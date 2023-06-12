GREEN BAY — Jordan Love is about to get his biggest test of the Green Bay Packers' offseason over the next two days although the practices will still be in helmets, shorts and t-shirts — instead of in pads, which even without live tackling provides the closest approximation to real NFL speed in the practice setting — and the on-field work won’t look vastly different.

That’s because the first-year starting quarterback is about to face the team’s top cornerbacks in practice when the Packers’ three-day mandatory minicamp, which will include two open-to-reporters practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before the private team-building function coach Matt LaFleur has scheduled for his players on Thursday.

For while Love had his ups and downs during the three open-to-the-media organized team activity practices earlier this offseason — held on May 23, May 31 and June 6 — this time, he figures to be going up against starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, neither of whom attended those open practices and don’t appear to have taken part in any of the OTA sessions.

Alexander earned his second, second-team All-Pro selection of his career last season while Douglas’ nine interceptions over his 1 1/2 seasons in Green Bay are the most of any Packers defender over that time. (Alexander is next with six, including five in 2022, followed by inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell with four.)

Eric Stokes, the team’s 2021 first-round pick who suffered season-ending knee and foot injuries in a Nov. 6 loss at Detroit, continues to rehabilitate his injuries and won’t take part, just as he spent the OTAs in the rehab group.

Slot cornerback Keisean Nixon, meanwhile, attended some of the OTA practices but was absent for the May 31 practice. And he wasn’t always on the field with the defensive starters, as coaches tried to give their younger prospects additional 11-on-11 work.

As a result, the top four cornerbacks Love often faced when the No. 1 offense went against the No. 1 defense were Kiondre Thomas, Corey Ballentine, Shemar Jean-Charles and rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine.

Valentine broke up a pair of passes that were intended for Romeo Doubs during last week’s open practice, and Ballentine nearly had a pick-six against Love in another 11-on-11 period. But the challenge the Packers’ top corners will present to Love is at a vastly different level.

Asked last week what he’d learned the most during OTAs, Love replied, “I think the defense has been doing a really good job of giving us a bunch of different looks. They're doing a good job of making things look the same. One day, they'll send down a blitz and then make it look the same the next day and send a different blitz.

“So (I’ve been) just trying to see all these different looks, trying to understand protections, where do I go and then everybody being on the same page, where our hot (reads) might be, guys peeking when they might get a blitz off their face and different things like that.”

Those varied looks figure to be more challenging with Alexander’s and Douglas’ experience level and ability.

“That is part of the process of playing quarterback,” LaFleur said. “It’s about just being accurate, throwing on time, making the right decisions, putting the ball in the right spot. And so, I’ve been encouraged (so far).

“One of the things we’ve talked about in that room is just how important it’s really the process of playing quarterback. I’m less concerned about the end result right now, but I do believe that if the process is correct, he is going to be more consistent.”

Among Love’s best throws during the three open sessions were a touchdown to Doubs last week; a well-placed throw to the back corner pylon to running back AJ Dillon that Dillon dropped in the end zone; a down-the-seam strike to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave; and perhaps his best throw, a laser to Christian Watson in the back of the end zone.

At the same time, Love has had some on-the-move throws that wobbled, a deep ball to Watson that was badly underthrown into triple coverage, and a deep ball to Doubs that was picked off by safety Darnell Savage.

How he fares against Alexander, Douglas & Co. will be an interesting barometer for his development so far this offseason.

“What I wanted to accomplish was playing with a base, playing on time, and progressions, pocket movement, being able to stay balanced, keep my base the whole time. That’s been the biggest thing,” Love explained last week. “If a play breaks down, I know I can make off-schedule plays and things like that.

“My biggest thing has been trying to play with a base, stay in the pocket, be able to go through my reads and be on time. I think I’ve done a great job and been able to improve on that. But it’s always something you’ve got to be conscious of and focus on every day.”

