GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 offense looks like what was on display Saturday afternoon at Ray Nitschke Field, then coach Matt LaFleur will be a happy man and Jordan Love will prove himself as being up to the task as the team’s next quarterback.
Of course, it was only one practice, early in training camp, in helmets, jerseys and shorts. The conditions were a long way from what LaFleur, Love and the Packers will face in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
But that doesn’t change what happened during Saturday’s practice, when Love looked outstanding (including on a picture-perfect strike to Samori Toure on a third-down throw during a 2-minute drill near the end of practice) and the offense had its best day of camp (despite technically losing the day’s defense-versus-offense competition and having to do post-practice up-downs again).
Unofficially, Love finished the day 16 of 22 in 11-on-11 periods against the defensive starters, and he had several impressive throws, including a pair of on-the-move roll-out throws to Christian Watson and Toure and a deep corner ball to rookie Jayden Reed.
All three of those throws were made possible by well-designed LaFleur plays that schemed the receivers open. Since the idea of moving on from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to Love is predicated in part in how LaFleur’s system is designed to create open receivers for the quarterback, it’s noteworthy that the play-calls did just that and Love delivered the ball on time and accurately.
The throw to Touré was another matter. Facing third down, Love felt pressure from his right and flung a right-on-the-money ball down the left sideline, hitting Toure in stride between cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was in coverage, and quickly converging safety Darnell Savage.
“It was a perfect ball,” Toure said afterward. “It can’t be more perfect than that. If he throws it any more outside, it’s out of bounds; any more inside, the safety makes a play on it. He put it in a perfect spot.”
Movin’ on up
First-round pick Lukas Van Ness got his first snaps of camp with the first-string defense on Saturday. What he didn’t get was advance notice.
“It's just, ‘You go in there,’” Van Ness said. “Just a rotation.”
Van Ness emphasized that Monday’s first in-pads practice will be a more telltale session for defensive players like him — “When the pads come on, that's real football,” he said — but it was significant that Van Ness got those snaps with the No. 1 group considering he’d been with the third-string two days ago.
“Every time you get that opportunity, make it a good one,” Van Ness said. “To me, it doesn’t mean anything. First-, second-, third-team reps — they’re all valuable opportunities to go out there and play.”
Kicking game
Rookie kicker Anders Carlson, who is the only kicker in camp, and rookie punter Daniel Whelan, who is challenging veteran Pat O’Donnell, had decidedly different days.
Carlson was just 2 of 7 on his field-goal attempts, and while one of his made kicks was a 19-yarder to give the first-string offense points at the end of the 2-minute drill. Of his other kicks, he missed from 45, 47, 49, 50 and 53 yards out and was good from 51.
Whelan, an undrafted free agent from California-Davis who was born in Ireland, showed off his powerful leg, averaging 52.0 yards with 4.57 seconds of hangtime on 12 punts. It was an impressive display.
Extra points
The players have their first day off on Sunday, with Monday’s in-pads practice next on the schedule. The team will also practice on Tuesday and Thursday in advance of Saturday’s annual Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field. … According to the NFL’s official transaction wire the Packers claimed center James Empey off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Empey, who played collegiately at BYU, was an undrafted free agent a year ago who spent camp with the Dallas Cowboys and spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad and active roster last season but did not see game action. He takes the roster spot of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, who was released Friday. …. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) was out watching practice. … Tight end Tucker Kraft left practice with an apparent quadriceps injury.
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”