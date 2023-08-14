GREEN BAY — Anders Carlson stopped himself in mid-sentence Monday, realizing what he was saying didn’t quite sound right.

The Green Bay Packers kicker was reliving his NFL preseason debut from Friday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he’d made his first four kicks (three 33-yard extra points and a 45-yard field goal) before pushing his final two extra points wide right.

Part of a larger discussion about his ups and downs throughout training camp, the rookie sixth-round pick was trying to explain his self-assessment process and why he’s not panicking over his own inconsistency, even as factions of the Packers’ passionate fan base might be.

“Even Cincinnati, I had a good game — I mean, not a good game results-wise,” Carlson said, smiling at his conversational misstep. “But I had a good day overall. Warmups, I was dialed in and then I made four in a row (in the game).

“I think that’s the part where you’ve got to give yourself a little grace as a rookie and learn from that so the next week you can fix it.”

As he’s learned from his older brother Daniel’s NFL experiences struggling, pro football is a results-based business. You cannot expect to stay employed if you don’t fix your mistakes in a timely manner.

At the same time, the Packers drafted Carlson understanding his college inconsistency at Auburn — he was 79-for-110 (71.8%) on field-goal attempts for his career and 12 of 17 (70.6%) last season — and both general manager Brian Gutekunst and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia have made it clear they aren’t going to let typical rookie growing pains influence them.

“I do think it’s one of those things that, this is the National Football League. You’ve got to perform at every position,” Gutekunst said earlier in camp. “At the same time, we went into this kind of knowing that rookie kickers will have some struggles, with the thought process (that) there will be some patience there.”

Asked Monday what Bisaccia told him after the two misses at the end of the game in Cincinnati, Carlson replied: “He’s challenging me, the way he should. He’s telling me to take it a day at a time and trust the process. ‘We’re going to have patience with you and we’re going to get you right.’”

It’s worth emphasizing after a sluggish start to camp — Carlson was 16 for 27 on kicks leading into the annual Family Night event on Aug. 5, and had one practice where he was an all-over-the-map 2-for-7 on kicks — he was on point in game-like atmospheres until the back-to-back misses against the Bengals.

During Family Night, Carlson made 9 of 10 kicks, capping it off by crushing a 51-yarder to end the practice. His lone miss came because the snap-hold-kick operation got out of whack. He then carried that into the preseason opener before the two PATs he missed.

“I don't want to look too far into it,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Carlson’s performance against the Bengals. “It's one game. As long as you learn from it and get better and make the necessary adjustments, then a lot of times you come back stronger from it.”

Carlson said he felt like his tempo was off on the extra points he missed against the Bengals, and after going 4-for-6 in practice inside the Don Hutson Center on Monday, he again felt like he was rushing himself on his two misses, both of which sailed wide right — just like the misses on Friday.

“I need to go back to my tempo and maybe go a little slower. I might’ve gotten a little excited,” said Carlson, who was 1 of 2 on extra points Monday and 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts (good from 41, 44 and 47 yards; wide right from 45). “I can’t have three that work and one that doesn’t. It’s got to be consistent. I know not every kick is going to go in, but it’s how you respond and how you bounce back.

“I hold myself to my own standard. As a kicker, you don’t really have your rookie year. You’ve got to get into it and you’ve got to perform like any other kicker would in the league. I know it’s the first year, but it’s got to be right.”

Asked if the fact his misses have been wide right lately makes it easier to diagnose the problem, Carlson said it could be related to his too-quick tempo, because approaching the ball with too much momentum as a right-footed kicker approaching the ball from the left would logically send the ball to the right.

“You don’t want to go right-left-right because then you’re kind of lost,” Carlson said. “I like my mindset. I’ve just got to fix some technical things.”

“For me, if they have the ball down and it’s standing somewhat straight up, it’s on me. I think that’s the mindset,” Carlson said. “I talk to them. If I think they can do something better, I’ll mention it to them. But they’re doing their job and none of the misses I’ve had I think have been them.”

Throughout a nearly 10-minute conversation, Carlson seemed unfazed by the ups and downs he’s had so far. Even if those continue in the joint practices with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday and in Saturday’s second preseason game, Carlson doesn’t seem the least bit panicked by the process.

In fact, the only time his tone of voice changed was when he was asked how frustrated he is right now.

“What’s my frustration level? I think being a kicker is all about being consistent — mentally and physically,” he replied. Obviously, you want the results to be consistent. But before the results come, you’ve got to be personally level.

“You’re going to ride the wave. I had injuries, I had results that didn’t go my way, so it’s not the first time for me, it’s not the first time for anyone. You learn each time and you get better as you approach it.

“I have days that I like, days that I don’t like. It’s just (about) not freaking out and taking it one day at a time.”

Extra points

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Wisconsin governor Tony Evers each attended part of Monday’s practice inside the Hutson Center following an event earlier in the morning to celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft being awarded to Green Bay. “I can't think of a better place to be able to do that than right here in really what is the heart of football," Goodell said. … Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) did not practice and left tackle David Bakhtiari (rest) also was out. Without Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman worked with the No. 1 offensive line at left tackle, one day after Rasheed Walker got Bakhtiari’s snaps there on Sunday. … Practiced ended with rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine jumping a Jordan Love pass intended for Romeo Doubs and returning it 80 yards for a touchdown. “Based off some stems of routes, you can anticipate,” Valentine explained. “I wouldn’t say I knew it was coming, but I had a hunch.”