GREEN BAY — Christian Watson couldn’t help but feel like he’d been set up.

All the Green Bay Packers second-year wide receiver — apparently a little tuckered out after his lakeside footrace with seven-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and other Memorial Day weekend fun in the sun (and on the water) in Door County — wanted to do was get a little shuteye.

And Watson’s teammate and party host, running back AJ Dillon, seemed eager to oblige.

“He showed me the spot. He showed me the hammock. He brought me the pillow and the blanket,” Watson said. “I just wanted to take a quick nap.”

By the time Watson awoke, a selfie of Dillon and quarterback Jordan Love poking fun at him as he slept — not to mention a video of Watson overcoming his stumbling start to overtake Biles at the finish line and a pic of Love, Dillon and tight end Josiah Deguara leaping off the end of a boat — was already starting to go viral.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to go on social media,” Watson said when asked if his teammates had embarrassed him, “but it is what it is.”

What it really is, though, is a good, early sign of what the Packers’ young core players are doing to bond off the field — an important process as they transition from being led by 39-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a 24-year-old, first-year starter in Love, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick who spent the past three seasons as Rodgers’ understudy.

While the on-field work they’re getting during organized team activity practices is obviously their most important offseason endeavor, time spent connecting outside of the building has its value, too.

“The more time we spend together, the more we’re together, we’re going to grow together and keep getting better and better and better,” said fifth-year safety Darnell Savage, who has been organizing get-togethers on the defensive side of the ball during OTAs. “We’re getting to know each other, getting to talk and communicate and hang out outside of here. So it’s all been good, just because of the camaraderie part of it.”

The Door County crew consisted of Love, Dillon, Watson, Deguara, running back Patrick Taylor and recently signed safety Jonathan Owens, Biles’ husband. The gathering was at the vacation property owned by Dillon’s wife Gabrielle’s family, and the gathering also included the other players’ wives, fiancées and girlfriends.

Another second-year wide receiver, Romeo Doubs, missed the festivities because he traveled home to California to spend time with his girlfriend and their newborn daughter. Doubs, though, has spent portions of the offseason working out with Love on the West Coast.

“I’m trying to build that chemistry with all of them,” Love said. “I do think there’s a new energy. A lot of the young guys have been in backup roles before and are kind of thrust into the front now.

“It’s just getting back with everybody. Everybody’s separated, doing their own thing in the offseason, and just being able to come back, start working out together, start building those bonds again. That’s the fun part of it for me right now.”

Now, let’s remember that Packers players spending off-the-field time together is a tradition as old as the historic franchise itself.

From Paul Hornung and Max McGee’s late-night carousing during the Vince Lombardi era, to the Thursday night offensive line dinners that go back to at least the 1980s, to Rodgers hosting an annual golf trip to Whistling Straits in Kohler where more than 30 of his teammates played one of America’s great courses on his dime, players’ impromptu social gatherings are nothing new.

Of course, no one was posting a photo on Twitter of Hornung and McGee breaking curfew, and nobody’s Instagram story captured Frank Winters, Mark Chmura and Brett Favre knocking back brewskis at Nicky’s Lionhead Tavern in De Pere. Rodgers, in a previous, more private life, seldom posted photos of his off-field existence.

“Because of social media, these things are a lot more available and guys are a lot more comfortable putting that kind of stuff out,” retired Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga said of the young players’ Door County getaway. “Back early in my career, showing what we were doing outside the building — whether that was having beers, playing golf, whatever it would be — it wasn’t really acceptable. We kept our private lives more to ourselves than the guys today, which is fine. Times have changed.”

For some, Love’s presence on the boat was proof of his greater efforts to connect with his guys than Rodgers showed in recent years. That perception of the four-time NFL MVP wasn’t helped by Doubs mentioning during a podcast last year that he and Rodgers never got together outside of work.

Rodgers being out and about in the Big Apple with his new New York Jets teammates — going to see “Wicked” on Broadway, attending a Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium and going to NBA and NHL playoff games at Madison Square Garden — has also brought scrutiny to Rodgers’ apparently limited efforts to connect with his considerably younger teammates during his final years in Green Bay.

But, Bulaga said, that misconception ignores the fact Rodgers didn’t publicly share his get-togethers with Packers teammates the way he’s done with his New York guys, and that there are small friendship cliques within every team.

After all, it’s not as if half the Packers roster spent Memorial Day at Dillon’s in-laws’ house.

“There’s definitely value to it. When you’re outside the building and you go play golf, or your families get together and have barbecues, or whatnot, there’s definitely value in that. And we did that weekly — and Aaron was the ringleader when he was there,” Bulaga said.

“We did that stuff all the time. So, for people to say, ‘Oh, they’re all having fun now, now that he’s gone,’ that’s ridiculous. All that stuff was done when he was there. It just wasn’t as public, and guys didn’t put it out there for everyone to see.”

Speaking late last month in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch,” former starting quarterback and Packers Hall of Famer Don Majkowski, in a conversation about how Love can approach his new primary leadership role, said such off-the-field connections with his teammates are just as important as connecting on crossing routes over the middle with his receivers on the field.

“I remember when I came in as a rookie to Green Bay,” said Majkowski, who started five games as a 10th-round pick in 1987. “I was real conscious of just being myself, but I wanted to make an immediate connection first and foremost with my linemen. I wanted them to see me in the weight room with them, doing what they did, working hard, showing them that I wasn’t demanding something from them that I wouldn’t be willing to do myself.

“And then you develop off-the-field relationships, which were important to me. We liked going out with the offensive linemen on Thursday nights and having dinner, having some beers, and really forming those relationships. And it goes a long way.”

Just how far this group’s camaraderie will take the 2023 Packers remains to be seen. But while Watson was a bit sheepish about his 40-yard dash slip — “She got me in the Olympic mindset, (and) her start was a little faster than I thought it was going to be,” he admitted — he’s bullish on what the impact will be on team chemistry.

“I think the relationships you build outside of the building are extremely important and translate to on the field,” Watson said. “When you have a close relationship with one of your teammates outside the facility, you come in here and it’s like clockwork on the field.

“You know you can rely on that guy, that guy’s your buddy, he’s going to do his job, he’s going to lay it all on the line for you. When you’re doing stuff outside the facility, it’s not like you’re strangers out there and then you’re family in here. If you can be family in both aspects of it, it only makes things better.”

