GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers wind up having a top-flight defense in 2023 — like members of the unit were predicting they’d be be a year ago before falling well short of those preseason expectations — it’ll be in part because they have an elite player at every position.

Every position but one — safety.

From defensive tackle Kenny Clark (two Pro Bowl selections), to inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (a 2021 first-team All-Pro), to outside linebacker Rashan Gary (one of the NFL’s top emerging edge rushers before last year’s season-ending ACL tear), to cornerback Jaire Alexander (a two-time second-team All-Pro), and with eight total first-round picks on that side of the ball, there’s lots of talent to be found.

Except at safety.

There is a first-round pick at the position — Darnell Savage, the second of the team’s two first-rounders in 2019. But he was benched late last season in favor of Rudy Ford, and while Savage subsequently regained his starting spot and appears to be locked in as one of the two starters this season, uncertainty abounds alongside him with Ford, Jonathan Owens, Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt and rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson vying for the other spot in what looks like a wide-open competition.

“I like where our safety room is in terms of the competition right now. There’s an opening there, and there’s only one guy in the room (Savage) that’s played a ton of snaps for us,” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said. “Everybody in this room is trying to get a job right now. So it’s full competition when you go on the practice field. So, I’m encouraging the competition, I think it brings out the best. We’re just waiting to see who’s going to step up.”

The candidates all have a chance to state their cases. Ford registered three interceptions (third-most on the team) during his time playing in Savage’s stead; Leavitt is primarily a special-teams player last season but after offseason shoulder surgery he’s in a much better place physically to handle the tackling rigors of the safety position; Moore is a former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers who started 13 games and intercepted a pass in Super Bowl LIV during his time with the Niners; and Johnson possesses a wise-beyond-his-years mojo that the coaches have already noted.

“I’d like to have a two-way safety (at that spot) —a guy that can cover and a guy that can tackle. If you can thump, if you bring power on contact, that’s a bonus,” Downard said. “Tackling’s a premium, and obviously coverage and taking the ball away is a premium.

“If we have two of those guys who can do both, then we can play them left and right. If we have a guy whose skill set is anchored more towards tackling or physicality to his game, then we might place him say in the boundary and the other guy in the field. So we’ve got to see who’s going to be that guy.”

Burning question

What’s realistic to expect of Savage in Year 5?

There is certainly a school of thought that Savage’s failure to play up to first-rounder expectations is the result of being miscast and misused in the Packers’ system. While there may be some validity to that theory, it’s a colossal year for Savage’s NFL future. If he can find a way to be more productive — and tackle better, as his effort in that area was the primary cause of his benching — then he could earn himself a lucrative next contract, be it from the Packers or someone else.

“I think anytime you face adversity, it either breaks you or makes you stronger, right?” Downard said of Savage’s struggles and response to them last year. “I was proud of the way he handled it. I was proud of the way he took on the special-teams assignments that he had and I was proud of the way he fought and clawed his way back.”

On the rise

Owens

Having had to battle for everything he’s earned in the NFL, Owens finally was a starter last year, starting all 17 games for the Houston Texans. His reward for such an accomplishment? The Texans didn’t bring him back. Cast adrift, the 27-year-old Owens, coming off a year in which he had a career-high 125 tackles and added one sack, one quarterback hit and four pass break-ups, landed in Green Bay, knowing the Packers were unsettled at his position.

“Being a practice-squad player (for) a couple of years and then (leading) Houston in tackles a year ago … he’s got that experience. He’s got a great attitude. I think he enjoys it here,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And it’s a competitive situation right now with that room.”

Player to watch

Ford

One of those ho-hum transactions that didn’t get much news coverage at the time, Ford wound up being yet another of the Packers’ smart low-cost additions under general manager Brian Gutekunst. Pegged initially as a special-teamer, Ford was a pleasant surprise with how he picked up the defensive system quickly upon arriving shortly before the regular season began. Now, with a full offseason in the system, he might have the inside track on a starting spot.

“What I saw from Rudy is, he’s got real speed, OK? I saw that on the field, I saw that in practice,” Downard said. “He’s got the ability to tackle and track ballcarriers, which is a premium. Last year was tough on Rudy because he came in so late. And, that’s part of the NFL, so we got him up to speed as fast as we could, but I can’t wait to see his progression now that he has a full offseason.”

Key competition

Who’ll start alongside Savage?

It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility Savage could be the odd man out again if others thrive in camp, but it seems virtually impossible for a guy who’s getting paid a guaranteed $7.9 million salary as the fifth-year option on his rookie contract to start the season on the bench. Thus, the others all seem to be vying for one job. Here’s a tip: Don’t completely overlook Johnson, who started more games at Iowa State (62) than any player in the history of the Big 12 Conference and moved from cornerback to safety for his final season with the Cyclones. He’s got that diamond-in-the-rough seventh-rounder vibe.

Numbers game

The number of games veteran safety Adrian Amos missed during his four seasons in Green Bay. Amos ended up with the New York Jets — yes, another ex-Packers player in Gotham — on an inexpensive deal that surely the Packers could have afforded. Instead, after 66 games without missing a start, the steady-as-she-goes Amos was just the latest to move on. Although he wasn’t a consistent playmaker, he was a reliable tackler and a team captain who delivered valuable leadership in the locker room. “I love Adrian, I love what he’s done here,” Downard said. “Wore the ‘C’ for us, so he had even more of an impact than just on the field.”