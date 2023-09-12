GREEN BAY — From time to time during his tenure as the Green Bay Packers team president/CEO, Mark Murphy has said the quiet part out loud.

There was the time a couple of years ago during a speaking engagement when he called Aaron Rodgers “a complicated fella” while the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and the team spent the offseason at odds.

Then, there was Murphy speaking at the WIAA state girls high school basketball tournament in March, when he said the Packers would take Rodgers back as their quarterback in 2023 only “if things don’t work out the way we would want them (to)” and referred to Rodgers’ time with the Packers in the past tense — a week after the Packers had given the New York Jets permission to talk with Rodgers about a trade but more than a month before the April 24 trade that sent Rodgers to the Big Apple was actually consummated.

But it was on Aug. 3, during an interview with Milwaukee-based sports-talk radio station WRNW 97.3 FM, that Murphy giddily hollered, “65%!” when discussing his hopes for Rodgers and the Jets.

Murphy was referring to the proviso in the teams’ trade agreement pertaining to the yet-to-be-determined 2024 conditional draft pick the Jets would send the Packers, in addition to flip-flopping 2023 first-round picks (with Green Bay moving up to No. 13 and the Jets moving back to No. 15) and giving them 2023 second-round (No. 42) and sixth-round (No. 207) picks.

If Rodgers were to play more than 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023, the Packers would get the Jets’ first-round pick in 2024. If Rodgers were to play fewer snaps than that, the Jets would send their second-round pick to Green Bay instead.

“I mean, honestly, I hope everything goes well, I want him to play 65% (of the snaps),” a smiling Murphy said. “But it would be really good if the Jets have a bad year… because we would have a very high pick.

“It is funny, the motivations that you have. But that’s the reality. That’s the trade that was made, and I think it made sense.”

While not as indestructible as his quarterbacking predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, Rodgers had been durable throughout his 15 seasons as the Packers’ starter. He missed one game in 2010 with a concussion, then missed seven games with a fractured left collarbone in 2013 and nine games in 2017 with a broken right collarbone.

He started all 16 games in 2018 despite suffering a tibial plateau fracture in his knee in the season opener that year, and he started all 17 games last year in his final season in Green Bay despite breaking the thumb on his right (throwing) hand in Week 5 against the New York Giants in London.

Now, 4½ months later, the reality of Rodgers’ season-ending ruptured left Achilles’ tendon, suffered four snaps into his Jets career during Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is this: The Packers won’t have two first-round picks next year (their own and the Jets') and will have to settle for the Jets’ second-round selection.

As the protracted Rodgers trade talks dragged on this spring, the two general managers involved — the Packers’ Brian Gutekunst and the Jets’ Joe Douglas — had talked extensively about that 2024 pick, with Gutekunst wanting a first-rounder and Douglas wanting to protect his team in the unlikely event that the 39-year-old Rodgers suffered a major injury and missed most of the season for the team that had mortgaged its future for the four-time NFL MVP.

The Jets had wanted the conditions to be related to their team’s success or failure in 2023; the Packers wanted them tied to Rodgers’ playing time, not whether the Jets advanced deep into the AFC playoffs.

“There was a little bit of back and forth,” Gutekunst said after the trade. “There’s all kinds of different things in negotiations whether it’s performance of a team or an individual, play time … for me, I just kind of thought play time was the right thing. That made sense to me.

“We kind of went back and forth a little bit, and we kind of settled that.”

Later, Gutekunst explained his thought process on getting a high 2024 pick, saying, “Next year’s pick was very important to me (because) Aaron’s such a great player, has meant so much to this organization, and if we were going to move on from him, I thought we needed to get something of fair value back that could help this football team — not only this year but in years to come. And I think we were able to accomplish that.”

The severity of Rodgers’ injury was confirmed by an MRI on Tuesday morning, and Jets coach Robert Saleh, speaking in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, said 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who replaced Rodgers against the Bills, would be the Jets’ quarterback moving forward.

That said, Saleh also said his greatest disappointment was for Rodgers.

“I feel more for Aaron than anyone. He’s invested so much into this organization, so much into this journey that he’s embarked on — wanting to be a part of what we’ve got going on here,” Saleh said. “How much he’s invested, in not only this organization, but his teammates, himself, this fan base, this city … I have a lot of emotions for him. As for us, it’s really all about him. I don’t look at it as woe-is-me here for the organization.”

Asked to characterize his conversations with Rodgers on Tuesday in the wake of his injury, Saleh replied, “As you guys can imagine, he’s down. I did not get into the future of what he’s expecting or what he’s thinking. I think that’s a conversation actually left for another day. As you can imagine with everything he’s invested, to last (only) four plays, he’s obviously real disappointed.”

Photos: Packers kick off regular season against Bears in Chicago