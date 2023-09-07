GREEN BAY — It was good news, bad news for the Green Bay Packers at wide receiver Thursday.

Which, considering the news had all been bad a day earlier, was an improvement.

One of their top wideouts, Romeo Doubs, was able to practice, albeit on a limited basis, for the first time in nearly two weeks, while the other, Christian Watson, remained sidelined.

Both halves of the second-year receiving duo, which has the most experience of any wideout on the team’s depth chart, are dealing with hamstring injuries — Doubs with one that dates back to before the team’s Aug. 26 preseason finale, and Watson with one that evidently cropped up in the aftermath of that game.

Exactly what that means for their availability for Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field remains to be seen, but at least Doubs was able to take a handful of reps during each 11-on-11 period, head coach Matt LaFleur said afterward.

“He looked good,” LaFleur said, adding that Doubs also did the routes-on-air pass-catching period early in practice. "Certainly we’re not going to put him in a position to miss a longer period of time. So, if he’s feeling good, he’ll be out there, and if he’s not, then he won’t.”

Doubs is officially listed as having been a limited participant in practice, and LaFleur acknowledged that how much Doubs can do in Friday's final practice of the week will be vital to deciding how much he can handle on Sunday, or if he'll be cleared to play at all.

“I thought today was a pretty good day, just moving around," Doubs said. "Can’t wait for the next day.”

Watson was not in the locker room during the media access period Thursday, and he was not in attendance during the portion of practice open to reporters. LaFleur said Watson came down to practice later to watch and take mental reps.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who missed time with his own hamstring injury sustained in the Aug. 19 preseason loss to New England, practiced in full on Thursday.

The Packers’ top receivers behind Watson and Doubs are second-year man Samori Touré and rookies Jayden Reed, Malik Heath and Wicks.

Bakhtiari watches — again

Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t take part in Thursday’s practice, meaning he has not practiced in more than two weeks.

Nevertheless, Bakhtiari said he plans to play in Sunday’s opener — and that all the time he’s missing is by design to keep his surgically repaired left knee as calm and game-ready as possible.

“I’m not too worried about it. I feel pretty confident with what we’re doing and excited about it,” said Bakhtiari, whose issues with the knee began with tearing his ACL during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. “Every year I play, it takes less and less practice to knock the rust off and then be like, ‘All right.’

“Practice is important. But not everyone needs practice.”

Bulletin board fodder?

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones did not hold back when asked about the Packers-Bears rivalry Thursday by Chicagoland reporters.

After saying he didn’t want to say too much, he might’ve said too much.

“Obviously, Green Bay, you want to beat them as many times as you can, just for the sake of the city — for the City of Chicago (and) Illinois in general,” Jones said. “This rivalry here has been going on for a long time, and we’re about to be on the other side of that now. We’re going to be the ones to give the beatdown. We’re not getting beat by them anymore. It’s going to be us from now on. That’s kind of how I see it, and it starts Sunday.”

Photos: Packers close preseason on a high note with win over Seahawks