GREEN BAY — If the dawning new era of Green Bay Packers football does not end up having a third consecutive future Pro Football Hall of Famer at quarterback and instead results in an extended period of mediocre football (or worse), team president/CEO Mark Murphy believes the franchise will still do well on its balance sheet — even if it doesn’t do as well in the standings.

Speaking Wednesday with a small group of reporters to discuss the team’s financial picture in advance of Monday’s annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field, Murphy said the organization is well-positioned to still thrive financially even if first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love struggles and the Packers, who have reached the postseason in 23 of the last 31 NFL seasons, are no longer a postseason fixture.

“We are. But none of us want that,” Murphy said of the possible looming on-field struggles during a conversation inside the Lombardi Board Room at Lambeau Field. “But I think the combination of the collective bargaining agreement and long-term media deal, we could weather something like that.”

According to numbers disclosed by the team on Wednesday that will be presented at the shareholders meeting, the Packers’ total revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31 was $610.3 million — an increase of $31.3 million (5.4%) over the previous fiscal year. Most of that increase came via national revenue, which is primarily driven by television contracts. The Packers took in $374.4 million in national revenue, a 7.8% increase over last year.

On the local revenue side, losing a home game led to limited growth. Instead of having the full complement of 10 home games — either nine regular-season and one preseason or eight regular season and two preseason, depending on the rotation of the 17-game regular-season schedule — the Packers only had eight home dates in 2022: One preseason game and eight regular-season games, as their ninth game was played in London against the New York Giants.

“For our fans, the London experience was great. I loved everything about it except the outcome of the game,” Murphy said of the Packers’ 27-22 loss.

With a $40.3 million increase in total expenses, the Packers’ profit from operations was $68.6 million last year, down from $77.7 million the year before. Vice president of finance and administration Paul Baniel, who is retiring Oct. 1, said the one missing home game was the reason.

Unlike past years, when the team also generated local revenue with a large concert or other event (like a college football game or soccer match), Lambeau Field did not play host to any events this offseason — mainly because the team was replacing the outdated video boards inside the stadium. Another event would have helped make up for the lost game, but only partially.

“That extra game would’ve put us right around last year’s level, if not a little bit higher,” Baniel said. “It really was the difference.”

This season, the Packers have two home preseason games (Aug. 19 against New England and Aug. 26 against Seattle) and eight regular-season home games.

Of course, how the season plays out, not only with Love at quarterback but with a roster filled with young, inexperienced players, remains to be seen. Love’s ascension to the starting role is only one of the uncertainties facing this year’s team.

Since 1992, when general manager Ron Wolf, head coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Brett Favre spearheaded the team’s renaissance after more than two decades of futility, the Packers have made the playoffs every year except eight: 1992, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2017, 2018 and last year, when their loss to the Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale at Lambeau Field left them at 8-9 and on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

That loss wound up being four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ final game at quarterback. He was traded to the New York Jets on April 24 — making Love, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, the new starter.

“I’m confident that we’ll be able to field a very competitive team,” Murphy said. “We’re in a great position to provide football all the resources (football operations) need to be successful and also to continue to invest in Lambeau Field and the community.”

Among the other topics Murphy addressed:

• The team is aware of the number of tickets that are re-sold on the secondary market, leading to an uptick in fans of the visiting team attending games and perhaps impacting Lambeau’s homefield advantage. “We do monitor it, and it is a concern,” Murphy said. “I don’t think the price of our tickets is a factor at all. They’re paying multiples on the secondary market. There’s a number of tickets that are controlled by brokers. We have a lot of people on the waiting list, so we’ve taken some steps over the last few years to try to get more tickets in the hands of the people on the season-ticket waiting list rather than brokers.”

Told that some season ticketholders sell their seats to certain games to defray the rising costs of tickets, Murphy replied: “We want to be affordable, we want to be fair to other teams in the league. The thought is we sell out every game, we’ve got hundreds of thousands on our waiting list, we shouldn’t be near the bottom of the league in ticket price. That’s the balance we have. It’s an issue.”

• Murphy said the cost of the new video boards and their installation was “a little bit north of $50 million” and that the project brought the team’s investment into Lambeau Field up to $200 million over the past two years and to over $600 million since the 2003 renovation project was completed.

Murphy also said the new video boards will “really add to the fan experience at the stadium,” which he acknowledged is important given how many fans opt for the comfort of watching games at home instead of braving the elements.

“It’s hard to compete with TV,” Murphy said. “I think we need to really make sure that our fans are having a good experience when they come to the stadium. … It’s important that we continue to have sellouts and that fans have a good experience in the stadium.”

The Packers’ current season-ticket waiting list contains roughly 140,000 names and the renewal rate of tickets has been at 99.6%, a team spokesman said.

• The Don Hutson Center, the team’s aging indoor practice facility, remains viable and does not need to be replaced, Murphy said.

“We studied that a few years ago and it still had a ways to go,” Baniel said. “The football operation is still very comfortable with that.”

• Murphy did nothing to dispel the notion that Love, despite needing in-game work as a first-year starter, might not play extensively in the team’s three preseason games, given the injury risk in what are essentially meaningless games. Coach Matt LaFleur has suggested the team’s three joint practices in camp — one in Cincinnati with the Bengals on Aug. 9 and two with the New England Patriots on Aug. 16-17 in Green Bay — will allow him to limit Love’s exposure in full-contact game action.

“We’re paying our players so much that the risk of playing them in the preseason … especially with the quarterback position, the joint practices are a way for them to get game-like experience without any risk,” Murphy said.

• Murphy acknowledged that football operations — LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball — were behind the decision to close offseason practices to fans. Five practices were open to reporters during OTAs and minicamp, but those sessions weren’t open to fans as they had been in previous years.

“A lot of this is driven by football (operations) … we want to make sure we’re in a position to win championships,” Murphy said. “You know what coaches are like in terms of, if you have too much public information out there, does that end up harming you or giving teams inside information?”

Tight end Luke Musgrave, USFL MVP quarterback signed

The team announced the signing of second-round pick Luke Musgrave, a tight end from Oregon State. His deal leaves only one unsigned draft pick — fellow second-round pick Jayden Reed, a wide receiver from Michigan State. Rookies are set to report to camp on Friday.

The team also signed quarterback Alex McGough, who was the USFL MVP and led his Birmingham Stallions to the league title this spring. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound McGough played collegiately at Florida International and entered the league as a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Seahawks. He spent time on the Seahawks’ and Houston Texans’ practices squads and was briefly on the Texans’ 53-man roster during the 2019 season but has never seen NFL regular-season action.

McGough becomes the Packers’ fourth quarterback for camp, joining Love, rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and former practice-squad player Danny Etling.