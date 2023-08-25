GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t make the Green Bay Packers’ final roster decisions, but the fifth-year head coach enters the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field believing there are still jobs on the line.

“I still think there’s a lot of battles and positions to be fought for,” LaFleur said as Saturday’s final exhibition game approached.

General manager Brian Gutekunst, meanwhile, will make the final calls on the initial 53-man roster when the NFL-mandated 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday arrives.

And he has made it clear on multiple occasions during camp that while winning games still matters, the team’s overarching goal is to give its very young roster opportunities to grow and improve.

“Obviously, we want to win every game and we don't ever want to sacrifice that. But the goal here is to win a championship, right? We’re not here to just win some games,” Gutekunst said last week. “We’re here to win a championship, and sometimes you have to create room to get better, right? And you can’t get better without playing.

“It’s not easy. Growing pains are never easy. But if we’re going to win a championship, we have to get better — and sometimes you have to create opportunities for that to happen.”

With that approach — and the Sept. 10 season opener in Chicago — in mind, here’s a look at where the 91-man roster stands as Tuesday’s deadline looms:

QUARTERBACKS (2 or 3)

Locks: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford.

On the bubble: Alex McGough.

LaFleur proclaimed Clifford, a 25-year-old rookie fifth-round pick who spent six seasons at Penn State and who is 3½ months older than Love, as the No. 2 quarterback earlier this week. Given how good Clifford has looked in 2-minute drills in practice and how solid he’s been in the first two preseason games, that was a foregone conclusion. Now, the question is whether McGough, the reigning USFL MVP, sticks around (on the 53-man roster or the practice squad) or if Gutekunst scours the waiver wire for an outside option. McGough’s opportunities this summer have been limited, and last week’s game with the New England Patriots being truncated by Isaiah Bolden’s injury kept McGough from getting any playing time.

RUNNING BACKS (3)

Locks: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon.

Looking good: Patrick Taylor.

On the bubble: Tyler Goodson, Lew Nichols, Emanuel Wilson.

Long shots: Nate McCrary.

Taylor has a leg up because he’s a core special-teams player and that will factor heavily in the final roster decision. Goodson, who was on the practice squad last season, and Nichols, a rookie seventh-round pick, have missed time with shoulder injuries that have hurt their chances. Wilson was leading the NFL in rushing through two preseason games but looks more like a practice-squad option given his lack of special-teams experience.

FULLBACKS (1)

Locks: Josiah Deguara.

Long shots: Henry Pearson.

Deguara, previously a tight end, is listed as a fullback on the Packers.com depth chart and has been working at the position far more than at tight end. Pearson showed promised before his knee injury.

RECEIVERS (6 or 7)

Locks: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed.

Looking good: Samori Touré.

On the bubble: Grant DuBose, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton.

Long shots: Dre Miller, Duece Watts, Cody Chrest, Jadakis Bonds.

DuBose, a seventh-round pick, played catchup after missing all of the offseason and the early part of camp with a back injury, while Wicks, a fifth-round pick, has missed time with a concussion and now a hamstring injury. Their situations have complicated matters. Melton was having a strong camp before his hamstring injury, too. Heath has been impressive as an undrafted free agent, and the coaches like his blocking ability. He’s also made plays, but he’ll need to finish strong to make the 53.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Locks: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft.

On the bubble: Austin Allen.

The season-ending knee injury suffered by Tyler Davis in Cincinnati was a blow to both the special-teams units and the depth at tight end. Gutekunst said he wasn’t interested in now-Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis after Lewis’ five seasons in Green Bay, and while Allen has a strong chance to stick, this looks like a position where Gutekunst will be scouring the waiver wire for other options.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9 or 10)

Locks: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Zach Tom.

Looking good: Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker.

On the bubble: Yosh Nijman, Caleb Jones, Royce Newman.

Longshots: Kadeem Telfort, Jean Delance, James Empey, Cole Schneider, Luke Tenuta.

The fall of Nijman, who has gone from working with the No. 1 offensive line to start camp to being persona non grata of late, is puzzling. Walker appears to have moved ahead of him in the tackle rotation, starting for Bakhtiari against New England last week. Rhyan has bounced back from a lost rookie year and appears to have earned his way back into the mix. Newman has struggled at times but has been better of late. The mammoth Jones remains a fascinating project player.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5 or 6)

Locks: Kenny Clark, T.J, Slaton, Devonte Wyatt.

Looking good: Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks.

On the bubble: Jonathan Ford.

Long shots: Antonio Moultrie, Chris Slayton, Jason Lewan.

Wooden and Brooks, Day 3 draft picks, were added in April to replace veterans Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry. Ford has been disruptive at times after making the roster as a seventh-round draft pick last year and being a healthy inactive for all 17 games. He’s still far from a finished product.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5 or 6)

Locks: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare.

Looking good: Justin Hollins.

On the bubble: Brenton Cox.

Longshots: Arron Mosby, Keshawn Banks, Kenneth Odumegwu.

Enagbare, a fifth-round pick a year ago, has elevated his game and has earned his keep. Hollins, a midseason pickup last year, also looks like a keeper. Gary’s return from last year’s ACL tear has bolstered the group, and if he’s healthy, the unit won’t have to rely on Van Ness, the green first-round pick who is looking to add more pass-rush moves to his innate power. Cox is the wild card here; he’s a talented player whose troubled past in college kept him from being drafted but whose potential makes him worth developing. Odumegwu is part of the international player pathway program and will be with the team all season long with a roster exemption.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4 or 5)

Locks: Quay Walker, De’Vondre Campbell.

Looking good: Isaiah McDuffie, Tariq Carpenter.

On the bubble: Eric Wilson.

Long shots: Marvin Pierre, Jimmy Phillips Jr.

Campbell’s ankle injury has sidelined him during the second half of camp but should be fine for the opener. McDuffie and Carpenter are core special-teamers and are virtual locks. Wilson is vital to special teams and figures to make the team, too.

CORNERBACKS (6)

Locks: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine.

Looking good: Innis Gaines.

On the bubble: Shemar Jean-Charles, Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas.

Long shots: Eric Stokes, Tyrell Ford, William Hooper.

Valentine has been one of the most pleasant of surprises in camp. He looks like he’ll be the fourth corner at least early in the year as Stokes, who still hasn’t passed his physical for the foot injury he suffered last November, appears ticketed for the in-season physically unable to perform list. Despite a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for nearly two weeks, Gaines lives up to his “Thump” nickname on special teams and has also shown promise as the nickelback. Jean-Charles has struggled on defense but has been a special-teams contributor the past two years.

SAFETIES (4 or 5)

Locks: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt.

Looking good: Anthony Johnson Jr.

On the bubble: Tarvarius Moore, Jonathan Owens.

Long shot: Benny Sapp III.

Ford is set to be the opening day starter alongside Savage, who is getting $7.9 million guaranteed on his fifth-year option as a 2019 first-round pick, and unless the team has some clandestine plan to trade him and start Moore or Owens in his stead, he’s not going anywhere. Moore and Owens were both competing with Ford for the starting job and Moore, despite a recent knee injury, has the special-teams edge at this point. Johnson is an intriguing rookie seventh-round pick and has shown long-term potential.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Lock: Anders Carlson.

Looking good: Matt Orzech.

On the bubble: Pat O’Donnell.

Long shots: Daniel Whelan, Broughton Hatcher.

Gutekunst, LaFleur and Bisaccia have been very clear: They are ready to weather the storm of Carlson’s inconsistency as a rookie kicker, so the sixth-rounder isn’t in peril. Orzech has been superior to Hatcher in camp but not as good as some of the franchise’s long-time long-snappers. O’Donnell is the oldest player on the roster at 32 and the team could save nearly $2 million in salary-cap space if it went with the strong-legged but unproven rookie Whelan as its punter. But O’Donnell deserves the spot. The only reason to move on from him is to continue the Gutekunst-led youth movement occurring elsewhere on the roster.

