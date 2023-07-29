GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 offense looks like what was on display Saturday afternoon at Ray Nitschke Field, then coach Matt LaFleur will be a happy man and Jordan Love will prove himself as being up to the task as the team’s next quarterback.

Of course, it was only one practice, early in training camp, in helmets, jerseys and shorts. The conditions were a long way from what LaFleur, Love and the Packers will face in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

But that doesn’t change what happened during Saturday’s practice, when Love looked outstanding (including on a picture-perfect strike to Samori Toure on a third-down throw during a 2-minute drill near the end of practice) and the offense had its best day of camp (despite technically losing the day’s defense-versus-offense competition and having to do post-practice up-downs again).

Unofficially, Love finished the day 16 of 22 in 11-on-11 periods against the defensive starters, and he had several impressive throws, including a pair of on-the-move roll-out throws to Christian Watson and Toure and a deep corner ball to rookie Jayden Reed.

All three of those throws were made possible by well-designed LaFleur plays that schemed the receivers open. Since the idea of moving on from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to Love is predicated in part in how LaFleur’s system is designed to create open receivers for the quarterback, it’s noteworthy that the play-calls did just that and Love delivered the ball on time and accurately.

The throw to Touré was another matter. Facing third down, Love felt pressure from his right and flung a right-on-the-money ball down the left sideline, hitting Toure in stride between cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was in coverage, and quickly converging safety Darnell Savage.

“It was a perfect ball,” Toure said afterward. “It can’t be more perfect than that. If he throws it any more outside, it’s out of bounds; any more inside, the safety makes a play on it. He put it in a perfect spot.”

Movin’ on up

First-round pick Lukas Van Ness got his first snaps of camp with the first-string defense on Saturday. What he didn’t get was advance notice.

“It's just, ‘You go in there,’” Van Ness said. “Just a rotation.”

Van Ness emphasized that Monday’s first in-pads practice will be a more telltale session for defensive players like him — “When the pads come on, that's real football,” he said — but it was significant that Van Ness got those snaps with the No. 1 group considering he’d been with the third-string two days ago.

“Every time you get that opportunity, make it a good one,” Van Ness said. “To me, it doesn’t mean anything. First-, second-, third-team reps — they’re all valuable opportunities to go out there and play.”

Kicking game

Rookie kicker Anders Carlson, who is the only kicker in camp, and rookie punter Daniel Whelan, who is challenging veteran Pat O’Donnell, had decidedly different days.

Carlson was just 2 of 7 on his field-goal attempts, and while one of his made kicks was a 19-yarder to give the first-string offense points at the end of the 2-minute drill. Of his other kicks, he missed from 45, 47, 49, 50 and 53 yards out and was good from 51.

Whelan, an undrafted free agent from California-Davis who was born in Ireland, showed off his powerful leg, averaging 52.0 yards with 4.57 seconds of hangtime on 12 punts. It was an impressive display.

Extra points

The players have their first day off on Sunday, with Monday’s in-pads practice next on the schedule. The team will also practice on Tuesday and Thursday in advance of Saturday’s annual Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field. … According to the NFL’s official transaction wire the Packers claimed center James Empey off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Empey, who played collegiately at BYU, was an undrafted free agent a year ago who spent camp with the Dallas Cowboys and spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad and active roster last season but did not see game action. He takes the roster spot of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, who was released Friday. …. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) was out watching practice. … Tight end Tucker Kraft left practice with an apparent quadriceps injury.