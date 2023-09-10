CHICAGO — The Jordan Love Era is officially underway — with a dominating win.

The Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback’s performance in Sunday’s 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field may not have been perfect, but the Packers could not have asked for more from their new leader.

As head coach Matt LaFleur had emphasized all summer long, the Packers’ chances of winning games couldn’t hinge solely on how well their 2020 first-round draft pick played. And Love definitely got some help from Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs along the way.

But there was no denying that he played big-time winning football on Sunday, and the Packers had to be thrilled with the kickoff to his tenure as their QB1 — especially against the archrival but largely inept Bears.

Love not only avoided the kind of killer mistakes that young quarterbacks make to cost their teams games; he also capitalized on LaFleur’s well-designed pass plays that schemed receivers wide open (except for one missed opportunity) and stayed cool throughout — just as he has all summer long.

Here are three things that stood out from the Packers’ season-opening win:

1. Jordan Love was fantastic

Love’s final stat line — before giving way to rookie backup Sean Clifford — was undeniably impressive: 15 of 27 for 245 yards with three touchdowns for a passer rating of 123.2.

But almost importantly, Love didn’t turn the ball over, as he avoided throwing interceptions (although he had one close call) and fumbling. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, meanwhile, fumbled when the game was still close and then threw a defeat-clinching pick-6 interception to inside linebacker Quay Walker that made it 38-14.

Sure, Love missed a wide-open Luke Musgrave for what could have been a 56-yard touchdown late in the first half when the Bears inexplicably lost the 6-foot-6, 253-pound Musgrave in coverage. And after their opening-possession touchdown, the Packers went three-and-out on their next two drives.

But that’s nitpicking. Love was terrific.

2. Aaron Jones should be Love’s new BFF

After Love missed Musgrave with less than a minute to go in the half, the Packers still got a 52-yard Anders Carlson field goal to go into halftime up 10-6. And as the second half began, it was clear LaFleur wanted to establish the run, as the Packers’ first four plays out of the break were runs.

Those runs set up the game’s momentum-shifting moment. Love faked a handoff to Jones, carried the play-action fake through a naked rollout to the left, then threw back across the field to Jones, who had a convoy in front of him on what would become a 51-yard gain. Three plays later, Jones scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-6.

Jones broke the game open when, on fourth-and-3 from Chicago’s 35-yard line, he snuck out of the backfield, ran a short in-breaking route and turned Love’s pass into a 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run, sprinting untouched to the end zone.

The only downside? Jones suffered a hamstring injury during that touchdown and did not return to the game.

3. The kids were all right

Whether the Packers consider Doubs or Christian Watson their No. 1 wide receiver internally, it’s safety to say they view both as absolutely vital to the offense’s success.

Playing without Watson, who was inactive because of a hamstring injury, the Packers’ pass-catching group was comprised of Doubs, who was on a snap limit; wide receiver Samori Touré, who played 112 snaps as a rookie a year ago; and a bunch of rookies (Musgrave, plus wide receivers Jayden Reed, Malik Heath and Dontayvion Wicks).

Doubs, who isn’t exactly a seasoned veteran in Year 2, caught only four passes, but two of them were touchdowns. Reed’s two catches were huge (30- and 18-yard gains, both on scoring drives). And Musgrave had three catches for 50 yards, including a 37-yarder to set up the final touchdown when he again found himself wide open against the Bears’ confused defense.