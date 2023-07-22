GREEN BAY — There may not be a player on the Green Bay Packers’ roster who the team needs more than Rashan Gary.

On the verge of a 2023 season that will mark a new era in Green Bay as 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love ascends to the starting quarterback role, Gary, the team’s best edge rusher, holds the key for a defense that is being counted upon to keep the Packers in games as their inexperienced offensive players learn the ropes.

It was no coincidence the Packers’ defense, already not living up to its own preseason expectations, saw its pass-rush challenges worsen after Gary suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during the Nov. 6 loss at Detroit. Without Gary, who’d registered six sacks in the season’s first eight games and was on track for his first double-digit sack season, defensive coordinator Joe Barry was forced to dial up more blitzes and the team’s pass-rushing success rate plummeted.

Now, with Wednesday’s first training-camp practice fast approaching, it’s unclear when Gary will be medically cleared for action. At the end of the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June, he wouldn’t say whether he expects to be ready for the first practice — or for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago.

“I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready,” he said then.

The sooner, the better. With an offense that not only has Love at the controls but is overrun with youngsters at the wide receiver and tight end positions, the coaches are fully aware growing pains on offense could put the onus on the defense to keep the team in games early on — or perhaps all year long.

“Certainly, we all see the intensity at which he plays. He is a game-wrecker, a guy that can significantly impact whether you’re winning or losing. Just (with) his ability to go out there and make plays,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I just love his approach, his work ethic, him helping out some of the younger guys. He’s been very vocal. I just think he’s made and wired the right way. We’re definitely lucky to have a guy like that.”

Until Gary gets the green light to return to action, the Packers figure to go with ex-Los Angeles Rams player Justin Hollins alongside veteran Preston Smith, though Kingsley Enagbare, who flashed as a rookie fifth-round pick a year ago, is a possibility. Rookie Lukas Van Ness, the No. 13 overall pick, isn’t certain to be an immediate contributor given it took Gary a year to find his footing despite being the 12th overall pick in 2019. Gary, though, was behind Preston and Za’Darius Smith on the depth chart that year, and the Smith Bros. act had quite a successful run against opposing quarterbacks.

“It takes time to establish and be a pass rusher in this league,” pass-rush specialty coach Jason Rebrovich said. “It takes time to understand, ‘How do I set up a tackle? How do I go through a pass rush in my progression?’ So there is a learning curve.”

Here’s a closer look at the outside linebackers/edge rushers as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday:

Depth chart

Burning question

How much does Smith have left?

Now that Smith has overcome his inexplicable track record of only being productive in odd-numbered years — his team-leading 8.5 sacks in 2022 was the most he’d had in an even-numbered year, having managed only 12.5 sacks in three even-numbered years (2016, ’18 and ’20) before that — the Packers would love nothing more than for him to have another big odd-numbered year. Entering 2023, Smith has 37 of his 58 career sacks in the four odd-numbered years he’s played (2015, ’17, ’19 and ’21).

The real question, however, is whether Smith, who turns 31 in November, will remain productive. If he doesn’t and Gary’s recovery stalls, the Packers’ pass rush will be an issue.

“I think about it all the time. Like, ‘Dang.’ I wake up and I’m like, ‘I’m really old,’” Smith said. “I remember being that young kid walking in and you hear somebody say, ‘I’m on Year 8 or 9,’ and you’re like, ‘Damn, you’re old.’ Now, it’s like looking in the mirror. I’m like, ‘Damn, you’re old.’ It’s like looking back on my 22-year-old self, telling me I’m as old as hell in this league. I’m just happy to be here, man, to make it this long and pass many expectations or pass what people may have believed or projected. I’m just happy to be here and embrace Year 9.”

On the rise

Hollins

When Hollins was cut by the Rams and claimed by the Packers off waivers at Thanksgiving, it was one of those NFL transactions that wasn’t exactly ESPN bottom-line ticker worthy — an addition just to give the Packers another body at outside linebacker in the wake of Gary’s injury. But in just six games with the Packers, Hollins registered 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits after falling out of the Rams’ edge-rushing rotation with one sack and three QB hits in the season’s first 10 games. Even if Gary is cleared in time for the start of the season, Hollins looks like he’ll be part of the rotation at the position.

“The guy came in here in the middle of the season. There’s so much unknown. He doesn’t know me, I don’t know him. He doesn’t know the group, they don’t know him,” Rebrovich said. “Those rooms are a brotherhood. It’s hard to walk into a room like that and that man has established as one of the leaders of that group. He brings a lot of attributes to our room.”

Player to watch

Van Ness

The Packers love Van Ness’ potential and his rare size-athleticism combination at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds. His nickname, “Hercules,” fits.

Van Ness made a strong first impression during the offseason program, but he’s still just scratching the surface of his talent. Van Ness had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in two seasons for the Hawkeyes, declaring for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season despite never having started a game for the Hawkeyes.

“Certainly you can see the skill set that he possesses,” LaFleur said. “He’s a big, strong fast guy and he’s a worker. And that’s all you can ask for. We’ll keep on putting more on his plate and see what he can handle and see how he adapts and uses the speed and the techniques that he needs at this level.”

Key competition

No. 3, 4 OLB spots

Whether it’s Hollins, Engabare, Van Ness or someone else, the Packers not only need someone to emerge as a potential starter if Gary can’t get the go-ahead before the opener but also someone who could contribute meaningful snaps as part of the rotation at the position once Gary is cleared. Even with the advancements in ACL rehabilitation, the Packers know all too well how players coming off the injury experience setbacks.

One darkhorse for that role? Cox, whose troublesome history in college got him kicked off of two teams (at Georgia and Florida) and prevented him from being drafted despite a pedigree of being a highly sought after five-star recruit coming out of high school.

“He was highly recruited, and there’s a lot of guys who have trials and tribulations through college,” Rebrovich said. “He has a lot of talent, but he needs to be pushed. A lot of guys need that. They need that kick in the rear end. If we can dig him the heck out of it and keep climbing that mountain, you might have an opportunity to have a pretty good player in that kid.”

Numbers game

34

That’s how many sacks the Packers had as a team last year. While sacks aren’t the only measure of pass-rushing success, a number that low is an indicator of a problem. The league-leading Philadelphia Eagles had more than double that total with 70. The only teams with fewer sacks last season were the Cincinnati Bengals (30), Las Vegas Raiders (27), Atlanta Falcons (21) and Chicago Bears (20).