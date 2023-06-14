The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Amos gives the Jets' secondary more veteran experience and becomes the latest former Packers player to head to New York, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The deal is reportedly worth as much as $4 million.
Amos gives New York seven former Packers who played with Rodgers in Green Bay. That list also includes backup quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey.
Amos played the past four seasons with the Packers after spending his first four in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He has started every game the past five seasons with 122 starts in his eight-year career since being selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Penn State.
People are also reading…
The Jets now have three safeties with extensive starting experience, with Amos joining Jordan Whitehead — a starter last season after being signed as a free agent — and Chuck Clark, who was acquired from Baltimore this offseason.
New York also has Ashtyn Davis and youngsters Tony Adams, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Trey Dean and Marquis Waters at the position. Veteran Will Parks was released last Thursday.
What is your favorite Aaron Rodgers memory in Green Bay? Here's what some Packers fans said
Starting from the top
Super Bowl victory, of course.— Torrey Jaeckle (@TorreyJaeckle) March 15, 2023
Laying it on the line
4-6 to 10-6 and then drawing up his own play vs. the Cowboys on the road was certainly enjoyable.— Kevin Hillstrom (@minethatdata) March 15, 2023
He could also barely walk much less run with a bad calf in that 2014 championship game in Seattle - got us downfield for a game tying field goal at the end of regulation.
King of the North
lots of good ones, but 4th and 8 v. the bears is my favoritehttps://t.co/JSHFpuCFz1— Slim Hickman (@SlimHickman) March 15, 2023
You can say that again
Rodgers to Cobb for the division in Chicago— Andrew Miller (@heyapm) March 15, 2023
In a class of its own
Reaching the pinnacle. pic.twitter.com/H4HuYgf3IT— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) March 15, 2023
Letting it rip
Motown miracle. Also the consecutive Hail Mary passes to tie the Cardinals in the playoffs.— Eli (@ElijahJ1997) March 15, 2023
Best of the best
Atlanta playoff game, as on point as any QB in the playoffs.— Mark Moderson (@MarkModerson) March 15, 2023
No argument here
2011 playoff game in Atlanta was 👌 pic.twitter.com/Pfq2iyA2aL— Brian S (@BrianSm71994635) March 15, 2023
Showing in-state support
Those times when the Badgers made deep NCAA postseason runs and Rodgers came along for the ride. pic.twitter.com/uLFVOlVxxU— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 15, 2023
Along for the ride
This… pic.twitter.com/RqycGAabJ1— Kevin Ellis (@MNPackFan1) March 15, 2023
Cooking under pressure
Rodgers' 35-yd pass to Jared Cook in the 2017 playoffs vs the Cowboys. One of the most amazing throws I have ever seen and at the most critical time. #packers— Jesse Sheehan (@jessesheehan48) March 15, 2023
Accuracy on full display
The playoff win at Dallas. The throw to Jared Cook on the sideline to setup the FG may be the greatest throw I’ve ever seen a QB make. Obviously he’s not going to be the greatest QB of all time, but for my money he’s the best thrower of the football that I’ve ever seen.— BG43 (@bgillett43) March 15, 2023
Toughing it out
Game against the Bears when he injured his calf.— Ben Filter (@benfilter1) March 15, 2023
Threading the needle
2010 Super Bowl. The pass to Jennings.— Jeff (@jeffgtown) March 15, 2023
Back to the beginning
On his draft day— TJ (@TJ79504005) March 15, 2023
Punching their ticket
NFC championship game at Soldier Field— William J Katt (@wjk1954) March 15, 2023
Riding the wave
The 1 Hail Mary he did at Lambeau in the divisional game against the Giants at halftime. I was in the far end of the stadium and you couldn't see the catch by Cobb. We only knew because you could see the wave of arms go up in celebration.— Jake Thompson (@jake_t21) March 16, 2023