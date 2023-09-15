GREEN BAY — Wide receiver Christian Watson, who missed last week’s win over the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury, practiced on a limited basis Friday, his first participation in a practice since Aug. 31.

Running back Aaron Jones, who left that win over the Bears with a hamstring injury, didn’t practice all week but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

That was the long and short of the hamstring news for the Green Bay Packers on Friday, as two of the offense’s most vital weapons were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Coach Matt LaFleur said both players, along with left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/rest) and inside linebacker Quay Walker (concussion), would be questionable. He seemed hopeful that Walker will clear the concussion protocol and hinted that Bakhtiari’s listing is more of a procedural move given the five-time All-Pro’s intentionally limited practice workload.

Bakhtiari didn’t have an injury-report designation heading into last week’s 38-20 win over the Bears, so why is he questionable now?

“I think that’s just kind of the nature of the beast. He’ll probably be questionable all year," LaFleur said.

Walker has not cleared the concussion protocol but took part in practice for a second consecutive day — an encouraging sign after he sustained a concussion at the end of his 37-yard interception return for a touchdown against Chicago.

Watson’s and Jones’ statuses are harder to gauge. Watson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to take part in a limited fashion Friday, his first time back on the practice field since the injury occurred on the final day of practice before the team’s three-day break for the Labor Day weekend.

Watson was cautiously optimistic earlier this week about the progress he’d made, saying, “Obviously a lot better chance than last week, but I’m just taking it day by day and just seeing where I’m at and taking it as it is.

“I’m not trying to miss any games. Regardless of what it is, I’m trying to play. But there’s some reality to it as well. I mean, no one in here is Superman, so you’ve got to let the body run its course.”

Jones claimed after the win over the Bears, in which he had 127 total yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 touches, that he could have returned to the game had it been close. He downplayed the injury as a “bite,” not a “pull.”

And yet he didn’t practice all week. If he’s not cleared to play, AJ Dillon would start in Jones’ place, with undrafted rookie free agent Emanuel Wilson and practice-squad running back Patrick Taylor the next options.

Wilson, despite making the jump from Division II Fort Valley State to the NFL, led the league in rushing in the preseason. He was inactive against the Bears while Taylor was elevated from the practice squad. Taylor carried five times for 22 yards in mop-up duty and saw extended action on special teams.

“He’s done a good job," offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said about Wilson if Jones is a no-go. "We saw what he was about in preseason. He made some really big plays, ran the ball pretty well. So if he gets in there, he could be ready.”

