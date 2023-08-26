GREEN BAY — Now, we all get to find out. But ask Jordan Love, and he’ll tell you believes he’s got a pretty good idea already.

Nothing the Green Bay Packers’ new starting quarterback did over the eight offensive series and 57 total snaps he played across three preseason games — including the three series and 28 snaps he played during Saturday’s 19-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field — conclusively proved Love will be a bona fide, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers comparison-worthy prince in the succession of Packers’ quarterbacking royalty.

Not even Love himself would go that far.

But for an organization that traded away its future Pro Football Hall of Famer in the spring and turned the keys to the kingdom over to Love, its 2020 first-round draft pick who spent three years as Rodgers’ understudy, there also has been no incontrovertible evidence Love won’t be up to the task.

The Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field will be the starting point for all those bigger-picture conversations.

What Love did exhibit — and what he feels great confidence in — is the job isn’t too big for him and that the offensive unit around him is brimming with talent, albeit raw and unproven.

Perhaps that’s why, despite all the usual caveats that come with preseason football, Love felt more than comfortable saying he believes his green-and-growing offense will be good in 2023.

“I think that’s going to be the test of the season. But right now, going into it, I’m confident in the offense,” Love said. “I think when we get to being consistent, hitting on all our big plays, I think we’re going to be tough to stop.”

Later, he acknowledged the dynamics will change when the games start counting in the standings as Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sat nearly all of his starters while Packers coach Matt LaFleur played almost all of his.

He also agreed that opponents — the Bears in the opener, Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and on and on down the 17-game line — will be formulating game plans designed to confuse and confound him as a first-year starter.

But Love turned that premise around, too, pointing out LaFleur and the offense will be doing its own scheming and planning. And after showing very little of its playbook in preseason, Love believes the opposition is going to have its hands full, too.

“Game-planning is a whole different animal,” Love said, pointing out the Packers used the basic plays from Installs I, II and III of their playbook in preseason. “(But) I think once we have our game plan in going into the season, we’re going to be just fine. And we’re going to flourish in that scenario.”

Against the Seahawks, Love completed 9 of 15 passes for 63 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (91.8 rating) while engineering a pair of scoring drives — one that ended with a 43-yard Anders Carlson field goal and the other with Love’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

He also ran three times for 21 yards (with two of his runs picking up first downs) and even had a reception when his one three-and-out series ended with Seahawks defensive lineman Roderick Perry II deflecting a third-and-2 pass right back into Love’s hands.

In a Favre-esque moment, Love corralled the deflection and attempted to catch-and-run with it for a first down. Instead, he was tackled by Seattle’s Artie Burns for a 2-yard loss to force a punt.

“The catch was …,” Love said with a smirk, “… interesting.”

What has been more interesting is seeing how Love handles what should be the more stressful aspects of his job. Not all of his throws were on target, and not all of his reads were the right ones, but once again he never showed signs of being flustered or flummoxed.

Again, those moments could be lurking. But so far, so composed.

“I thought just watching him, the poise that he had (was obvious),” said LaFleur, who called the offensive plays for Love’s three series before handing the call sheet over to offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

“I mean, he held the ball a little bit longer than we’d normally like to. But it was great protection around him, and that was really encouraging to see, because that is a total feel thing from the quarterback. And then he used his legs and got out and scrambled and picked up positive yards.

“So I thought, all in all, he did a pretty good job. He can’t help it when we miss a block and the ball gets batted at the line of scrimmage. There were certainly some things to clean up. I think he’d like to have the long ball back to Christian Watson, but I thought for the most part it was a pretty positive performance.”

Indeed, the throw Love lamented came on his final drive, when LaFleur concocted a 2-minute drill at the end of the first quarter to give Love & Co. an in-game opportunity under those conditions.

It came on a second-and-1 play from the Seattle 49-yard line, when the ultra-fast Watson got behind the Seahawks defense but Love underthrew him, allowing cornerback Michael Jackson to break up the pass when Watson had to decelerate and wait for it.

“As it left my hand, I thought it was good. But the more it was getting out there, I saw him, and once he turned his shoulders to come back to it, I was like, ‘Aw, man,’” Love said. “That was definitely one I wish I could have back.

“You’ve got to find a way to hit those — especially when Christian’s wide open like that. That’s a touchdown right there.”

That missed opportunity notwithstanding, the other thing Love has done to this point is inspire hope and confidence in his teammates. Chalk that up to youthful exuberance if you wish, but it’s undeniably there.

“I think we’ve all known from the jump that Jordan was ready to go and ready to have his opportunity,” Watson said. “I think that he’s been able to show his poise and his ability to command this offense and command this team. Like I said, we’re ready to go.”

We’ll all see about that in 14 days.

“Again, you’re talking about preseason football. I think it’s going to be a work in progress,” LaFleur said. “But I’m excited about the guys in that locker room, just the overall attitude of the team, the energy that they’re bringing on a daily basis, the competitive spirit.

“That’s what we’re looking for.”

Photos: Packers close preseason on a high note with win over Seahawks