GREEN BAY — As the football caromed and wobbled and rolled its way along the Lambeau Field turf, decidedly different thoughts went through Jordan Love’s and Matt LaFleur’s heads.

For Love, the Green Bay Packers first-year starting quarterback, it was more of an instinct than a thought: The ball is loose. I have to get it!

“I’m trying to get the ball back in that situation,” Love said following the Packers’ abbreviated 21-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday night. “I’m not even thinking about, ‘Somebody might land on my arm,’ things like that.”

For LaFleur, the Packers fifth-year head playing his starting quarterback in preseason for the first time in his tenure: Please don’t get hurt. Please don’t get hurt.

“I was holding my breath a little bit,” LaFleur admitted Sunday afternoon after watching the game film. “Anytime you see somebody reaching out for the ball, and a defender or somebody landing on top of him … where your arm is in a very vulnerable situation, and you add all that weight on top of it, you kind of hold your breath.”

Truth be told, LaFleur has been holding his breath a lot this preseason, and figures to do so again in next Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field — a game in which the coach has already publicly announced Love will again see action.

“He’s going to play,” LaFleur said Sunday.

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have been up front about why Love is playing after the team sat four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 preseasons. (There were no preseason games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Not only does Love, with one career start and 157 regular-season snaps to his name, need the in-game work, but the rest of the overrun-with-youth offense needs the on-field time with him.

“Sometimes, you have to throw caution to the wind a little bit,” LaFleur said.

They’re doing so despite the inherent risks, and the loss to the Patriots served as a stark cautionary tale of those.

For while the offensive line’s protection of Love during his three-series, 17-snap stint against the Patriots was so good Love wasn’t sacked or hit on any of his drop-backs — “it was about as clean as you could get,” LaFleur said — Love still absorbed two hits that could have been disastrous.

The first came on the opening drive, on the bungled shotgun snap between center Josh Myers and Love. With Myers thinking he saw a Patriots defensive lineman jump into the neutral zone, he snapped the ball in hopes of getting a free play. Except Love wasn’t ready for it and didn’t see the ball coming.

The Patriots ultimately recovered at the Packers’ 18-yard line, but not until Love had chased the loose ball and reached for it as much larger opponents and teammates also gave chase.

“Once you get into the battle, the heat of the moment, you’re not thinking about (the dangers),” Love said. “I think if you are thinking about that, it might amplify the risk for injuries. I just go out there and compete when I get out there.

“But yeah, things like that happen.”

Two series later, after hitting Romeo Doubs for a 42-yard gain to midfield, Love dropped back and, with no one open, took off running up the middle. At the end of an 11-yard gain, Love gave himself up by baseball sliding at the New England 39.

But Patriots defensive tackle Sam Roberts, trailing the play, dove onto Love from behind, landing on Love’s head and neck. The 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty would have been little comfort had Love been hurt.

“The late hit, there’s just things that happen during the game and you can’t really control that,” Love said.

LaFleur, though, saw the peril — and said his quarterback was still feeling the after-effects from the hit on Sunday.

“I know he’s sore today from the late hit,” LaFleur said. “(On) the fumbled exchange, oh, he went for it. He just didn’t get it. He didn’t pull off on that. He went for it. The ball just kind of squirted away from him, and then there were a lot of bodies on top of him. At least that’s how I saw it.”

Despite Love’s production through five offensive series and 29 total snaps in the first two preseason games — Love is now 12 of 18 (66.7%) for 129 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 124.5 — Love will play against the Seahawks.

Even though he said after that game he feels ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“At this point, I think I’m definitely ready for Week 1 and to carry on throughout the season,” said Love, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 83 yards, with a 19-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed and no interceptions for a 137.0 passer rating. “I think these first two games were a lot of good work.

“But I think playing in that last game, me getting more reps, just getting more comfortable, seeing new looks, going against a different team, I don’t think it would hurt.”

Ironically, Rodgers’ new team, the New York Jets, has said Rodgers will play in its preseason finale against the New York Giants next Saturday, marking Rodgers’ first exhibition snaps since 2018.

Perhaps Jets coach Robert Saleh feels Rodgers needs those same in-game snaps with his new cast of characters as LaFleur believes Love needs with his young core group.

“I don’t think you can give these guys enough — young players in particular at that (quarterback) position — enough reps. I really don’t,” LaFleur said, adding that going through the week’s preparation and game-day routine for a noon game against the Seahawks also has value.

“So, I think it’s extremely valuable for him. How much he’ll play, I’ll let you guys know on gameday.”

Photos: Packers host Patriots in exhibition battle at Lambeau Field