GREEN BAY — There’s a palpable excitement around 1265 Lombardi Avenue right now. If there’s also a fear of the unknown, well, then the Green Bay Packers are disguising it well.

With a new, first-year starter at quarterback (Jordan Love), a colossal youth movement at both wide receiver (a depth chart with a whopping six selections from the past two drafts) and tight end (two rookie Day 2 picks in line to play extensive snaps), and a defense looking to redeem itself after failing to live up to its own expectations a year ago, the team opens Phase III of its offseason program with its first organized team activity practice on Monday — and filled with hope.

Hope is not a strategy, of course, and if some of the excitement is a bit contrived, that’s OK. There’s no sense in wallowing that you no longer have a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at quarterback following last month’s trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and given the youth movement on the roster, there are now far more players closer in age to the 24-year-old Love than the 39-year-old Rodgers.

“Obviously, there’s quite a bit of new faces in there,” tight ends coach John Dunn said of his room, which includes second-round pick Luke Musgrave and third-round pick Tucker Kraft — both of whom are expected to see significant playing time on offense. “(There’s) definitely a different feel to it. A little younger. But with that comes good responsibility and opportunity for those guys.”

It all starts with Love, of course, who only has 157 snaps of regular-season NFL experience but who has been a full participant in the offseason program — something Rodgers hadn’t been the past two years after swearing by the importance of that springtime work in previous years.

While the work Love will get over the nine OTA practices and during the June 13-15 mandatory minicamp will be valuable, it won’t be the end-all, be-all, either. Instead, the offseason program is the first step toward having Love ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago.

“As a quarterback you have to learn from your mistakes, try not to repeat them,” quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said when asked about Love’s development process. “But then you’ve (also) got to play the game without a conscience. If you make a mistake, you’ve got to learn from it — but try not to repeat it.

“Then what also impacts (your development) are your teammates. As a quarterback, you get more credit than you deserve and if things go bad, you get more blame. There are 11 guys on offense and everyone has to do what they’re supposed to do to be successful.”

Thus, these practices are vital to the process of getting Love on the same page with the six first- or second-year wide receivers (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Touré, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose) on the roster, as well as Musgrave and Kraft.

“It’s kind of trial-and-error,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of determining which parts of the playbook are more compatible with Love’s style of play. “I think the preseason, that’s going to be very important as well.

“But just going out there (during OTAs), getting him around all these young receivers and tight ends and working with our vets and allowing him to put his leadership on there, put his stamp on it (will be valuable). And then once we see how it’s going, then you can go in that direction.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who acknowledged last week that his unit had been a disappointment last year, and while much of his group returns, OTAs will mark the beginning of the defense’s process for finding a starter at safety to replace unsigned free agent veteran Adrian Amos, a former team captain who never missed a game in four seasons in Green Bay.

“I love Adrian, I love what he’s done here. He wore the ‘C’ for us, so he had even more of an impact than just on the field. Was a field general for us,” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said.

“I like where our safety room is in terms of the competition right now. There’s an opening there. … So, I’m encouraging the competition, I think it brings out the best. We’re just waiting to see who’s going to step up as we go through practices.”