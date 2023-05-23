GREEN BAY — After his post-practice Q&A session with reporters and a quick shower, Jordan Love pulled on his black joggers, black short-sleeved hoodie and tan-and-brown Nikes and headed for the door. With that, QB1 had left the building.

But the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback’s workday was far from over.

Earlier in the day, Love had led his team through a 1-hour, 52-minute practice — the second organized team activity practice of the offseason, and the first of three that will be open to the media. As one might have — or, more accurately, should have — expected, the 2020 first-round draft pick had his good moments and his not-so-good ones.

There was the underthrown deep ball down the center of the field during an 11-on-11 move-the-ball period that fluttered a bit toward Christian Watson and into triple coverage that fell to the Ray Nitschke Field turf.

Not long after that, there was an 11-on-11 red-zone period where the No. 1 defense clearly got the better of Love and the No. 1 offense. There were other misfires, too.

But near the end of practice, during another red-zone period, Love had thrown three 10-yard touchdown passes in short succession (a laser to Watson in the back of the end zone, an in-stride strike to Romeo Doubs at the goal line and a final scoring toss to Samori Touré on the final play of practice).

“It’s always fun scoring touchdowns. I’d rather that than incomplete passes,” said a smiling Love, who also had a fourth ball that should have been a touchdown but running back AJ Dillon couldn’t hold onto a well-placed touch pass on a corner route. “Obviously, the first red-zone period we had wasn’t as great. So I think for us to be able to finish like that was a huge step for us.”

Meanwhile, halfway across the country, Love’s predecessor, four-time NFL MVP and new New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was busy being the center of attention of his new team’s first open OTA practice — and setting off a full-blown panic for the team’s long-suffering fans when he “tweaked” his calf during pre-practice conditioning and wound up not practicing at all.

By comparison, Love’s day was relatively boring, and not unlike what many of his practices will probably be like for the foreseeable future: Some good, some bad, with no meaningful judgments to be made about his readiness to lead the team and the offense.

“I think there’s a lot of good things and there’s certainly a lot to clean up,” coach Matt LaFleur replied when asked to assess Love’s first two practices as the starter.

“It’s not like he’s a true rookie. He’s seen a decent amount, especially being able to get the majority of the snaps this time of the year the last couple years. So we’re not coddling him in any sense of the word. We’re just installing our plays and whatever the defense presents, he’s got to react.”

Indeed, this was not Love’s first time running the No. 1 offense during offseason practices. With Rodgers missing the 2021 offseason as he demonstrated his unhappiness with the organization and skipping last year’s OTA practices for, well, no good reason other than their voluntary nature, Love had been the de facto starting quarterback each of the past two springs.

But this definitely was different, as he readily admitted.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Love said. “For the most part through OTAs, I was doing most of the No. 1 reps (the past two years). But it definitely feels different just being ‘The Guy.’”

As for the practice itself, Love said: “It’s still early right now. This is our first week live-practicing against the defense. It’s not perfect right now. We know it’s not going to be perfect. I think the meter for us is continue building.”

That growth mindset is a function of the team’s unprecedented youth, with an astonishing 31 rookies on the roster and only three players who are 30 years old or older.

“I feel like it’s school again,” said rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, one of the team’s 13 rookie draft picks. “You’ve got to learn so much, so fast. And there’s a lot to learn.”

To that end, the rookies had extra post-practice meetings to attend while the veterans were done for the day. That left Love, exiting the locker room shortly after 3 p.m., iPad in hand, heading home and ready for the practice film to be uploaded to the team’s cloud.

“I’m always pretty eager to get home and watch the tape,” Love said. “I like being able to see it as fast as possible and go back through it and see what happened, see what mistakes were made, see what things worked well.

“You just learn from it. That’s what I like to do right after. And then after that I can kind of chill. I’m just eager to see what happened, see everything that went down on the field.”

LaFleur, meanwhile, had similar plans, heading to his office to break down the tape of Love’s (and everyone else’s) performance and get ready for the team’s next OTA practice, slated for Thursday.

Asked what he’d be evaluating, LaFleur said: “The same thing we do every year with every other quarterback in terms of just the whole operation, the process, their ability to go out there and make great decisions, throw on time, throw with accuracy.

“Every play is dissected, looked at under a microscope. (We’re) trying to be super intentional in what we ask them to do. Certainly, we’ve got to see what everybody else around him can do as well.

“We’ve got some youth, so it’s going to be a work in progress, no doubt about it, throughout the course of OTAs and training camp and quite frankly throughout the course of the season.”

Extra points

Cornerback Eric Stokes, whose season ended during a Nov. 6 loss at Detroit, said Tuesday he tore the meniscus in his knee and suffered a Lisfranc foot injury as well that day. The injuries both required surgery, with a plate and two screws being inserted into his foot, and the timeline for his full return to action is unclear. “I started running about two, three weeks ago,” Stokes said. “Just taking it day by day, second by second.” … First-team All-Pro kickoff returner Keisean Nixon shrugged off the NFL’s newly passed rule that the receiving team will get the ball at the 25-yard line on kickoffs that are fair caught. “I'm sure it's a good rule for the NFL. They always got their reasons why they put stuff in,” Nixon said. “(But) I ain't never fair caught anything, so I don't know. It's irrelevant.” … Left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, left guard Elgton Jenkins, and outside linebackers Preston Smith and Jonathan Garvin were not at Tuesday’s practice, though Leavitt, Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Smith have been present for most of the team’s voluntary offseason program. … Stokes, outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and center Jake Hanson (elbow), all coming back from season-ending injuries a year ago, were at practice doing rehabilitation work. … The team signed wide receiver Jadakis Bonds and released tight end Nick Guggemos.