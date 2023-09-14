GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones was the best player on the field last Sunday in the Green Bay Packers’ 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Although he only touched the ball 11 times, he racked up 127 total yards from scrimmage, scored a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and had the game’s two biggest plays (a 51-yard gain on a screen pass and a 35-yard TD on a fourth-and-3 catch-and-run).

So there’s obviously no question that the Packers would like to have their veteran running back in the mix this Sunday when they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And after a second straight day of Jones not practicing because of the hamstring injury he sustained on that 35-yard touchdown, the Packers were looking for reasons for optimism anywhere the could find them — namely, the fact that Jones went through some rehabilitation work inside the Don Hutson Center while his teammates were practicing.

“Anytime he's out there and he's got a helmet on, I think that's a good sign,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Jones’ work on Thursday.

While Jones is experienced enough to play against the Falcons without practicing, if he is going to play on Sunday, one would think he and the coaches would like him to do some limited work during Friday’s practice.

If he doesn’t, he still could play, but the Packers could decide not to risk a more significant hamstring pull and sit him, meaning AJ Dillon, undrafted rookie free agent Emanuel Wilson and practice-squadder Patrick Taylor would be the top 3 running backs on game day.

“(We) just have to move on to the next guy,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Thursday evening. “That’s the thing about the NFL, everyone’s got to be ready because at some point during the season your opportunity’s going to get called on and we’ve just got to be ready to go no matter who’s in there.

“We may not have some things (in the game plan) if Aaron Jones isn’t playing, obviously, but we may have others for other guys. It’s just balancing it out and always trying to get the ball to your best playmakers.”

Asked if he thinks Wilson, who was inactive for the opener and made the 53-man roster after leading the NFL in rushing in preseason after going undrafted out of Division II Fort Valley State, can contribute against Atlanta, Stenavich replied, “He’s done a good job. We saw what he was about in preseason — he made some really big plays, ran the ball pretty well. So if he gets in there, he could be ready.”

Quay Walker practices

Although inside linebacker Quay Walker remains in the concussion protocol, he did take a meaningful step forward on Thursday by being able to practice on a limited basis.

Part of the return-to-play process for concussions is for players to be able to exert themselves in practice without any aftereffects. If Walker is able to go on Friday, that would bode well for him returning to action against the Falcons.

Walker was injured when he took a hard hit at the end of his 37-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Bears.

“You always want to have your good players and your best players absolutely available,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “He’s doing good. He’s doing all the things that he has to do from a progression in the protocol. Tomorrow will be a new day and hopefully we’ll have good news.”

Jayden Reed speedy on special teams

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia liked what he saw from rookie Jayden Reed on punt returns against the Bears, and not just the 35-yarder he had to set up one touchdown.

He also had a 15-yarder to help set up another TD and finished the day with 54 yards across three returns, and caught the ball cleanly and confidently.

“He seems very comfortable back there,” Bisaccia said. “He’s really worked hard at it in practice. I thought we did a good job in space with some of the blocks that we had. Thought we were pretty physical at the point of attack (as blockers) to give him a good start, and I thought he did a really great job on the boundary, staying in bounds as long as he did, following some of those good blocks. Hopefully we just keep improving in that area.”

