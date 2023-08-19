Three things to watch Saturday night when the Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots in a preseason matchup at Lambeau Field:
1. Are the Packers kicking themselves?
Anders Carlson has in no way been a disaster during his first training camp. Far from it, despite the scrutiny the Green Bay Packers rookie kicker has faced as a sixth-round pick trying to replace all-time franchise leading scorer Mason Crosby.
But he has been undeniably inconsistent, and he enters Saturday night’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots seeking a better rhythm.
After making his first four kicks (three 33-yard extra points and a 45-yard field goal) in the preseason opener last week at Cincinnati, he missed back-to-back extra points to end the game.
He was then 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts on Monday, then made all five of his kicks (a PAT and field goals of 42, 44, 49 and 51 yards) during a special-teams period during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots.
But then he missed a 40-yarder at the end of a 2-minute drive, and followed that by mishitting a 43-yard rushed attempt that barely reached the goal line at the end of practice. He’s 47 of 66 cumulatively (71.2%) in camp so far.
Nevertheless, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday he would not be bringing a kicker into camp to compete with Carlson, and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia continued to preach patience.
“That’s got to get fixed and we’ve got to get to a point where we can produce when it matters, but I think that’s pretty typical,” Gutekunst said of Carlson’s inconsistency. “We believe in him. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s done some really good things since he’s been here. We’ve seen the leg strength and the power. We like the way the ball elevates off of his foot. You’ve (just) got to find a way to get to a more consistent level.
“I think that’s important, especially for young players, to give them that leash to get there. But at some point, when this stuff becomes real, then it becomes different.”
Said Bisaccia: “He’s exhibited a lot of the things that we thought he was in a lot of positive ways, and there’s always going to be things to clean up. … His makeup has a lot to do with why we drafted him and why we like him and why we feel like the future’s going to be bright for him.”
2. Safety questions
Jonathan Owens. Tarvarius Moore. Rudy Ford. Anthony Johnson. Dallin Leavitt.
All five are candidates to start at safety for the Packers alongside 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage. None of the five has staked a legitimate claim to the job.
“They all have had a lot of opportunities, and there’s going to be a lot more,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t think that’s settled by any means.”
Ford started camp with the No. 1 defense, but Owens moved into the first-string group not long after. Moore was with the starters early in the week against the Patriots, but Owens was back with the 1s on Thursday. After a strong showing against the Bengals, Johnson got some work with the starters, too.
The lack of clarity means Saturday night’s game and the preseason finale against Seattle on Aug. 26 — along with practice performance — will factor into who ultimately wins the job.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how that all shakes out. I think over this game and Seattle game, it’ll be important for somebody to step forward,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t know if anybody’s done that quite yet.”
3. Rookie Clifford still settling in
Rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford had some electrifying moments during his NFL preseason debut in Cincinnati, but he also had two interceptions and some moments where he acted like a rookie — despite his six-year college career at Penn State.
“There’s a few things (he can improve on),” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Getting the play, analyzing the play in his brain, spitting it out to the offense (in the huddle), going up to the line of scrimmage and just being as smooth as possible executing.
“There were a few snaps last game where he kind of lost the play in his head, and that happens to every rookie quarterback — and quarterbacks in general. That would be the biggest thing for me.”
Like his performance against the Bengals, Clifford’s two joint practices with the Patriots had similar such up-and-down moments, making this game another important step in his progression.
“He’s played a lot of football, at Penn State. I thought you could see that in that Cincinnati game,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he played with good tempo. Some of those instinctive things were there, and that came natural to him. And that was good to see.”
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”