GREEN BAY — At one moment of relative quiet during Wednesday’s joint practices with the team he grew up cheering for, Sean Clifford heard a unique exclamation from the stands.

“I went to high school with you!” a young woman shouted.

It’s not every day that you get to practice and play your first NFL game in the town you called home for most of your life. But that’s exactly what the Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback — and front-runner for the team’s No. 2 job behind first-year starter Jordan Love — is getting to do this week, culminating in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

“He’s fired up to be back home,” Love said after the Packers had a team dinner at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse — an upscale restaurant owned and operated by a family friend of the Cliffords. “He’s the king of the city, I guess.”

And while another franchise might’ve signed a veteran backup with starting experience to serve as the safety net behind Love — the team’s 2020 first-round pick who is taking over for four-time NFL MVP and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers — the Packers are giving the 25-year-old Clifford every chance to be the guy behind The Guy.

“He’s done a lot of great things. I think he’s got some gamer to him,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the team released Danny Elting, who after spending some of 2021 and all of 2022 on the Packers’ practice squad had far more familiarity with LaFleur’s system and playbook than Clifford.

“He’s got a really good feel when to use his legs and when not to. Certainly, he is an athletic guy that can get out of the pocket. He’s kind of sneaky athletic. He’s got some good speed and certainly can move the sticks with his legs, but we’re always going to train him as a quarterback first and foremost before something goes off schedule.

“We’ve got to continue to try to refine some of his mechanics and get him more and more reps, because that’s the best way to learn.”

A four-time captain and three-time All-Big Ten selection during his six seasons at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 218-pound Clifford finished as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,661), total yards (11,734), passing touchdowns (86), completion percentage (61.4%), completions (833), pass attempts (1,356) and wins as a starting quarterback (32).

But it was in Cincinnati, where his family moved when he was young after living in suburban Chicago, where Clifford fell in love with football.

At St. Xavier High School, Clifford was a four-year letterman, three-year starter at quarterback and the only two-time team captain in school history. He led the Bombers to the Division I Ohio state championship with a double-overtime win over St. Ignatius as a senior in 2016.

But that senior year was special to Clifford for another reason, too. His parents, Kelly and John, bought him and his younger brother Liam a pair of Bengals season tickets. Although the Bengals went 6-9-1 that year, his and Liam’s relationship grew closer. He now considers Liam, a sophomore wide receiver at Penn State, his best friend.

“Some of the best times I’ve ever had,” Clifford said of those games at then-Paul Brown Stadium. “I was a senior, and he was in eighth grade (when) our parents surprised us with (those) season tickets. My brother and I are best friends now, and I really credit that to those moments that we had together.

“It’s really special to be back and be able to play the team that I grew up watching so closely. It truly is a blessing, and I’m really excited and ready to take it all in on Friday.”

Much like Love’s training camp, which has included both highlight-reel throws and typical young-quarterback mistakes, Clifford’s rookie camp has had the typical ups and downs that come with making the jump to the NFL and learning a new system.

But he’s managed both, be it the interception he threw to inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter during the Family Night practice last week or his touchdown strike to Bo Melton against the Bengals on Wednesday, with the same steadiness.

“I think that even when he hasn’t made the best of decisions, he’s a pretty resilient guy and he’s able to bounce back,” LaFleur said. “I think that’s something you can’t coach. Either guys are built that way or they’re not. And I think he’s definitely built the right way.”

While it’s odd that Clifford is three months older than Love, who is entering his fourth NFL season, his age and experience with the highs and lows of his time at Penn State seem to make him uniquely qualified to handle the backup role as a rookie.

When Rodgers took over for Brett Favre in 2008, rookie seventh-round pick Matt Flynn, who’d led LSU to a national championship as a fifth-year senior, won the No. 2 job and is arguably the best backup the Packers had during the Favre-Rodgers era.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t (difficult at first),” Clifford said of his early-camp inconsistency. “And then I would say even through the first five, six days, you’re still kind of, ‘OK, I’ve got to speed up,’ or got to do different footwork, correct this. Now, I would say, it definitely is slowing down.

“Every play matters so much. In the NFL, one or two plays decide the game. Being able to make sure that you’re not having any mental errors and making sure you’re on your ‘A’ game every single play to put your team in the best position.”

Clifford estimated there’ll be upwards of 30 family members and friends at the game, although Liam, who is in preseason camp with the Nittany Lions, won’t be among them. He’ll have to settle for watching the game on NFL Network.

With Love expected to only play two series, Clifford figures to play most of the game before giving away to Alex McGough, who’s third on the depth chart.

“You’ve got to be prepared and be ready because it is a game and a lot of guys are fighting for jobs, as I am,” Clifford said. “Being able to come out there and put on your best show is very important.

“I’ll have a bunch of people in the stands wearing some Clifford gear. It’ll be a lot of fun. It’s just a great opportunity to do what I love and keep pursuing this dream with such a great organization. It really is an honor. And I’m very excited to be in Cincinnati.”

24 photos from the Packers fourth training camp