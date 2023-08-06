GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to Family Night, Anders Carlson had been told quite a bit about the Green Bay Packers’ annual practice inside Lambeau Field in front of a colossal crowd.

The rookie kicker had heard about what a unique tradition it is, about the game-like vibe and the post-practice pyrotechnics. And despite his uneven start to his first NFL training camp, he insisted he wasn’t nervous about the potential pressure the environment might put on him.

He was looking forward to all of it.

“Very excited. I’ve never seen it, but I’ve heard a lot of good things,” Carlson said. “Excited for some field goals and some fireworks.”

He’d gotten plenty of both by the time he exited the field with his parents at the end of the night. And as much as the sky above Lambeau had been lit up by the fireworks, Carlson’s kicking was just as impressive.

After making just 16 of 27 field-goal attempts during the team’s first seven practices down at Ray Nitschke Field, Carlson looked right at home in the historic stadium. He went 9-for-10 on the night, capping it off by crushing a 51-yarder to end the practice, with his lone miss coming because the snap-hold-kick operation got out of whack.

“He did a heck of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was great, just for his first experience in Lambeau, with obviously a lot more pressure than you feel in practice. I thought he had an excellent day.”

Asked what such a performance can do for a young kicker who had clearly struggled during camp to that point, LaFleur replied: “I think any time you get in an environment like that, it can’t help but build confidence for him. I was super proud of the poise that he showed and the execution. If we can get that, I think we’re going to be A-OK, because he’s got a big-time leg. I think you guys can see that. I’m just really happy for him.”

Carlson’s sixth-round selection in April was not only part of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s overall roster youth movement, it also signaled the end of veteran kicker Mason Crosby’s 16-year tenure with the team. And given Crosby’s track record of coming through in the clutch — along with being the iconic franchise’s all-time leading scorer — Carlson knew he wasn’t entering the easiest of situations.

And, despite Gutekunst’s track record for patience with his draft picks, he didn’t exactly dismiss questions late last week about whether he was concerned with Carlson’s sluggish start.

“No concerns right now,” Gutekunst said on Friday. “I do think it’s one of those things that, this is the National Football League. You’ve got to perform at every position. At the same time, we went into this kind of knowing that rookie kickers will have some struggles, with the thought process there will be some patience there.”

Now, one practice — even one inside Lambeau Field before 65,222 fans — does not a successful NFL career make. And Carlson’s collegiate numbers at Auburn — he was 79 for (71.8%) on field-goal attempts for his career and 12 of 17 (70.6%) last season — indicate there will be more growing pains ahead.

For what it’s worth, Crosby entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick from Colorado in 2007 and had been 71 of 95 (74.7%) for his college career, including 19 of 28 (67.9%) as a senior.

But Crosby, who remains unsigned and intends to continue his NFL career, enters 2023 having made 395 of 485 field-goal attempts (81.4%) and having scored 1,918 points in his Packers career. He was 25 of 29 on field-goal attempts (86.2%) last season.

He also mastered the tricky swirling winds of Lambeau Field and the challenges of cold-weather kicking, which weren’t in play on Saturday night.

“It’s a good learning process, good learning experiences,” Carlson said. “It’s (got to be) the same kick every time, no matter what, no matter what posts they are. Treating it that way is important.”

Etling released

And then there were three.

Despite being the second-most experienced in the offensive system behind starter Jordan Love, Danny Etling wound up being the odd man out in the team’s three-way competition for the backup job behind Love.

The team released Etling on Sunday, leaving only rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough at quarterback. Gutekunst had said earlier in camp it’s a challenge to carry four quarterbacks on the roster during camp.

Etling, who spent part of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 season on the practice squad, was outstanding in preseason last year, completing 17 of 22 passes (77.3%) for 220 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (123.3 rating).

“You have to focus on getting your job done and doing your job, and whatever happens, happens,” Etling said earlier in camp. “You don’t worry so much about competing against another person. We’re all a unit in that room. We want to make sure that the quarterback position plays well. How ever it shakes out, it shakes out.”