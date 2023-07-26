GREEN BAY — When the text pinged into Jordan Love’s phone unprompted Tuesday night, a smile immediately creased his face.

Love was just settling in at the team hotel in advance of his first training camp practice as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback, and the note couldn’t have been more timely or more meaningful, given who was sending it: The one guy who’d been in precisely the same situation 15 years earlier.

Aaron Rodgers.

"Just be yourself," Rodgers wrote. "Have fun. Enjoy it. It’s obviously your time now. Be yourself. That’s all you can do."

The texts went back and forth after that, but for Love the gesture was meaningful even if the subject matter was something he and Rodgers had discussed plenty of times during Love’s three-year apprenticeship behind the four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Rodgers, of course, had endured a far rockier transition during the summer of 2008, when his Pro Football Hall of Fame predecessor, Brett Favre, had retired in March, begun to feel “the itch” to play as training camp approached, created a maelstrom of speculation as training camp kicked off and ultimately reported to training camp and set off perhaps the most tumultuous time in modern Packers history by dividing the fan base and turning practices into a circus.

“Those are things we’ve talked about during the time we were both here together, about how it was for him — obviously Brett leaving and his transition,” Love recounted. “Obviously he said it was hard as well. It’s never easy.

“He just kind of put his head down and worked, made his own name for himself. That’s kind of the same thing I’m trying to do right now for myself.”

While Rodgers now deals with his own pressures as the New York Jets’ designated franchise savior, Love’s first practice as the starter on Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field was largely uneventful.

In accordance with the NFL’s ramp-up rules, it was a light, 88-minute session in shorts, helmets and jerseys. Although it was full speed, it wasn’t in pads, so the contact was controlled, and the rain that passed through the greater Green Bay metroplex before practice dissipated right before it kicked off.

Thursday’s practice will be similar, coach Matt LaFleur said, with Friday’s session set to be at jog-through speed before returning to a full-speed practice on Saturday. The first in-pads practice is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

“I thought today was a pretty solid day,” said second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who was on the receiving end of some of Love’s better throws during the 11-on-11 periods of practice. “Just got to keep getting after it, finding things to work on so we can continue to be our best.”

In truth, Love wasn’t overly pleased with his day. He acknowledged he made some good throws but also admitted he was bothered by several underthrown deep balls during 11-on-11 periods — one to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, which was broken up by cornerback Corey Ballentine, and another to Doubs late in practice that was also underthrown and broken up by Jaire Alexander.

Love dismissed a suggestion the occasionally gusty winds were a factor on his throws.

While the even-keeled Love didn’t show much outward frustration when discussing those throws, it was telling he responded to a question about his best throws of the day by bemoaning the missed deep-ball opportunities.

“Just looking back on it, those deep balls are just one thing that I wish we could have had a little better connection (on),” Love said. “But that’s something we’re going to build and grow over time.”

So, too, will the connection between Love and his teammates build over time, though he clearly has their support already, with veteran running back Aaron Jones leading the band.

“We want Mr. Love to feel the love,” Jones said with a smile. “That’s going to bring up his confidence and I think that’s just going to help him play even better.

“It’s definitely not all on Jordan. It’s our job to make his job easier, take that stress off of him.”

For his part, Love didn’t appear overly stressed out by Day 1. He clearly understands the path in front of him and ups and downs that lie ahead.

“Patience. It’s not going to be perfect right away,” said Love, who enters the 2023 season having played 157 regular-season snaps with only one NFL start — a 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021 after Rodgers contracted COVID-19. “This is a process, it’s growing pains you’ve got to work through.

“Today is Day 1, it’s not going to be perfect. We’ve got to build every day. That’s what it comes down to. It’s a process.”

That said, unlike other new starters around the league, Love isn’t new to his team. His three years behind Rodgers mean his situation is vastly different than, say, top rookie draft picks Bryce Young in Carolina and C.J. Stroud in Houston.

“I’ve been a backup, but I’ve been here for three years. So I’ve been around these guys, I’ve got a good feel for these guys, I’ve got good relationships with all these guys,” Love said. “It’s not like it’s anything new. It’s not like I’m a rookie coming in, trying to learn things, I’ve been here.

“It’s just entering that new role, obviously getting more reps in practice, (having) more eyes on you, things like that. But at the end of the day, it’s the same thing for me as I’ve been doing.”

Photos: Jordan Love with the Packers