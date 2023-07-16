GREEN BAY — Standing behind Jordan Love in the end zone, watching intently, Matt LaFleur traced the arc of the throw — the head coach’s anticipation impossible to miss, even beneath the pulled-down-low brim of his cap — from the moment the ball left Love’s right hand until it landed, perfectly, in Christian Watson’s waiting arms.

An ear-to-ear grin lit up LaFleur’s face.

Had it happened during, say, the Green Bay Packers’ Sept. 10 regular-season opener in Chicago instead of inside the Don Hutson Center during the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, Love’s would-be 96-yard touchdown pass — at the expense of two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, no less — surely would have been cause for greater celebration: The first-year starting quarterback had delivered the perfect on-time, in-stride, tight-spiraled, right-on-target strike up the left sideline to the team’s emerging big-play wide receiver.

Instead, the play had to be met with the requisite caveats. It had come during practice — one in helmets, T-shirts and shorts at that — with Love not facing a legitimate pass rush (like the one the Bears will send after him when the games start to count) and without the hopes and dreams of one of professional sports’ most passionate fan bases riding on it.

While those fans, after virtually three decades of uninterrupted Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacking, have been largely supportive of the new kid under center — perhaps some of that acceptance fueled by their annoyance with last year’s 8-9 finish and the now-departed Aaron Rodgers’ penchant for apparently irritating them — even Love knows fans’ opinions, just like the games themselves, can turn on a singular play. So he wasn’t taking any sort of post-touchdown victory lap.

Still, the throw undeniably was a thing of beauty, one that had Watson imagining many more of them once the season kicks off.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Watson said in an alcove of the Packers locker room following that June practice. “Whenever you have a chance to take a shot, you just have to be able to take it. And I think that’s one thing that Jordan excels at. He’s going to take those shots; he’s going to let the offensive playmakers make plays.”

Nevertheless, any honest accounting of Love’s body of work to this point much acknowledge he’s done nothing to indicate he is destined for the greatness that Rodgers and Brett Favre before him achieved. That’s not to say he absolutely cannot, will not ever be a Pro Bowl, All-Pro or even NFL MVP quarterback, either.

The truth, boring though it may be, is this: Love’s three-year apprenticeship behind Rodgers presented next to no opportunities for him to prove himself capable or incapable of finding success, regardless of the happy he’s-looked-good-in-practice talk emanating from general manager Brian Gutekunst, who traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Love as the quarterback of the future — Rodgers’ opinions and the team’s more immediate needs be damned.

“I’ve always been a big believer in myself,” Love said during the offseason. “I believe in my arm talent, and I like to make plays.

“I have confidence in myself, I have confidence in the team, and we’re just going to take it day-by-day. … It’s not easy in this league. I know it’s not going to be easy this year. But one thing I do is, I tell myself every day that I’m good enough.

“Like I said, I have really high confidence in myself.”

Love had his ups and downs in the five offseason practices open to reporters, but nothing he did — nor anything he’ll do in training camp or preseason action — can fully replicate what he’ll face when the games start to count.

“As a quarterback you have to learn from your mistakes, try not to repeat them,” quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said when asked about Love’s development process. “But then you’ve (also) got to play the game without a conscience. If you make a mistake, you’ve got to learn from it — but try not to repeat it.

“Then what also impacts (your development) are your teammates. As a quarterback, you get more credit than you deserve and if things go bad, you get more blame. There are 11 guys on offense, and everyone has to do what they’re supposed to do to be successful.”

Curiously, LaFleur hinted at one point the team’s two training-camp joint practice sessions (one practice with the Cincinnati Bengals in the Queen City and two with the New England Patriots in Green Bay) could replace some of the preseason game reps Love might otherwise take.

That would reduce the risk of losing Love to an injury in meaningless games and give his would-be backups, rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and ex-practice squader Danny Etling, more snaps to compete for the No. 2 job.

“I’m really open to anything this preseason,” LaFleur replied when asked if his risk-averse nature might lead him to maximize Love’s joint practice reps and limit his preseason game action. “I’m certainly not going to shut the door on anything right now. It’s going to be a feel for where we’re at and what we need to get accomplished. If we feel like he needs time, then we’ll throw him in there.”

Here’s a closer look at the quarterback position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for July 26:

Depth chart

10 Jordan Love, 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, 24 years old, 4th season, Utah State

8 Sean Clifford, 6-2, 218, 25, rookie, Penn State

19 Danny Etling, 6-3, 222, 27, 1, LSU

Burning question

There’s no way the Packers will have their third straight Pro Football Hall of Famer at quarterback … right?

That’s the burning Packers-related question the Bears and their fans (and other organizations’ greatness-starved fan bases) have been asking themselves since it became clear the Rodgers era was coming to a close — long before the April 24 trade that actually sent him to the New York Jets.

The Packers clearly felt Love had enough potential that Gutekunst traded up and took him at No. 26 overall in 2020, even though quarterbacks taken late in the first round rarely become great players (Rodgers being the obvious exception) and despite the you-know-what storm the GM knew he’d be creating with Rodgers.

At the same time, having Favre and Rodgers back-to-back creates an impossibly high standard to live up to, one that a cavalcade of San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks attempted to reach after Joe Montana (four) and Steve Young (one) led the Niners to five Super Bowl championships between 1980 and 1999. San Francisco’s 18 starting quarterbacks in the 23 seasons that followed? Jeff Garcia (61), Tim Rattay (16), Ken Dorsey (10), 2005 No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith (75), Cody Pickett (2), Trent Dilfer (6), Shaun Hill (16), Chris Weinke (1), J.T. O’Sullivan (8), Troy Smith (6), Colin Kaepernick (58), Blaine Gabbert (13), Jimmy Garoppolo (55), C.J. Beathard (12), Brian Hoyer (6), Nick Mullens (16), Trey Lance (4) and Brock Purdy (5).

Number of NFL championships in those 23 years? Zero. (Although their 2012 and 2019 teams did reach Super Bowls.)

On the rise

Love

There’s a case to be made, if we’re being honest, that Love had nowhere to go but up after the limitations of the NFL’s COVID-19 pandemic rules stunted his growth as a rookie in 2020 and a preseason shoulder injury partially derailed his 2021 training camp. He had a full workload last summer for the team’s three preseason games (playing 146 of the Packers’ 201 offensive snaps), though, and got extra in-practice work with the starters during both the 2021 regular season (when Rodgers dealt with a fractured pinkie toe) and last year (when Rodgers played through a broken right thumb but limited his practice reps during the week).

Exactly how much better he is than he was in his lone NFL regular-season start — he completed 19 of 34 passes (55.9%) for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception (69.5 rating) in a 13-7 loss at Kansas City — is impossible to say.

Player to watch

Clifford

The Packers issued Clifford a No. 8 jersey but No. 12’s old locker, something Clifford was told repeatedly during the post-draft rookie camp. It even got back to Rodgers, who sent Clifford a framed, autographed jersey via sports memorabilia company Fanatics. The inscription? “Sean – Welcome to GB! Enjoy that great city and my locker!” Clifford, in turn, posted on social media the jersey was “not a bad housewarming gift.”

Incredibly, Clifford turned 25 last week, making him almost four months older than Love, who is entering his fourth NFL season. That’s because Clifford spent six years at Penn State, during which he beat out a challenge for the starting job from Will Levis, who ultimately transferred to Kentucky and was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of last April’s NFL Draft, 116 picks before Clifford was taken by the Packers.

“More than anything, (being older than a typical rookie), I just understand what it’s like to be a pro without being a pro yet,” Clifford said. “I have a lot of buddies in the league. Wherever they’ve gone, I’ve asked them about how they go about their business. I didn’t plan on being there for six years — I’m happy that I was, don’t get me wrong, because we did some really special things last year, especially — but at the same time I was ready to go. I’m really excited to be here.”

Key competition

Clifford and Etling vs. an established veteran backup to be named later

Gutekunst made it clear after picking Clifford his plan was to let Etling and Clifford battle it out for the No. 2 job behind Love. Perhaps that’s because of the success Purdy had last year for the 49ers, despite being a rookie seventh-round draft pick (and Mr. Irrelevant at that). When both Lance and Garoppolo went down, Purdy stepped right in and helped the 49ers go 5-0 in his five starts until an injury to his throwing elbow during a playoff loss to Philadelphia. If Purdy could do that, then maybe Clifford could do the same, right?

Should Gutekunst have a change of heart after seeing Clifford and Etling in training camp or preseason, the best available veterans are Teddy Bridgewater and Carson Wentz. At the end of camp, the Packers could also pluck a veteran off the waiver-wire heap. But for now, it appears they’re satisfied to go young and hope either Etling or Clifford is Matt Flynn 2.0. Flynn, a seventh-round pick in 2008, beat out fellow draft pick Brian Brohm, a second-round pick, to be Rodgers’ backup when he took over for Favre that season.

Numbers game

157, 83

Those numbers represent Love’s career regular-season snaps and regular-season pass attempts as he readies himself for his quarterbacking close-up. For comparison’s sake, when Rodgers assumed the starting job from Favre in 2008, he’d played 121 career snaps in games that counted and thrown only 59 passes. (Mind-bogglingly, Rodgers has played so long that Pro Football Reference’s snap count function only goes back to 2012.) But he played 10,391 regular-season offensive snaps from 2012 through 2022, and in his 18 seasons in Green Bay, he threw 7,660 regular-season passes — and another 774 in 22 career playoff games.

Photos: Jordan Love with the Packers