Wisconsin State Journal Green Bay Packers beat writer Jason Wilde grades the Packers’ performance in their 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Offense: B-minus

It’s hard not to take into account the absence of running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), deep-threat wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and the loss of left guard Elgton Jenkins to a knee injury during the game.

The offense basically scored on four straight possessions — not counting the one-snap kneel-down at the end of the first half — en route to a 24-12 lead. But the unit’s final three series? Three-and-out punt, three-and-out punt, and a four-down failure after getting the ball back down by 1 with 57 seconds left and no timeouts.

AJ Dillon, starting in place of Jones, ran 15 times for 55 yards — a 3.9-yard average. The glaring failure by the offense was on the group’s second-to-last possession, when Dillon gained 5 yards on first down and 4 yards on second down, but then tripped and fell for no gain on third down, forcing a punt.

Jordan Love completed 14 of 25 passes for 151 with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 113.5. But his final four passes fell incomplete, ending the chance of a comeback.

Defense: D-plus

Head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t mince words about his defense, which allowed the Falcons to run for 211 yards on 45 attempts — including Bijan Robinson’s 124 yards on 19 carries.

“You guys saw it,” he told reporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “They shredded us — consistently.”

The defense's most painful failure came on Atlanta’s go-ahead scoring drive, leading to Younghoe Koo’s 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds left to provide the winning margin.

With the Falcons facing a fourth-and-inches from the Green Bay 23-yard line and with the defense in position to possibly win the game, the unit couldn’t stop Robinson on a misdirection toss, allowing a 7-yard gain with 2 minutes to play.

Special teams: B

While there were several reasons why the Packers lost this game, it wasn’t because of special teams, which used to always contribute to defeats.

Rookie kicker Anders Carlson made his three extra points and a 33-yard field goal, rookie punter Daniel Whelan averaged 49.8 gross and 39.8 net yards with one touchback on four punts, and Jayden Reed caught his one punt return cleanly on a fair catch.

The only drawbacks were a risky deep-in-the-end-zone kickoff return by Keisean Nixon that didn’t get back to the 25-yard line like a touchback would have — but those are risks you accept from the first-team All-Pro kick returner; and Jonathan Owens’ 15-yard facemask penalty, which ruined an excellent tackle he made in punt coverage.

Overall: C

LaFleur also didn’t mince words in his overall analysis postgame.

“When you have a 12-point lead in the second half and you don’t make the plays and don’t play complementary football, and then you have mistakes,” the head coach said, “all those get magnified.”

This wasn’t a mistake-filled defeat. The Packers made just enough of them to lose. Whether it was the defense letting them down on key plays — or dropping two potential game-changing interceptions, as Jaire Alexander and Quay Walker each had one go through their fingers — or the Love-led offense not getting it done when it mattered most, the Packers had the Falcons just where they wanted them … and lost.

Game ball

Rookie wide receiver Reed finished the day with four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns — a 9-yarder on a jet sweep that Love flipped forward as Reed sprinted past, and a 10-yard touchdown that pushed the Packers’ lead to 24-12 with 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The rookie more than looks the part for an offense that has counted on him perhaps more than expected in the first two games.

