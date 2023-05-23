GREEN BAY — When Jordan Love got under center for the first 11-on-11 snap during the first organized team activity practice of the offseason on Monday, 111 days stood between that seminal moment and the opening kickoff of the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 season, which will begin on Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

During the space between, the Packers' newly anointed starting quarterback will navigate all the challenges a first-year starter faces in the NFL — and those will only get him to the starting line of what surely will be even more challenges.

Nevertheless, Monday’s practice — a session that was closed to the media, unlike Tuesday’s practice, which will be open to reporters but closed to the public — marked the true beginning of a 2023 season that will be unlike any other in the team’s storied history.

Not even the 2008 season, when Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback Love is replacing, took over for the iconic Brett Favre, is an apples-to-apples comp.

With an unprecedented youth movement on offense, Love will begin the process of growing with a host of inexperienced would-be pass catchers, something general manager Brian Gutekunst said during last month’s NFL Draft is by design.

Will the ups and downs, the growing pains, the peaks and valleys somehow lead to a surprising push for the playoffs in the final weeks of the season? Or a middling, near-.500 finish but hope for the future? Or a dishearteningly down year where the best thing that comes out of it is a high draft pick in 2024?

No one can say for sure. All we know right now is that, following Phase I (strength and conditioning work) and Phase II (on-field individual/position drills, but no true practice work), Monday marked the first day of something that resembles real football (albeit in helmets, jerseys and shorts, without pads).

With that starting-line image in mind, here are three storylines Packers fans should keep an eye on during the team’s nine organized team activity practices, leading into the team’s mandatory full-squad minicamp, which begins on June 13.

1. Love story

Unless you’ve been on a lengthy darkness retreat, you’re well aware that the Packers are transitioning at quarterback from their four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer to Love, the 2020 first-round pick Gutekunst traded up to select as Rodgers’ heir apparent.

“Yeah, no big deal,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich joked last week. “Nothing new to report here.”

While the old football adage about the quarterback getting too much credit when things go well and too much blame when things go poorly still applies, there’s no doubt that the spotlight is shining brightest on Love, who will aim to play as effectively as Rodgers did in 2008 when he replaced Favre.

But even though Rodgers played well that season (63.6% completion percentage, 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 93.8 passer rating), the Packers still went 6-10. A major reason for that? They went 1-7 in games decided by one score or less, proof that it takes a village (and a full team effort) to allow a first-time starting quarterback to win games.

Against a less-than-daunting schedule in a not-especially-impressive NFC, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Love will play well enough and be sufficiently mistake-free to give his team a chance to win each week — as long as the running game is productive, the defense does some heavy lifting and the special-teams units continue to be an asset after years of being a liability.

Of course, those are all down-the-road matters. In the short term, it’s all about Love making daily progress in his development from understudy to leading man.

“The more you can see things that at least approach game speed and make the right decisions, that will be helpful,” veteran quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said of Love’s offseason focus. “And usually as a young QB, maybe the first year, second year, you see guys running around and you don’t know what’s happening. But as you get more experience, you’ve heard the saying the game slows down for a guy, and it’s true. I felt it when I played. At a certain point, guys are moving fast, but you’re kind of seeing it in slower motion. So you're processing it, seeing it and making the right decision.”

2. Growth mindset

One glaring difference between Love’s ascension to the starting role and Rodgers’ is that the 2008 team was coming off a berth in the NFC Championship Game (and a 13-3 regular-season record) and had a bevy of veteran would-be pass catchers (all-time leading receiver Donald Driver, ascending star Greg Jennings, impressive second-year man James Jones) as opposed to the collection of young’uns on the current roster.

The three 2022 draft picks at wide receiver (second-rounder Christian Watson, fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs and seventh-rounder Samori Touré) have now been joined by three more draft picks at receiver (second-rounder Jayden Reed, fifth-rounder Dontayvion Wicks and seventh-rounder Grant DuBose) and two more at tight end (second-rounder Luke Musgrave and third-rounder Tucker Kraft).

That crew needs every snap it can get with Love, just as Watson, Doubs and Touré surely would have benefited from Rodgers attending last year’s offseason program instead of training on his own in California and only attending the two mandatory minicamp practices.

“I think it’s great. I think we’ll get the opportunity to grow together, learn each other, learn what we like, learn what we want. And it’s easier with younger guys,” Love said. “They haven’t been around other guys that want it a certain way, want things to look like this. So it’s easier to get my point across of how I want things run. I think it will be great to be around these young guys.”

Just how quickly they can get on the same page — or at least be in the same chapter of the same book — will go a long way toward having a good feeling for each other once the season arrives. That will surely be a challenging process, though, as Stenavich admitted when asked if he was excited or apprehensive about all the youth on his side of the ball.

“It's both, 100%. Because you can see the talent,” Stenavich said. “I'm very excited about all those guys. (But) we’ve got to keep working with 'em, mold 'em into what roles we think they can fit for us, see what they do well and then just use that to make them shine and make them play their best.

“Yeah, we just got a lot of work ahead of us, but I'm really excited about it.”

3. On notice

A year ago at this time, the Packers defense was coming off a strong performance against the San Francisco 49ers in a losing NFC Divisional playoff effort and had a host of national pundits pegging them as one of the NFL’s elite units after Gutekunst used his two first-round picks on a pair of Georgia defenders (inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt).

A year and another defensive first-round pick (Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness) later, Gutekunst didn’t hesitate to exert a little public pressure on a unit that didn’t live up to last year’s lofty preseason reputation.

While much of the group returns, there are openings up front, where two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark anchors a line that lost two veterans in free agency (Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed) and will look to Wyatt to make a colossal Year 2 jump; at linebacker, where top edge rusher Rashan Gary is coming off a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee and Walker could become defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s most versatile chess piece; and in the back end, where veteran safety Adrian Amos wasn’t re-signed and a host of would-be replacements are vying to take over his spot.

Who will seize those open spots? Who might rise to the occasion? Who will surprise? It’s all unwritten for now.

“That’s the great thing about the offseason. It’s May,” Barry said. “We’ve got some new faces in that room. But that’s what OTAs are for. That’s what obviously training camp’s for. So, we’re in the beginning stages of the process of finding that out.”