and there’s going to be subtleties that you change and do things different every single year.

“If you stay the same, you get passed by. The 2023 Green Bay Packers (defense) is going to be completely different than the 2022 Green Bay Packers. There’s no doubt.”

2. Rhythm as a passer

Although Love spent the past three years developing within LaFleur’s offense, the coaches still spent training camp doing everything they could to accelerate his readiness for this moment. Some of that time was spent with Love and LaFleur working through the portions of the playbook that Love felt most confident in and comfortable with.

As important as that process was, both LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich acknowledged during the week that there is value to getting Love, who has already made one career regular-season start but hasn’t been a team’s full-time starting quarterback since his final year at Utah State in 2019, into a rhythm early.

“I think any time that you can string together a few completions, that typically builds the confidence up a little bit,” LaFleur said. “As for how you do it, there’s a lot of different ways. Shoot, it can be taking a shot down the field, it can be throwing a screen. But I think it’s important to try to do to get them in the flow of the game.

“Even if it’s running the football, you get some first downs. But you’ve got to string together some plays to help really everybody into a rhythm.”

That dovetails with the process of finding what Love prefers to run from the playbook, a process that expanded on Tuesday when Love came in on the players’ off day to work through his thoughts on LaFleur and Stenavich’s preliminary game plan.

As LaFleur pointed out, Love never got that chance for his first NFL start in November 2021, when the team learned of Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test early on a Wednesday morning in advance of a Sunday matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps that’s why Stenavich isn’t as concerned about Love needing to get off to an easy, in-rhythm start.

“Maybe if he was a rookie or someone who you were concerned about them knowing what was happening, but Jordan has a very good understanding of playbooks, of coverages, of all that stuff,” Stenavich said. “So, I think we can just put stuff that he likes, that he’s comfortable with. It’s more getting the other pieces right now set and then Jordan will take care of all the other stuff.”

3. Getting their kicks

Rich Bisaccia knows the reality: As much as he and LaFleur did what they could to create game-like pressure situations for rookie kicker Anders Carlson and rookie punter Daniel Whelan throughout camp, that’s all they were — simulations. Even the in-game scenarios they faced in preseason action weren’t the same, since the games didn’t count in the standings.

As a result, with two specialists making their NFL debuts, the Packers special-teams coordinator and assistant head coach has to basically cross his fingers and hope that those fake situations did enough to prepare his two newbies for the real-world moments that lie ahead.

“You try to get as many situational reps in practice as we can. I think Matt does a really good job with that,” Bisaccia said. “(But) then, they just have to play, you know? You’re going to have growing pains.

“I think growing pains for that (specialist) position are judged on whether you have a good punt or a bad punt or whether you have a make or a miss on the field goal. So, we’ll see how that transpires.”

Carlson, a sixth-round pick certainly had his ups and downs, as he finished the preseason slate having made all four of his field-goal attempts (including a 57-yarder) but having missed three extra points (two pushed wide right and another that wasn’t his fault that was blocked). Whelan, meanwhile, averaged 45.7 gross and 37.7 net yards on six preseason punts while beating out veteran incumbent Pat O’Donnell for the job.

“I think treating the preseason and the regular season the same is super important for me because for specialists, it really is the same thing,” Carlson said.

“It’s a process, right? Just keeping it the same whether it’s figuring out the wind and the conditions, whether it’s the noise, just blocking it all out and just focusing on the spot, the holder, the operation and just putting it through.”