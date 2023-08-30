GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t say how deep the conversations got between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts about the possibility of a trade that would’ve brought former University of Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor to Green Bay.

But for all the Packers general manager said on Wednesday afternoon about reports his team was the so-called mystery team that inquired about acquiring the unhappy All-Pro running back, at no point did Gutekunst deny such conversations took place.

Speaking with reporters at Lambeau Field, Gutekunst addressed ESPN and other media reports that had the Packers discussing a trade for Taylor, who is in the final year of his four-year, $7.8 million rookie contract and is starting the season on the physically unable to perform list amid an acrimonious relationship with the Colts.

“Let’s get the checklist out,” Gutekunst replied with a smile, referring to the platitudes he always delivers when asked about trade talks that don’t ultimately yield a deal.

“First of all, I can’t talk about players on other teams. (Second), we try to be in every conversation. (Third), anytime we have good players available to us, we’d like to make the Green Bay Packers better, and we’ll look at those opportunities.

“That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

Ultimately, Gutekunst had more to say about it, as he addressed the Packers’ existing depth chart at running back and made it clear AJ Dillon, who like Taylor is entering the final year of his deal after being chosen 21 picks after Taylor in the second round, was never part of any trade talks.

“AJ’s part of this team and he was going to be regardless,” Gutekunst said. “There’s a lot of conversations. We are used at times for leverage situations at times as well.

“But we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing if we’re not investigating these things, at least listening to things. But I think it’s the nature of the world now. There’s all kinds of things out there — some are true, some aren’t.”

Gutekunst called Jones, who took a $5 million pay cut to return this season, “the heart and soul of this team” and insisted he likes the makeup of the running back room, which also includes undrafted rookie free agent Emanuel Wilson, who made the 53-man roster, and Patrick Taylor, who was re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday after being cut a day earlier.

“We have a great running back room. Really excited about it. I think they’re a strength of our football team,” Gutekunst said. “Again, we have a lot of conversations. If people perceive it’s one thing or another, I can’t control that.”

As for Dillon possibly being bothered by his inclusion in a potential trade, Gutekunst said in part: “I don’t know how these things get out there, I don’t particularly care. ... We have conversations about players throughout the National Football League, players on our team, with other teams, all the time. People ask about our guys all the time. That’s just part of it. I can’t be running or worried about what our players think every time somebody calls and asks us just because it might get out in the media.”

Even though the Colts had set Tuesday’s cutdown to 53-man rosters as an artificial deadline for trading Taylor, he can still be traded all the way up to the NFL’s annual trade deadline, which is set for Oct. 31 this season.

"The situation sucks. I’m not going to sit here and give you some rosy picture like everything’s OK,” Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters in Indianapolis. “It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor, and it sucks for the fans. (But) it's where we're at, and we've got to work through it.

“Relationships are reparable. … We’ve got work to do on the relationship. We’ve got work to do to find a solution to the problem and what we’re going to do.”

Asked about the trade talks, Ballard replied: “Did we give him permission to seek a trade? Yes we did. I’m not going to get into the details of teams, what was offered and what wasn’t offered. But what I’m going to tell you is Jonathan is valuable, and at the end of the day, I’m not going to let him walk out the building. That’s not the best thing for the Colts and the organization.”

Practice squad set — for now

The Packers signed 16 players to their practice squad, all of whom were with the team throughout training camp and were released a day earlier at the 53-man roster deadline.

But, with the team waiving inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford to make room for the team’s two waiver-wire additions — ex-Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Sims and ex-Buffalo Bills safety Zayne Anderson — there figures to be more jockeying ahead.

Signed to the practice squad were quarterback Alex McGough; running back Patrick Taylor; wide receivers Grant DuBose and Bo Melton; tight end Austin Allen; fullback Henry Pearson; center James Empey; offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort; defensive lineman Chris Slayton; linebackers Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu; cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas; and safeties Innis Gaines and Benny Sapp III.

‘Pitch count’ for Gary

Coach Matt LaFleur is expecting the team’s top edge rusher, Rashan Gary, to play in the Sept. 10 season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, but Gary, coming back from tearing the ACL in his right knee at Detroit last November, will be limited in his snaps to start the season.

“We’ll put him on a pitch count,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to be smart with him knowing that this is a marathon.

“He’s going to go 100 miles an hour, and sometimes we have to pull him back because he’s going to keep going. He’s one of our lead dogs and you can’t have enough guys like him.”

Extra points

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) did not practice but deferred all questions about his status to LaFleur. He did say he felt the twinge in his hamstring during the final practice before the preseason finale against Seattle last Saturday. … Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) also did not practice from the 53-man roster. … Practice squad fullback Henry Pearson (knee) did not practice. … Safety Anthony Johnson practiced after suffering a minor knee injury last week. … Long-snapper Matt Orzech, who was released Tuesday in a procedural move to allow the team to put tackle Luke Tenuta on injured reserve, was back with the team after practice began. Because he’s a vested veteran, Orzech wasn’t subject to being claimed on waivers. “It’s kind of a mutual trust thing, because they’re trusting you that if you get an offer from another team, you’re going to refuse it and stay put,” Orzech explained. “It was just an opportunity to help the team out.”

