GREEN BAY — Jordan Love certainly wasn’t going to call it a victory lap. He knows better than anyone that he hasn’t won anything yet.

But as the Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback made his way around the fences encircling Ray Nitschke Field after the final open-to-the-public practice of training camp on Wednesday afternoon — high-fiving, posing for photos, signing autographs, listening to fans’ encouragement — it was clear those in the crowd appreciated the progress they’d seen throughout the summer.

Whether it translates into regular-season success — starting with the Sept. 10 season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field — and leads to an above-.500 record or surprise postseason berth remains to be seen.

But there’s no denying the 2020 first-round draft pick took meaningful steps toward being the legitimate NFL starting quarterback the club hopes he is.

“I think everybody I’ve run into — at practice, riding bikes, around town — it’s all positive stuff. People are all excited — excited for me,” Love said as the Packers prepared for Saturday’s preseason finale — a game in which coach Matt LaFleur has already said Love will play, though not how much.

“They’re just telling me that they’re rooting for me, they’re behind me, they’ve got my back. It’s all positive stuff. It’s good to hear. It’s awesome to hear (those things) from people outside the facility.”

Love’s performance in the first two exhibition games — he’s completed 12 of 18 passes (66.7%) for 129 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 124.5 while playing five offensive series and 29 total snaps — appears to be sufficient evidence for the more optimistic members of the team’s passionate fan base (and several national media members) that he is already on his way to living up to the standard set during the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers eras.

LaFleur, meanwhile, has been more cautious with his praise, certainly highlighting the progress Love has made while also emphasizing the nature of preseason play and the perils of making any major proclamations based on the quality of exhibition snaps.

“We’re always going to grade the process,” LaFleur said. “With the passing game (it’s), ‘Are you making the correct decision? Are you throwing within the rhythm and timing of the play? And, are you making accurate throws?’ Up to this point, he’s done a really nice job of that.”

Anyone who came into training camp with low expectations for Love after his struggles in practice during the previous three summers had to come away impressed with Love’s poise and level-headedness at a position where things can often go haywire.

There were times during his three-year apprenticeship behind Rodgers when Love didn’t seem to know where he wanted to go with the ball — “Indecisive equals ineffective,” LaFleur would tell him time and again — but from the first practice on July 26 to Wednesday’s 16th and final practice, Love was undeniably decisive.

That didn’t always translate to successful plays, of course. On Wednesday, when most of the 11-on-11 plays run by the No. 1 offense were handoffs to Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon, Love’s final pass was intercepted when Rasul Douglas wrested the ball away from Romeo Doubs.

But Love also has had some exquisite throws, including a touchdown toss to rookie Luke Musgrave on Wednesday, when the behemoth tight end snared a 20-yard touchdown between inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and safety Jonathan Owens.

Asked what he thought of his body of work in camp, Love replied: “Good. I think throughout every day, we’re continuing to stack (success) — build as an offense, build that chemistry. We have our whole playbook in now. We’re doing a lot more move the ball periods where things aren’t really scripted. We’re kind of just playing off Matt’s calls, which is more game-like.

“It’s good. I think we definitely stacked a lot of good days.”

Despite that progress, LaFleur still intends to play Love against the Seahawks, who historically like to play their starters extended snaps in the preseason finale.

For his part, Love said he didn’t think skipping the finale would be problematic given the 15-day span between that game and the opener. At the same time, he said he sees the value in playing a portion of the game to keep the “building” process going.

Whatever happens from here, Love seems to have done all he could to prepare himself for the opportunity he’s waited three years for. What he does with that opportunity remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt his focus on leveling out the potential ups and downs of training camp has worked.

“I think the biggest (goal) for me was just being able to go out there and execute … knowing what I need to be doing, knowing my reads and putting the ball where I need to put it,” Love said. “I saw Aaron do it at a high level for three years and how consistent he was. So the biggest thing for me coming in was just trying to build that consistency and be the best person I can be every day, and not have any days where it might be a good day and then come back the next day and not have such a great day the next day.”

His other focus? Enjoying every minute of his first summer as the starting quarterback — a mission he said he accomplished, too.

“All training camp, that’s kind of been my mentality, to just soak it in, enjoy this opportunity,” Love said. “You never know how long it’s going to be, how long it’s going to last, so just come in here and enjoy every day being the starting quarterback.”

Extra points

For the second straight practice, the safeties with the No. 1 defense were Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford, meaning Ford — after opening camp with the starters, then being demoted to the No. 3 unit, then rejoining the starters—has the inside track to start the opener. The competition is not over, however. … With left tackle David Bakhtiari resting his knee again, second-year man Rasheed Walker took most of the snaps in his spot with the No. 1 offense — not Yosh Nijman. … Still sidelined by injuries were starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle); wide receivers Bo Melton (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring); safety Tarvarius Moore (knee); running backs Lew Nichols (shoulder) and Tyler Goodson (shoulder); fullback Henry Pearson (knee); defensive tackle Jason Lewan (back); and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle). … No. 2 quarterback Sean Clifford’s 2-minute drill magic continued as his group bested the No. 2 defense on a 21-yard touchdown to Grant DuBose on fourth down.

