GREEN BAY — The “O” in OTAs stands for “organized,” but there are times when the NFL’s offseason practices feel like “overreaction” team activities.

Even Green Bay Packers players themselves are aware of the perils. Over the years, they came up with quasi-sarcastic terms for players who stand out in the spring but disappear once the pads come on in training camp.

In the 1990s, it was “All-Oneida,” a reference to the street that runs between Lambeau Field and Clarke Hinkle practice field. In the early- to mid-2000s, players termed such offseason all-stars “All-Hutson,” a nod to the Don Hutson Center, where indoor practices take place.

So, for the beat writers who cover the team on a daily basis, it’s especially precarious to make any meaningful observations or predictions based on what happens during the handful of practices in helmets, shorts and t-shirts before the empty stands of Ray Nitschke Field.

Not only are the sessions closed to fans, but reporters only are permitted to attend one of every three OTA practices held — meaning a player who shines on a day when the sideline is populated by the media might struggle a day earlier or later in comparative anonymity, and vice versa.

It is against this five-paragraph caveat-filled backdrop this next sentence is delivered:

Jordan Love-to-Romeo Doubs could be the Packers’ next great quarterback-receiver combination. Like Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordy Nelson or Rodgers-to-Davante Adams.

OK, that’s obviously premature. But during last week’s open OTA practice, there was no denying the connection between Love, the team’s new starting quarterback, and Doubs, a second-year wideout who got off to a strong start as a rookie last season before a high-ankle sprain at Detroit on Nov. 6 derailed his once-promising year.

Their vibe was most evident during a 2-minute drill to end the open practice, when five of Love’s seven completions went to Doubs as the Packers’ No. 1 offense moved into field-goal position before coach Matt LaFleur ended practice early because of an approaching thunderstorm.

“I believe so, yeah,” Doubs replied when asked if he and Love have begun building a meaningful quarterback-receiver chemistry. “You work with him so you can know what he likes. Yes, to answer that question. I believe there is some chemistry that we have building.”

Some of that chemistry has come from the time the two have spent together in California, where Love has been training with well-known quarterback guru Steve Calhoun, who has been coaching Love since Love was in the ninth grade.

Doubs met Calhoun before his senior season at Nevada, and because of that connection Love and Doubs worked out together with Calhoun at his Anaheim-based Armed and Dangerous Football facility before the official offseason program began in Green Bay.

“Romeo’s out in California, same as me. We train with the same coach, so that one’s easy. We’ve done that in the past,” Love said. “I think it’s beneficial. Anytime you can get extra reps outside of here and just kind of work and build that chemistry, it’s huge.”

Despite being a fourth-round pick — selected 98 spots after second-rounder Christian Watson — Doubs was the rookie receiver who made the earliest impact last season, catching 30 passes on 49 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the first eight games.

But after injuring his ankle at the end of an 18-yard reception on the Packers’ first offensive play against the Lions, Doubs missed the remainder of that 15-9 loss and the four games that followed.

Although he returned to action for the final four games, he caught just 11 passes for 111 yards and no TDs on 17 targets, including no receptions and only two targets in the season-ending loss to the Lions on Jan. 8.

"When he first got here, he started off really strong. And I thought he was having an outstanding season," LaFleur said. "Then, unfortunately, he got injured (in) Detroit.

“I think that affected him. It affected all of us. It's good to see him kind of pick up where he was at, at one time. (I’m) very encouraged by his progress and his overall knowledge."

Doubs is going through a huge transition off the field as well, having become a first-time father after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, earlier in the offseason. While Love, Watson and other teammates spent the Memorial Day weekend in Door County, Doubs went home to California to see his baby.

“Being away from her, I really do miss her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Doubs chose his words carefully when asked about the on-field transition from Rodgers to Love. Always thoughtful about what he says in interviews — for instance, he didn’t want to say he’s more “comfortable” this season “because I know being comfortable comes with some sort of ‘complacent’ (connotation)” — Doubs tried to be complimentary of Rodgers while also being honest about their comparative lack of communication.

“It’s a little different. I’m glad I had Aaron here for the first year, because he pretty much taught me a lot, barely speaking to me,” Doubs said. “And I don’t mean that any (negative) way. I mean that no other way. He’s definitely taught me a lot.

“With Jordan, everything is pretty good. I’m glad. I know this is Jordan’s first year. I’m glad I have Jordan. I’ve played against Jordan. I’ve gotten reps with him. So I feel like things have been pretty good.”

How good they’ll get, of course, remains to be seen. But the early returns are encouraging — even if the practice environment isn’t anything close to what it’ll be like on Sept. 10 when the season kicks off in Chicago.

“I know Jordan is a great guy. He’s got a very unique skillset,” Doubs said. “I’m his teammate; I play receiver for him. Some days, it’ll be me getting the ball from him. (Other times), it can be Samori (Touré), it can be Christian. It can be anybody.

“I think it’s really important that I continue to obviously build that chemistry with him and be there for him when the situation comes down to it.

“I believe in Jordan. I have extreme confidence in him. And I truthfully believe he can get it done.”