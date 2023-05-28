Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t — and can’t — play favorites. The Green Bay Packers head coach and his staff must find the best option to start at safety, not the guy with the most compelling narrative or the guy who’s endured the most adversity on his way to this potentially career-defining opportunity.

That said, even LaFleur had to admit last week that Jonathan Owens’ against-the-odds journey — one that has nothing to do with Owens’ more famous wife’s Olympic accomplishments — is a remarkable one.

“He’s got a pretty cool story,” LaFleur admitted following the first of the Packers’ three open-to-the-media organized team activity practices, the second of which is set for Wednesday afternoon.

“Being a practice-squad player (for) a couple of years and then (leading) Houston in tackles a year ago … he’s got that experience. He’s got a great attitude. I think he enjoys it here. And it’s a competitive situation right now with that room.”

That it is. With the team having decided against re-signing veteran safety Adrian Amos, who never missed a start in four years (66 games) in Green Bay, the position is wide open.

Even 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage, who was benched briefly late in the 2022 season, is no sure thing to start, even with his pricey $7.9 million guaranteed fifth-year option base salary for 2023.

Also in the mix: Rudy Ford, who replaced Savage in the starting lineup and registered three interceptions (third most on the team) and Dallin Leavitt, who was primarily a special-teams player last season and is one of special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s cornerstone players; Tarvarius Moore, a former third-round pick with by the San Francisco 49ers who signed a one-year deal in free agency after starting 13 games and intercepting a pass in Super Bowl LIV for the Niners; and rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson, who started 62 games at Iowa State and converted to safety in his final college season.

“Everybody in this room is trying to get a job right now,” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said. “So, it’s full competition.”

And the 27-year-old Owens has as good a shot as anyone, with the opportunity he’s waited his entire football life for.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Owens suffered a torn ACL in his knee during his senior season at Christian Brothers College High School in suburban St. Louis and wound up at Division II Missouri Western State. There, he registered seven interceptions, majored in pre-physical therapy and dreamed of being a doctor — while keeping his NFL dreams alive.

After a strong pro-day performance, he went undrafted in 2018 but the Arizona Cardinals signed him to a rookie freea gent deal afterward — only for Owens to suffer a torn ACL again just weeks into the Cardinals’ offseason program. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

He signed on with the Houston Texans’ practice squad in September 2019 and spent the next three seasons bouncing back and forth between there and the Texans’ active roster. Over that span, he played in 14 games and intercepted Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in a late-season win over the Chargers.

That set the stage for last season, when Owens started all 17 of the Texans’ games and registered a career-high 125 tackles (second most on the team), one sack, one quarterback hit and four pass break-ups.

“Opportunity and just perfect timing. Waiting my turn,” Owens said. “I just kept my head down, waited for my opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Despite his breakthrough season, the Texans didn’t try to re-sign Owens, who watched the most active portion of the free agency period come and go with no offers.

“New team, new coach,” Owens said, referring to the Texans’ shift from Lovie Smith to new head coach DeMeco Ryans. “I get it. The previous coaching staff, I kind of grew up with them. It’s the NFL. There’s no hard feelings. They gave me an opportunity to start, and it was amazing.”

From there, Owens waited for the best opportunity — and that turned out to be in Green Bay.

“They were one of the teams that showed a lot of interest. They had contacted my agent throughout the free agency process,” Owens explained after practice last week. “We took a visit here and it was just amazing — the people, the city. It was super welcoming, everyone here. Very family-oriented organization. I just fell in love with it.”

The ”we” is Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, who is widely considered the greatest gymnast in U.S. history. The couple had a whirlwind two weeks, during which they staged an elaborate destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on May 5 — after getting married at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston on April 22 — then had a brief honeymoon, flew home to Houston on May 10 and flew to Green Bay the next day for Owens to sign with the Packers.

“It’s actually been pretty crazy,” Owens said. “The week of the wedding is when I had heard the team contacted my agent and everything. I kind of knew I was going to be coming here. It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say. As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work.”

During the Packers’ lone open OTA practice so far, Ford and Savage ran with the No. 1 defense at safety. That probably won’t change between now and the mandatory minicamp (June 13) or the start of training camp in late July, but once camp begins, anything could happen.

“He’s very eager; he obviously has some skill,” said Downard, who scouted Owens and the rest of the free agent safety class after the 2022 season ended, writing reports on each player. “I know last year was really his first year getting a ton of snaps.

“He’s had a long journey. But he’s a good football mind who’s been in the league for some years and his best attribute, at least off of tape and in the past, was his ability to tackle. That was the thing that I had him graded out the highest.”

Owens confessed that tackling wasn’t always a strength — “Tackling was my least favorite thing to do,” he said — but like everything else that has brought him to this point, he just kept doing whatever it took to keep his dream alive.

“I never got discouraged. I just waited for my opportunity,” Owens said. “This is probably the best opportunity for me to come into in the NFL. It was really waiting for the perfect opportunity.

“I just come in and compete. That’s it. It’s an open room. I’m not going to say any guarantees or anything, but my goal is to come in and improve every day, learn the scheme, the play style — how the coaches want you to play — and just be a great teammate.

“I’m still here, man, fighting. It was all part of the journey.”