GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari isn’t backing down from his proclamation earlier this offseason that the Green Bay Packers are rebuilding.

The veteran left tackle is just hoping that his team can do what the Seattle Seahawks did last year after trading away their marquee quarterback: Win and make the playoffs despite being in rebuilding mode.

“The Seahawks rebuild off of Russell (Wilson), look at how that turned out,” Bakhtiari said of the 2022 Seattle team that traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a colossal haul of draft picks and players — and managed to go 9-8 and reach the postseason. “But (rebuilding is) how I look at it. And it’s a simple way to put it. We can slice it, cut it, make it look like who wants to be the hero or the villain on that word, but that’s really what I mean.”

Holding court with a group of reporters in front of his locker for 20 minutes following Wednesday’s open-to-the-media organized team activity practice at Ray Nitschke Field, Bakhtiari riffed on everything from life without his partner-in-crime/BFF, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (and the tricked-out golf cart they took to practice each day); to why he’s showing up for OTAs; to how much longer he intends to play; to how fatherhood has changed him.

But a significant part of the conversation was about where a Packers team with 32 rookies on the roster — and with only three thirtysomethings with him, punter Pat O’Donnell and outside linebacker Preston Smith still around — and how this ultra-young group will fare with 24-year-old 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love replacing Rodgers at quarterback.

“I mean, we’ve got a job to do. We’ve got a job to win,” Bakhtiari said. “I know everyone loved to take the words that I said. But to me, flat out, how I look at is, it’s disrespectful to say you’re not rebuilding off a Hall of Fame quarterback. It was disrespectful to say you weren’t rebuilding off of Brett Favre when you moved to Aaron. No one knew who Aaron (was) and what he was going to be.

“So I’m not going to sit here and pull back those words because that is (what we are), when you look at how it’s been building, how we were chasing after it and the (salary) cap. … We have a young team.

“People go to the word ‘rebuild’ on an extreme level, (but) you look at what it is. The beauty is I have no (expletive) clue, and that’s the beauty of it. That’s what football is.”

One thing Bakhtiari is confident in is his left knee. After four surgeries in a 20-month span and countless setbacks — including missing time late last season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy — the five-time All-Pro finds himself feeling healthier than he has since tearing the ACL in that knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice.

He and the team’s medical, training and coaching staffs believe they have found a workable practice and rehabilitation schedule that will allow him to see the field more consistently than last year, when Bakhtiari, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list during training camp but didn’t debut until Week 3 at Tampa Bay, wound up playing only 597 of the Packers’ 1,094 snaps on the season (54.6%).

Not only did the knee cost him the Packers’ Week 7 loss at Washington and limit his snaps against the New York Giants in London in Week 5 and at Detroit in Week 9, but the appendectomy sidelined him for another month, forcing him to miss the first three games in the Packers’ four-game winning streak late in the year.

“I really like how I'm feeling. Now, I'm not going to put any expectations on it — I think expectations set limitations — (but) comparatively, I have finally not had a surgery for the first time in the last two or three offseasons,” said Bakhtiari, who did not do any 11-on-11 work during Wednesday’s practice. “So finally to have a breath of fresh air, I get to have an offseason to train, to get away, to finally relax and not freak out my body.”

In the aftermath of Bakhtiari’s rebuilding stance, his referring to the team as “they” in an appearance on a Barstool Sports podcast and his criticism of the team’s social media department’s schedule release video as lame, Bakhtiari refused to say whether general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur or someone else in power at 1265 Lombardi Ave. had told him to tone down his offseason rhetoric.

“I’m not going to answer the question because I think that’s unfair,” he said. “But I'll leave that where it is.”

But, LaFleur acknowledged, he understands the tumultuous time Bakhtiari is going through with Rodgers and a host of other veterans gone from the roster, leaving him behind.

“I’m sure it is difficult. Anytime you have somebody that you’re invested in, are close with and they move on, it is hard,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s done an outstanding job. He’s been a really positive influence, especially in that offensive line room. Whenever I go in there, he’s always giving coaching points and tips to the guys. I think he’s done a really good job.”

Added defensive tackle Kenny Clark, Bakhtiari’s teammate for eight seasons: “D-Bak is always somebody that comes into work. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I train with him during the offseason, so I see the work that he put in.

“I’ve been here eight years now and have seen guys come and go. It just is what it is. Eventually it’s going to happen to all of us. All you can do every day is just come in and work and put your best foot forward and do what you’re supposed to do.”

Bakhtiari acknowledged that he does “miss” Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in late April and has been joined there by several other ex-Packers (Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Tim Boyle, Billy Turner).

“He’s my homie, so of course (I miss him). But I’m happy for him,” Bakhtiari said, adding that his transportation to/from practice is a stick-shift, two-door 1997 Jeep Wrangler. “He seems happy and that’s the nature of the business.”

As for the rest of his life, Bakhtiari confessed that he’s not attending OTAs out of the kindness of his heart or because of his role as an elder statesman but rather because of his team-high $700,000 workout bonus, which was part of a restructured deal that paid him $15 million in roster bonus and lowered his onerous salary-cap number from $29.1 million to $21.3 million.

“This is how we structured my deal and even though it's voluntary, we essentially made it mandatory (with the workout bonus),” he said. “So, I'm allowed to miss five days and I intend on missing all five. … But honestly, I'm having a great time when I am back.”

And, away from football, Bakhtiari is still basking in the glow of parenthood, as he and wife, Frankie, welcomed daughter, Felix Ann, in December.

“Being a dad has been amazing and mind, spiritually, mentally, physically,” Bakhtiari said. “I just feel very light and that's been very pleasing. I'm enjoying that and hopefully I can reap benefits from that.”

