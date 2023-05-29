Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones was kidding. Kind of.

The three-time 1,000-yard rushing running back — entering his seventh season at age 28, so not exactly an old man himself, even in football player years — had just been asked when the last time was that he’d been on a team as young as the 2023 Green Bay Packers.

“College?” Jones replied with a smile. “High school?”

Kidding or not, Jones’ point was obvious: This is an all-caps YOUNG team.

“This is the youngest group that I’ve been a part of. Since I’ve been in the league,” Jones continued. "But I feel like we have all the pieces. Some of these young guys who were rookies last year stepped up and showed they can play. We’re just going to make the most of every opportunity and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.

“We’re excited to teach these guys the standard and the 'Packer Way.' It definitely is a different energy, but every year is a different energy.”

That may be true, but with a mind-boggling 32 rookies on the roster as the team prepares to kick off its second week of organized team activity practices on Tuesday, the youthful exuberance — and inexperience — is undeniable.

Every NFL team gets an influx of rookies following the annual NFL Draft, although the Packers’ number — with 13 draft picks, 18 undrafted rookie free agents and one international player allocated to them (with a roster exemption) — is higher than usual.

But they also have nine more players who are designated as first-year players, having yet to accrue a full season of NFL experience, plus 15 more players who are entering their second NFL seasons — including all 11 of their draft picks from a year ago.

After that, there are eight players entering their third NFL season; eight entering their fourth year in the league; and 19 old vets (Jones included) going into Year 5 or later.

That means 56 of the 91 players on the roster (61.5%) have one year of NFL experience or less.

Asked if he’s ever been around so many rookies, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who entered the NFL in 2008 with the Houston Texans and is preparing for his 16th season in the league, smiled.

“Not that I can remember. But it’s fun. It’s exciting. They’re talented guys,” said the 43-year-old LaFleur, who enters his fifth season as Packers coach having gone 49-22 (including 2-3 in the postseason) in his first four years. “It’s our job to try and coach ‘em up, and it’s their job at night to try and stay up on this stuff.

“We’ve got a long ways to go, and we’ve just got to take it literally one day at a time and try to build upon each practice.”

With 31-year-old left tackle David Bakhtiari (entering his 11th NFL season) and 30-year-old outside linebacker Preston Smith (entering his ninth) not attending last week’s first open-to-the-media OTA practice — the second open session is slated for Wednesday — the most experienced player in attendance was punter Pat O’Donnell, who is going into his 10th season and who at age 32 is the only other player on the roster to have celebrated his 30th birthday at this point.

That’s what happens when in one offseason you trade your 39-year-old quarterback (Aaron Rodgers), don’t re-sign your 39-year-old tight end (Marcedes Lewis), your 38-year-old kicker (Mason Crosby), 32-year-old wide receiver (Randall Cobb), 30-year-old defensive tackle (Jarran Reed) or your 30-year-old safety (Adrian Amos).

The Packers also opted not to re-sign tight end Robert Tonyan (29), defensive end Dean Lowry (28) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (27).

As a result, the Packers are particularly young on the defensive line, which is anchored by 27-year-old Kenny Clark (entering his eighth season); at tight end, where 26-year-olds Tyler Davis and Josiah Deguara are going into their fourth NFL seasons; and at wide receiver, where the oldest players on the roster are 26-year-old first-year player Jeff Cotton and 25-year-old Samori Touré, a seventh-round pick a year ago who spent five college seasons at Montana and a sixth at Nebraska.

After Clark, the most experienced player in the defensive line group is third-year man T.J. Slaton, who is joined by two draft picks from last year (first-rounder Devonte Wyatt and seventh-rounder Jonathan Ford) and two more from this year (fourth-rounder Colby Wooden and sixth-rounder Karl Brooks).

“Yeah, they’re gonna be thrown into the fire,” longtime defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. “There’s going to be a lot of mistakes early, and hopefully a lot of that happens in preseason and the practices. You’re gonna have to put them in there and let ‘em learn. And we’ll have to live with those mistakes.”

On the other side of the ball, the Packers’ projected go-to wide receivers, of course, are wily veterans Christian Watson (a 24-year-old second-round pick last year) and Romeo Doubs (a 23-year-old fourth-round pick a year ago).

Meanwhile, the Packers are clearly counting on a pair of 22-year-old rookie tight ends in Luke Musgrave (a second-rounder from Oregon State) and Tucker Kraft (a third-rounder from South Dakota State) to get up to speed quickly.

Working to accelerate their integration into the offense is first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who at age 24 is entering his fourth NFL season but has made only one career start while sitting behind Rodgers after general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select him at No. 26 overall.

“It’s just trying to get them going as fast as they can, getting them in the book, understanding the offense, understanding where they need to be, timing of routes and just understanding how we want every route to be run,” Love said of the young players’ learning curve.

“Obviously, it’s a new offense for them. As a rookie, your head’s spinning a little bit. I think the quicker that we can get them going — I know it’s not going to be easy for them, it’s going to take time — but the more reps they get, the better.”

And yet, despite the obvious youth movement, Jones takes exception to the idea that the Packers are in the process of rebuilding.

“We’ve got everything we need here. If you think we’re in a rebuild, then you’ve got the wrong team, the wrong place,” Jones said. “We’re here to play ball.

“We’re ready to prove a lot of people wrong. We know what people are saying. But everybody has an opinion — and most of them stink.”

Packers rookies hit the ground running on first day of camp in Green Bay