GREEN BAY — Dontayvion Wicks contemplated the idea for a moment. It was difficult for him to imagine.

Somewhere, in an alternate football universe, the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver could’ve been playing not with first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, but with a four-time NFL MVP and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers.

And as wonderful as that might’ve sounded, Wicks’ new teammates in the wide receivers room — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Touré, who were rookies with Rodgers last year — could have also warned him that it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows trying to live up to the exacting standards of one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Wicks confessed that he’d likely have been intimidated by Rodgers initially (“Probably so”) but also swore that he would have adjusted (“I’d get used to it quick, because that’s our quarterback”) had the Packers not traded Rodgers to the New York Jets just days before last month’s NFL Draft.

But Wicks, who turns 22 next month, also admitted that playing with the 24-year-old Love should prove easier because of their closeness in age — and said that he already has felt that comfort with Love during the first week of organized team activity practices.

“Having Jordan Love, him being young, I’m able to relate to him more and able to just have the same vibe and talk to him,” Wicks explained. “We sat at a table and talked, ate, things like that. It’s just building that bond with him, being that we’re so young. We’re going to be growing together.”

Let’s be honest here. The storyline of Love’s relatability with young receivers is a valid one, but if Love doesn’t prove he’s up to the challenge of being a top-flight NFL starting quarterback, it won’t really matter how likable he is in the cafeteria or whether his would-be pass catchers feel better about approaching him in the locker room than they felt with the 39-year-old Rodgers during his final season in Green Bay.

All that said, Love’s ability to connect with younger receivers is also one of his most important assets as the Packers transition from a legendary player who was well known for his demanding nature to an unproven starter with 157 career regular-season NFL snaps on his résumé.

“It’s one of those things that you keep building every day and just keep growing with myself. I’ve felt comfortable so far stepping up as a leader, going over and talking to everyone, just being more vocal,” Love explained. “The wideouts, especially, they’ll come to me asking questions. I’ll give them pointers here and there, too.

“The more we can be on the same page, the better the chemistry we can build.”

Following April’s draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that augmenting last year’s three-receiver draft class (Watson in the second round, Doubs in the fourth and Touré in the seventh) by selecting three more this year (Jayden Reed in the second, Wicks in the fifth and Grant DuBose in the seventh) along with a pair of tight ends (Luke Musgrave in the second and Tucker Kraft in the third) was by design so Love and his targets could grow side-by-side.

But unlike Watson, Doubs and Touré, who all found themselves at times on the business end of Rodgers’ wrath for making the kind of mental mistakes that drove Rodgers crazy, this year’s rookies don’t have to endure such a baptism by fire.

Whether that’s a good thing or not is open to debate.

After all, one could argue Rodgers himself erred last spring when he chose to skip the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program — despite signing a three-year, $150 million extension in March — and show up only for the two practices during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

All three rookie receivers confessed to being wide-eyed around one of the GOATs and Rodgers missed a valuable opportunity to demystify himself to them by not attending OTAs.

There’s no conclusive evidence that there’s a direct causal link between Rodgers’ May and June absences and his frustrations with the rookie receivers during training camp and early in the season. But it’s at least possible that, had Rodgers shown up during the offseason, some of those issues might’ve been mitigated.

After all, it was in late October, midway through what would become a five-game losing streak, that Rodgers publicly railed against the avalanche of “mental mistakes” he was seeing on offense. Rodgers used his soapbox on “The Pat McAfee Show” to threaten that it was time for him to “crack the whip” on the youngsters who kept repeating the same errors and tallying “double-digit” mental mistakes each week.

A day later, Rodgers doubled-down on his pointed criticism. Although he didn’t single them out by name, Rodgers was clearly referring to Doubs and 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers, who was jettisoned a few weeks later after ball security issues compounded his lack of playing time on offense — something that was, in no small part, because the quarterback didn’t want him out there.

He defended airing his grievances publicly, saying, “I don’t think it should be a problem to any of those guys to hear criticism.”

But in a moment that seemingly lacked the self-awareness he so often exhibited, Aaron Rodgers closed his lengthy soliloquy at his locker that day with this: “If one of those guys has a problem with it, I’m right here, and I’d love to have a conversation. But nobody’s come to me and said, ‘I’ve got a problem with what you said.’”

Here was the problem with that: To think that a group of young receivers — Doubs, for example, was 11 years old watching Super Bowl XLV with his mom when Rodgers led the 2010 Packers to the franchise’s 13th NFL title — were going to overcome their awe or intimidation and confront Rodgers for his comments with McAfee demonstrated at least to some degree a lack of understanding of what it might be like for them to share a locker room with an icon.

So even though Rodgers praised Doubs during training camp for seemingly making an eye-catching play at every practice, and Rodgers also used lunchtime as a get-to-know-you opportunity with all of his much-younger teammates, one could argue he never quite fully appreciated what his younger teammates were feeling.

In that way, Love has a distinct advantage. Not only is he closer in age to his pass catchers, but he also had a front-row seat to watch how Rodgers led. He can take lessons — both good and bad — from his observations of Rodgers and apply them to his own leadership approach.

“I think they can relate a little bit better to me, but I try and be open with all these guys, talk to them and just let them know if there’s anything they need, ask me,” Love said. “I try to let everybody know I’m an open book. Come ask me, come talk to me. I’m trying to build that chemistry with all of them.”

Asked what he took from watching Rodgers’ leadership approach, Love replied, “It’s been great just being able to see how he interacted with guys, how he led the team. He’s been doing it a very long time, so just being able to see that was awesome. … I can see what I like, see what I don’t like, things like that.”

At the same time, there are also undoubtedly times when a quarterback must take a direct, stern, butt-chewing approach, and Love must show that he’s capable of doing so when warranted. It’s easy to avoid such hard conversations in May.

During another offseason appearance on McAfee before being traded to the Jets, Rodgers said of leadership, “There’s two types of leaders: There’s leaders that want to be liked first and foremost, and respected second. And there’s leaders that want to be respected first and foremost, and liked second.”

Love must find a way to navigate those challenges while also figuring out how to play his position at an optimal level. Reminded after last week’s open-to-the-media OTA practice that Rodgers often chewed guys out for their mistakes, and asked whether he was capable of doing the same thing when the situation called for it, Love seemed to admit that’s another area where he must grow.

“I think that’s one of the things that, you know, that’s not how I’ve been in the past,” he said of Rodgers’ sometimes confrontational approach. “But I think there’s a lot of great things (that come from when) you see how much he’s demanding of people and the urgency he expects things to be on. Because we’ve got to build this thing fast.

“When young guys come in, we’ve got to have that urgency to be on the same page. So, I think it was great to be able to see that. And then, I just (have to) build that in the way I lead. It’s not always been my leadership way, but if you’re not feeling that urgency from guys, you’ve kind of got to demand that.”

For now, the focus can remain on relationship-building and getting-to-know-you get-togethers and enjoying the growing-together narrative.

“We actually developed a really good relationship over the past week just being here and being in the practices. Very comfortable,” Reed said. “Everybody’s together and helping each other. That’s always tremendous, having that chemistry. That’s the only way to elevate.”

Asked what his first impression is of Love, Wicks smiled.

“He’s a great person, I think. He talks to everybody, asks everybody how they’re doing,” Wicks said. “When he comes into the locker room, he’s just a regular person. He’s about business. I like that about him.”

