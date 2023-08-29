GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers got down to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit on Tuesday afternoon by releasing 35 players, including a pair of rookie draft picks, and by placing cornerback Eric Stokes on the in-season physically unable to perform list and safety Tarvarius Moore on season-ending injured reserve.

The moves meant that three undrafted rookie free agents made the initial roster — wide receiver Malik Heath, outside linebacker Brenton Cox and running back Emanuel Wilson.

Wilson, an undrafted free agent from Division II Fort Valley State, led the NFL in rushing in the preseason with 223 yards and was kept over several running backs with far more experience in the Packers’ system.

Waived were quarterback Alex McGough; running backs Patrick Taylor and Nate McCrary; wide receivers Grant DuBose, Jadakis Bonds, Cody Chrest, Bo Melton and Duece Watts; tight ends Austin Allen and Dre Miller; fullback Henry Pearson; offensive tackles Jean Delance and Kadeem Telfort; centers Cole Schneider and James Empey; defensive linemen Jason Lewan, Antonio Moultrie and Chris Slayton; linebackers Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and Marvin Pierre; cornerbacks Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas, Tyrell Ford, Elijah Hamilton, William Hooper and Shemar Jean-Charles; safeties Innis Gaines and Benny Sapp III; and long-snapper Matt Orzech.

Three more players were waived/injured: running backs Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols, and long-snapper Broughton Hatcher. Those players will revert to the team's injured reserve list until an injury settlement is negotiated if they go unclaimed. Goodson and Nichols both were sidelined with shoulder injuries in preseason.

Nichols and DuBose, both seventh-round picks, were the only two players from the team's 13-man draft class who did not make the roster.

Stokes, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, is working his way back from knee and foot surgeries after going down in Green Bay's Nov. 6 loss at Detroit. Stokes suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, and it’s his foot that is not yet fully healed. He’ll have to spend at least four weeks on the PUP list before being eligible to play.

Moore was placed on injured reserve, meaning his season is over with the Packers. He could negotiate an injury settlement and be waived off IR, giving him the opportunity to play elsewhere this season. The knee injury that landed him on IR was not thought to be season-ending.

Sports Illustrated reported Orzech’s release is a temporary procedural move so the team could keep tackle Luke Tenuta on the initial 53-man roster. Tenuta suffered an ankle injury in the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Cincinnati and in order to be eligible to return from IR later this season players must be on the initial 53-man roster.

On Wednesday, the Packers can place Tenuta on IR and re-sign Orzech, who beat out Hatcher for the long-snapping job.

The Packers can also establish their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday, a group that figures to include a host of players who were released Tuesday.

The Packers started their cutdown a day earlier when they released veteran punter Pat O'Donnell, opting for rookie Daniel Whelan as their punter and holder.

