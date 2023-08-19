Three things to watch Saturday night when the Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots in a preseason matchup at Lambeau Field:

1. Are the Packers kicking themselves?

Anders Carlson has in no way been a disaster during his first training camp. Far from it, despite the scrutiny the Green Bay Packers rookie kicker has faced as a sixth-round pick trying to replace all-time franchise leading scorer Mason Crosby.

But he has been undeniably inconsistent, and he enters Saturday night’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots seeking a better rhythm.

After making his first four kicks (three 33-yard extra points and a 45-yard field goal) in the preseason opener last week at Cincinnati, he missed back-to-back extra points to end the game.

He was then 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts on Monday, then made all five of his kicks (a PAT and field goals of 42, 44, 49 and 51 yards) during a special-teams period during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots.

But then he missed a 40-yarder at the end of a 2-minute drive, and followed that by mishitting a 43-yard rushed attempt that barely reached the goal line at the end of practice. He’s 47 of 66 cumulatively (71.2%) in camp so far.

Nevertheless, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday he would not be bringing a kicker into camp to compete with Carlson, and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia continued to preach patience.

“That’s got to get fixed and we’ve got to get to a point where we can produce when it matters, but I think that’s pretty typical,” Gutekunst said of Carlson’s inconsistency. “We believe in him. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s done some really good things since he’s been here. We’ve seen the leg strength and the power. We like the way the ball elevates off of his foot. You’ve (just) got to find a way to get to a more consistent level.

“I think that’s important, especially for young players, to give them that leash to get there. But at some point, when this stuff becomes real, then it becomes different.”

Said Bisaccia: “He’s exhibited a lot of the things that we thought he was in a lot of positive ways, and there’s always going to be things to clean up. … His makeup has a lot to do with why we drafted him and why we like him and why we feel like the future’s going to be bright for him.”

2. Safety questions

Jonathan Owens. Tarvarius Moore. Rudy Ford. Anthony Johnson. Dallin Leavitt.

All five are candidates to start at safety for the Packers alongside 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage. None of the five has staked a legitimate claim to the job.

“They all have had a lot of opportunities, and there’s going to be a lot more,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t think that’s settled by any means.”

Ford started camp with the No. 1 defense, but Owens moved into the first-string group not long after. Moore was with the starters early in the week against the Patriots, but Owens was back with the 1s on Thursday. After a strong showing against the Bengals, Johnson got some work with the starters, too.

The lack of clarity means Saturday night’s game and the preseason finale against Seattle on Aug. 26 — along with practice performance — will factor into who ultimately wins the job.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that all shakes out. I think over this game and Seattle game, it’ll be important for somebody to step forward,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t know if anybody’s done that quite yet.”

3. Rookie Clifford still settling in

Rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford had some electrifying moments during his NFL preseason debut in Cincinnati, but he also had two interceptions and some moments where he acted like a rookie — despite his six-year college career at Penn State.

“There’s a few things (he can improve on),” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Getting the play, analyzing the play in his brain, spitting it out to the offense (in the huddle), going up to the line of scrimmage and just being as smooth as possible executing.

“There were a few snaps last game where he kind of lost the play in his head, and that happens to every rookie quarterback — and quarterbacks in general. That would be the biggest thing for me.”

Like his performance against the Bengals, Clifford’s two joint practices with the Patriots had similar such up-and-down moments, making this game another important step in his progression.

“He’s played a lot of football, at Penn State. I thought you could see that in that Cincinnati game,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he played with good tempo. Some of those instinctive things were there, and that came natural to him. And that was good to see.”